Beaufort County Human Services Department Receives $65,000 Grant to Provide Housing Stability
United Way of the Lowcountry recently awarded $65,000 to the Beaufort County Human Services Department to support housing access for children and adults facing homelessness or housing insecurity. “Homelessness can only be combated with a wholistic community approach,” said Audra Antonacci-Ogden, Assistant County Administrator for Community Services. “This grant goes...
Beaufort County Offers Sign-On Bonus Up to $7500 for Newly Hired Detention Center, EMS, and Sheriff’s Office Employees
Beaufort County Council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the Detention Center, Emergency Medical Services Department, and the Sheriff’s Office. “Public safety positions are historically difficult to fill and have become even more so recently,” said Scott Marshall, Human Resources Director. “We hope that this program, along with the five percent pay increase awarded to employees earlier this year, will help fill some critical staffing gaps.”
