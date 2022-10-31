Read full article on original website
Robbers crash car into Midtown lawn, said MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects robbed the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
Warehouse shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot overnight outside the Johnson & Johnson and FedEx distribution centers in Southeast Memphis. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the facility at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the victim was shot […]
Pedestrian dead after crash on Summer Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a pedestrian died after a crash overnight Thursday near East Memphis. The pedestrian died at the crash scene at Summer Avenue and High Point Terrace around 3:39 a.m., according to MPD. Officers have cleared the scene and all lanes on Summer Avenue...
Man injured in shooting at FedEx Supply Chain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting at the FedEx Supply Chain Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department says officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the scene on East Holmes Road. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
Man stabbed to death in Parkway Village, woman detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is detained after a stabbing Wednesday morning in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a wounding call on Medowlake Drive North just before 10 a.m. to find a man suffering a stab wound. He died on...
Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
Woman wanted in robbery, assault at Memphis phone store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is wanted after she assaulted and pepper-sprayed a cashier who rejected her counterfeit money during a store robbery Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the woman tried to use the fake cash a Cricket phone store on Winchester...
Memphis mom recounts her 11-month-old child crawling out of daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a 11-month-old baby said her child crawled outside of a daycare before being discovered by a man at a gas station nearby. “A lady was there and she said, ‘No, take a picture first before you go ahead and get this,’” said Amber Giles, the mother.
2 men injured, one critically, in crash on I-240, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital, one critically injured, after a crash on I-240 early Thursday morning. At 6:48 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the crash at I-240 westbound, east of Getwell Road. One man was taken to Regional One...
Child critical after southwest Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child was injured in a shooting in southwest Memphis Wednesday evening. Police say officers responded to the shooting inside the Harold E. Ford Sr. Villas on Deerskin Drive near Buffalo Road just after 7 p.m. According to a police report, a young boy was shot in the face and shoulder. Despite his […]
SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 56 vehicles have been broken into in Memphis suburbs in less than 48 hours, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Residents of The Village at White Oaks in Arlington are some of the latest victims. “I want them to get caught,” said Dougie...
15-year-old boy shot, in critical condition, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy was rushed to Le Bonheur after gunfire in a Memphis neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened on Deerskin Drive around 7 p.m. Police said the gunman sped away in a black Acura SUV. When...
Man carjacks, kidnaps friend after getting kicked out of music hall, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who tried to help out a friend was repaid with terrifying moments Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that 33-year-old Dartavius Fason was asked to leave the Rock House Live on Raleigh Lagrange Road on November 1. Fason’s friend...
Man stabbed to death in Fox Meadows, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a scene on South Mendenhall Road, off Meadowlake Drive North. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
‘Y’all got to leave sometime’: Man assaults two Broadway Pizza employees, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man became irate after trying to return an order. On Nov. 1, Derrus Jamison walked into the Broadway Pizza on Broad Avenue. Jamison approached two employees and attempted to return a partial order, police said. The employees told him, they could only swap complete orders.
Memphis Police looking for suspect after Parkway Village cell phone store robbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are looking for a woman responsible for robbing a cell phone store near Parkway Village Tuesday morning. At 11:56 am, MPD said officers responded to a business robbery at 4618 Winchester Road, a Cricket Wireless location. The suspect was a Black female wearing a...
Family mourns 80-year-old rideshare driver shot to death in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is still looking for answers days after an 80-year-old man was shot to death in Memphis. Sunday afternoon, 80-year-old Richard Skelskey was shot to death on Barron Avenue near Getwell Road, Memphis Police confirmed to FOX13. Skelskey’s sister, Carol Soto, believes he died as...
Man charged with multiple carjackings held with $12,000 bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man on Nov. 2 in connection with four carjackings. Quantavis Caldwell, 24, is charged with criminal attempt felony, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
