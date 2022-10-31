Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
02-07-19-20-25
(two, seven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
