Sussex County, DE

WBOC

Downtown Dover Program to Help Retain Business

DOVER, Del.- Revitalization plans for Downtown Dover have been in the works for months. Yet, some local businesses are still struggling to attract customers and make a profit. The Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) has a plan to help. The DDP launched their Retention / Expansion Assistance Program or "REAP" to...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe welcomes Paul Sierzenski MD as new chief medical officer

Beebe Healthcare recently announced Paul Sierzenski, MD, MSHQS, CPE, FACEP, as senior vice president and chief medical officer for the healthcare system. Sierzenski has been a physician and executive for more than 20 years with wide-ranging leadership roles at many prestigious institutions. Most recently, he was chief medical officer of the acute services division of BayCare in Clearwater, Fla., where he oversaw medical services, and quality and safety measures for BayCare’s 15 hospitals.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Thanksgiving Food Drive in Dover

DOVER, Del.-The Kent County Department of Public Safety will once again collect food donations at its 11th annual "Thanksgiving for Everyone" Food Drive. The drive is on Wednesday, November 9th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in front of Redner's Warehouse Markets, 25 Greentree Drive in Dover. According to Feeding...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities

PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Three Candidates Seek Wicomico County Executive Position

OMICO COUNTY, Md. – There will be a new leader at the helm of Wicomico County following the November 8th General Election as three candidates vie to be elected the next County Executive. The candidates include Republican Julie Giordano, Democrat Ernest Davis and Libertarian Muir Boda. Muir Boda (L)
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

State’s first renaissance fair sells out

Delaware’s first renaissance fair is sold out. Known as the Delaware Renaissance Faire, the event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in the Townsend area. Publicity for the event was minimal, but renaissance fairs have a loyal following, with an online national list available. The location in southern New...
TOWNSEND, DE
sussexcountyde.gov

Sussex County government to host job fair

County government will host a job fair from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the County Administrative Offices building, located at 2 The Circle, in downtown Georgetown. During the event, representatives from a variety of County departments will be on hand to discuss job opportunities in their offices and highlight the many functions of local government.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
starpublications.online

Seaford Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary sale

The auxiliary of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department is holding an apple dumpling, soup, and chicken salad sale on Nov. 12. Pre-orders only through Nov. 6. The cost is $4 per apple dumpling, chicken salad (pint) for $8, and vegetable beef soup (quart) for $10. Pickup is on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, located at 302 East King Street. Pick up at the back parking lot/engine bay. Enter by Pine St. for drive thru. Payment by cash or checks payable to LASVFD. To place an order contact any member, email svfdladies@gmail.com, or call or text Isabel at 302-245-5418 or Margie at 302-519-5954 (after 5 p.m.).
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Vehicles for A Change opens Full Circle Training Center in Salisbury, offering ex-cons a chance to become certified automotive technicians in local dealerships

SALISBURY, Md- A cheap used car for a family in need, refurbished by workers recently out of jail that are training to work at dealerships. That’s the promise Vehicles For A Change Delmarva made to the Salisbury community during their ribbon-cutting ceremony for their Full Circle Service Center Thursday in Winterplace Park.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Lewes Public Library to Hand Out Free Children's Clothes

LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children Saturday November 12 through Saturday November 19. The initiative is in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes. The Lewes library says that items will be available...
LEWES, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left

Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
DELAWARE STATE
Ocean City Today

Dan Cox running for governor on freedom and lower taxes

Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland, granted an exclusive interview with Ocean City Today to discuss issues relevant to Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore. He is facing Democratic candidate Wes Moore. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Overview.
MARYLAND STATE
The Dispatch

County Moving Process Forward On Buckingham

SNOW HILL – Plans for the eventual replacement of Buckingham Elementary School continue to move forward. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the Worcester County Public Schools Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for fiscal year 2024. The CIP includes a planning request for Buckingham, the aging Berlin school built in 1978.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
sussexcountyde.gov

Learn about frauds, scams targeting seniors

Georgetown, DE (Nov. 3, 2022): Scams, swindles, and schemes of the unsuspecting are as old as time, but, as times change, thieves are coming up with new ways to take advantage of and steal from innocent victims – particularly senior citizens. That’s why it’s critical to stay up to date on the latest trends and learn how to protect your investments – or those of a loved one – from criminals.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Dover Begins Water Main Replacement

DOVER, Del.- Construction is underway for a water main replacement project on North State Street. The project is part of Dover's master water plan. The city plans to replace cast iron water pipes, installed over 60 years ago, with new plastic ones. Director of Water and Wastewater, Jason Lyon, said...
DOVER, DE
The Dispatch

Resort Officials, Ad Firm Reveal Rebranding Campaign

OCEAN CITY – While the new campaign won’t be officially rolled out until the spring, resort officials and stakeholders last week got a sneak peak of sorts for the town’s new rebranding and marketing strategy. Last December, the Mayor and Council confirmed BVK Advertising as the successful...
OCEAN CITY, MD

