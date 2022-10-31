Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Power restored in Randolph County community
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – All of Pocahontas’ power is back online as of Thursday evening. Around 7:13 p.m., Nov. 3, Entergy Arkansas reported over 600 people were without power in the area. Mayor Keith Sutton explained the outage was on the west side of the city by the...
Kait 8
Be a ‘Santa to a Senior’ this ho-ho-holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You’re never too old for a visit from Santa Claus. To ensure everyone has a very merry Christmas this year, Home Instead will collect gifts for more than 200 Jonesboro seniors in need. The company, which provides in-home health care, is partnering with local non-profit...
Kait 8
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A community is in mourning as a longtime Nettleton Public Schools employee has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died. Brooke’s husband Jon Landrum said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. The school district has asked residents...
Kait 8
City bringing upgrades to popular river spot
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular swimming spot on the Spring River will soon receive a much-needed addition. Hardy Beach in Sharp County will soon be home to a bathroom and cold shower. Mayor Ernie Rose said the building would allow a clean place for people to use the bathroom...
Kait 8
Multiple law enforcement agencies hold first ‘Shop with a Cop’ meeting
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas is just around the corner, but some local law enforcement agencies are already making a list for Santa. The Sharp County “Shop with a Cop” held its first meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss its plans to deliver goodies to kids in need.
Kait 8
Hope builds as Ritz Civic Center undergoes upgrades
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville is saying, “Lights, cameras, renovations” as new additions are giving a historic site a new look. The Blytheville City Advertising and Tourism Promotions Commission gave The Ritz a grant to purchase a new projector and surround sound system. These additions will help provide the productions shown with a better look and sound.
Kait 8
Tricks and treats fill the Jonesboro streets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents filled the streets to celebrate Halloween night with family and friends. Halloween is used as a time to dress up and spend time with your family and friends. Roxanne Thompson used trick-or-treating as a way to spend time with her friend that traveled several hours...
Kait 8
Sharp County renewing inmate ‘community works’ program
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Prisoners are returning to work in Sharp County after a nearly two-year break. The county’s community work program allows municipalities and other organizations to use the men and women incarcerated in Sharp County for labor. Chief Deputy Shane Russell explained that labor isn’t just...
Kait 8
Buzzworthy coffee shop opens in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new locally owned coffee shop opened for business Tuesday in Lake City. According to co-owners Bradley and Leah Hamilton and Wayne Black, the Busy Bean held its grand opening on Nov. 1 at its new location across the street from Jordan’s Quick Stop on Highway 18.
Kait 8
Low-cost vaccine clinic for pets to be held
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you need to get your pets vaccinated, there’s a clinic in Jonesboro with your name on it. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Dr. Laura Dacus, DVM will be providing vaccines for pets who need them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Arkansas law requires...
Kait 8
City looking for funding to improve old sewer plant
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Bono is looking to receive a 5-million-dollar federal grant to get a much-needed new sewer system. The current system, built in 1992, has experienced wear and tear. So, Mayor Danny Shaw said they are applying for a grant through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Kait 8
VOTE 2022: Multiple candidates in running for Blytheville Mayor
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In less than a week, multiple Mississippi County towns could have a new mayor, including the city that holds the county seat. In Blytheville, seven people are in the running for mayor. The political climate in the city is thick, as each person wants to lead...
Kait 8
New website to reduce time, manpower for sheriff’s office
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new website will allow the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office to not only save money, but it will reduce the time for inmate transportation. CourtSign will allow inmates to sign court documents without being present in person. Sheriff Marty Boyd said the move will cut...
neareport.com
Heritage Sites to Feature Joanne Cash Yates and Celebrate National Register Listing
JONESBORO – Arkansas Heritage Sites at Arkansas State University will host “Back Home with Joanne Cash Yates,” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in front of the Cash family home at the Historic Dyess Colony in Dyess. The special event will feature a performance by Joanne Cash...
Kait 8
Jonesboro Police holds drug take-back event
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, JPD hosted its semi-annual event to take back prescription drugs. On Oct. 29, the Jonesboro Police Department held a drug takeback event, which is held twice a year when the department encourages those with prescription drugs to use the drop-off box located at the station.
City of West Memphis seeking answers after three women killed in one month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of West Memphis is looking for answers after at least three women were shot and killed in the span of a month. The incidents were unrelated, but all happened within a few miles of each other. West Memphis Deputy Police Chief Brent Bradley is...
Kait 8
Mississippi County candidate’s husband tries to finish campaign
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A husband in Mississippi County is trying to win an election, but not for himself. Dewayne Seaton is finishing the campaign for his wife, Tracy, who lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, Oct. 6, and was running for Mississippi County Coroner. Many thought Tracy’s name...
Kait 8
Downtown residents fed up with vandalism, petty crimes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Business owners say they’ve seen an uptick in petty crime in downtown Jonesboro. So far this year there have been 26 cases reported of criminal mischief, theft from motor vehicles, theft from buildings, and burglary. Statistics of downtown crime over 5 years from the Jonesboro...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel through the town of Osceola, there’s a change you need to be aware of. As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on a portion of Keiser Avenue. Mayor Sally Wilson confirmed with...
Kait 8
Thieves targeting trucking companies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Truckers are responsible for keeping America moving but they have a tough time doing their job without tires on their big rigs. According to a Jonesboro police incident report, on Tuesday night a group of thieves stole 25 18-wheeler tires from two area businesses. Curtis Capps,...
