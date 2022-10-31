Read full article on original website
WBOC
Downtown Dover Program to Help Retain Business
DOVER, Del.- Revitalization plans for Downtown Dover have been in the works for months. Yet, some local businesses are still struggling to attract customers and make a profit. The Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) has a plan to help. The DDP launched their Retention / Expansion Assistance Program or "REAP" to...
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes Paul Sierzenski MD as new chief medical officer
Beebe Healthcare recently announced Paul Sierzenski, MD, MSHQS, CPE, FACEP, as senior vice president and chief medical officer for the healthcare system. Sierzenski has been a physician and executive for more than 20 years with wide-ranging leadership roles at many prestigious institutions. Most recently, he was chief medical officer of the acute services division of BayCare in Clearwater, Fla., where he oversaw medical services, and quality and safety measures for BayCare’s 15 hospitals.
WMDT.com
Pittsville becomes one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities
PITTSVILLE, Md – Some good news for Pittsville as the city was recently designated as one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities. Being recognized as a sustainable community now opens the door for much more grant funding that the city can receive. 47 ABC Spoke with the City Manager,...
WBOC
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Dover
DOVER, Del.-The Kent County Department of Public Safety will once again collect food donations at its 11th annual "Thanksgiving for Everyone" Food Drive. The drive is on Wednesday, November 9th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in front of Redner's Warehouse Markets, 25 Greentree Drive in Dover. According to Feeding...
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
WBOC
Three Candidates Seek Wicomico County Executive Position
OMICO COUNTY, Md. – There will be a new leader at the helm of Wicomico County following the November 8th General Election as three candidates vie to be elected the next County Executive. The candidates include Republican Julie Giordano, Democrat Ernest Davis and Libertarian Muir Boda. Muir Boda (L)
delawarebusinessnow.com
State’s first renaissance fair sells out
Delaware’s first renaissance fair is sold out. Known as the Delaware Renaissance Faire, the event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in the Townsend area. Publicity for the event was minimal, but renaissance fairs have a loyal following, with an online national list available. The location in southern New...
sussexcountyde.gov
Sussex County government to host job fair
County government will host a job fair from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the County Administrative Offices building, located at 2 The Circle, in downtown Georgetown. During the event, representatives from a variety of County departments will be on hand to discuss job opportunities in their offices and highlight the many functions of local government.
starpublications.online
Seaford Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary sale
The auxiliary of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department is holding an apple dumpling, soup, and chicken salad sale on Nov. 12. Pre-orders only through Nov. 6. The cost is $4 per apple dumpling, chicken salad (pint) for $8, and vegetable beef soup (quart) for $10. Pickup is on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, located at 302 East King Street. Pick up at the back parking lot/engine bay. Enter by Pine St. for drive thru. Payment by cash or checks payable to LASVFD. To place an order contact any member, email svfdladies@gmail.com, or call or text Isabel at 302-245-5418 or Margie at 302-519-5954 (after 5 p.m.).
WMDT.com
Vehicles for A Change opens Full Circle Training Center in Salisbury, offering ex-cons a chance to become certified automotive technicians in local dealerships
SALISBURY, Md- A cheap used car for a family in need, refurbished by workers recently out of jail that are training to work at dealerships. That’s the promise Vehicles For A Change Delmarva made to the Salisbury community during their ribbon-cutting ceremony for their Full Circle Service Center Thursday in Winterplace Park.
WBOC
A Road is Worcester County has Developed a Littering Problem
BERLIN, Md. -- Trash, mainly empty alcohol containers, often line the side of Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. It's caused one local organization to take action, and has stirred up some frustration among neighbors.
WBOC
Lewes Public Library to Hand Out Free Children's Clothes
LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children Saturday November 12 through Saturday November 19. The initiative is in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes. The Lewes library says that items will be available...
Cape Gazette
Beach Babies celebrate Trunk or Treat
Beach Babies Child Care in Lewes celebrated the season Oct. 28, with Trunk or Treat. Beach Babies students and staff enjoyed the festivities.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left
Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
Ocean City Today
Dan Cox running for governor on freedom and lower taxes
Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland, granted an exclusive interview with Ocean City Today to discuss issues relevant to Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore. He is facing Democratic candidate Wes Moore. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Overview.
The Dispatch
County Moving Process Forward On Buckingham
SNOW HILL – Plans for the eventual replacement of Buckingham Elementary School continue to move forward. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the Worcester County Public Schools Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for fiscal year 2024. The CIP includes a planning request for Buckingham, the aging Berlin school built in 1978.
sussexcountyde.gov
Learn about frauds, scams targeting seniors
Georgetown, DE (Nov. 3, 2022): Scams, swindles, and schemes of the unsuspecting are as old as time, but, as times change, thieves are coming up with new ways to take advantage of and steal from innocent victims – particularly senior citizens. That’s why it’s critical to stay up to date on the latest trends and learn how to protect your investments – or those of a loved one – from criminals.
WBOC
Dover Begins Water Main Replacement
DOVER, Del.- Construction is underway for a water main replacement project on North State Street. The project is part of Dover's master water plan. The city plans to replace cast iron water pipes, installed over 60 years ago, with new plastic ones. Director of Water and Wastewater, Jason Lyon, said...
The Dispatch
Resort Officials, Ad Firm Reveal Rebranding Campaign
OCEAN CITY – While the new campaign won’t be officially rolled out until the spring, resort officials and stakeholders last week got a sneak peak of sorts for the town’s new rebranding and marketing strategy. Last December, the Mayor and Council confirmed BVK Advertising as the successful...
WMDT.com
Cape May – Lewes Ferry to offer free passenger round trip travel to Veterans and Active Military members on Nov. 11th
CAPE MAY, N.J. – The Cape May – Lewes Ferry is thanking the military community by offering free passenger round trip, same day travel for Veterans and Active Military personnel with a valid ID this Veterans Day. On Friday, November 11th, all active military and veterans are eligible...
