The auxiliary of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department is holding an apple dumpling, soup, and chicken salad sale on Nov. 12. Pre-orders only through Nov. 6. The cost is $4 per apple dumpling, chicken salad (pint) for $8, and vegetable beef soup (quart) for $10. Pickup is on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, located at 302 East King Street. Pick up at the back parking lot/engine bay. Enter by Pine St. for drive thru. Payment by cash or checks payable to LASVFD. To place an order contact any member, email svfdladies@gmail.com, or call or text Isabel at 302-245-5418 or Margie at 302-519-5954 (after 5 p.m.).

SEAFORD, DE ・ 20 HOURS AGO