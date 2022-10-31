Read full article on original website
Spirit Isn’t Happy with Halloween Costume Memes, Creates ‘Review Team’
If you haven't picked out your Halloween costume yet, perhaps you could be a "Vinyl Snob," "Middle-Aged Musician" or "That Guy From Papa Roach." They're just some of the hilarious ideas from the Spirit Halloween meme dump that has taken over social media the past few weeks, poking fun at the seasonal store's very specific prepackaged costumes.
Watch Sweet 8-Year-Old Trick or Treater in NY Refill Empty Candy Bowl From His Bag
Kindness goes a long way especially when you think no one is watching. A sweet 8-year-old trick-or-treater in New York refilled an empty candy bowl on a neighbor's porch so other kids could have something on Halloween too. And it was all caught on camera. "Here, you can have it,"...
Kit Kats Are Reportedly Made of Recycled Kit Kats (Let Us Explain…)
It's got chocolate. It's got wafers. It's sharable among hungry pals. What's not to love about breaking off a piece of that Kit Kat bar? But do you know how it's made?. Thanks to a new viral video, the sugary secrets are being revealed as one popular YouTuber claims to know what happens behind the scenes while creating the delicious candy lover favorite.
Are There Any Banned Books in New York? Plus One That Should Be
Despite the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution -- which most people agree is a solid idea -- there are books that are "challenged" in America every year for one reason or another. Banning books is never a good idea. When ideas are suppressed, you're creeping toward totalitarianism. That's not...
