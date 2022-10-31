Beaufort County Council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the Detention Center, Emergency Medical Services Department, and the Sheriff’s Office. “Public safety positions are historically difficult to fill and have become even more so recently,” said Scott Marshall, Human Resources Director. “We hope that this program, along with the five percent pay increase awarded to employees earlier this year, will help fill some critical staffing gaps.”

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO