Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

02-07-19-20-25

(two, seven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

