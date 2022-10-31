Holmes County’s Goodman wins golf region title
JACKSONVILLE, Fla, (WMBB) – Holmes County sophomore Savannah Goodman shot par (72) at the 1A Region 1 golf tournament in Jacksonville, which was good for the individual region title.
With the win, Goodman punched her ticket to the 2022 FHSAA State Championship Tournament in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, which is set to take place November, 7-16.
Goodman has now qualified for the state tournament in back-to-back years, last year as a Freshman with a third-place finish at regionals (77), and now as a sophomore.
