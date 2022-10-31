ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reminder: Plan Review Response/Reply Process Refresher

By SDCI Community Engagement
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qrwfx_0itgnYvz00

Back on January 10, SDCI transitioned to providing plan reviews via plan mark-up instead of traditional letters. This article is a refresher on the process for applicants responding to review comments.

The primary change that we are asking of applicants is that they document responses to comments directly in the plan set provided to them by SDCI at the end of each review cycle instead of sending response letters corresponding to each correction letter. (Note: You will still receive correction summaries from individual reviews as they are completed.) When all responses are documented, we ask that applicants upload the response plan set (as document type “Correction Response Plan Set” or “Correction Response Plan Set – Land Use”) along with the new plan set as (document type “Plan Set” or “Plan Set – Land Use”) for the next review cycle. We have a helpful video to help you learn how to navigate the new process.

As a rule, please respond by embedding your responses in the marked-up plan set per our correction response process. It really helps our reviewers complete their re-reviews faster and we are finding that our new process is reducing correction cycles because the enhancement of communicating on the plans instead of letters.

Remember, as in our previous process, you will still:

  • Receive email notifications that a review has been completed
  • Find review summary reports by discipline in the Seattle Services Portal as they are completed
  • Submit updated “plan set” and “correction response plan set” only after all reviews have been completed in the review cycle.

The key refresher this article is about are:

  • When all reviews are completed, you will receive a marked-up plan set which contains the comments from ALL the review disciplines. That is called the “Plan Set Consolidated Summary Report” and it is done at the end of a complete review cycle.
  • Instead of preparing responses to each individual correction in separate letters as you did in 2021, we ask that you reply to the comments directly in the Plan Set Consolidated Summary Report (replying within the mark ups in the previous review cycle) using either Bluebeam (requires a license) or Adobe Acrobat Reader (free). If you work with subconsultants, you will need to coordinate with them to include their comments in your response plan set (copy and paste into the reply/post window of the review comment markups). When you have completed your responses, you’ll upload that PDF as “correction response plan set.” This is all in replacement of letters describing the previous corrections and your wordsmith responses to them.

Help us perform reviews more efficiently by replying to our review comments and uploading them as “correction response plan set”! As we have worked on this transition, many of our reviewers indicated that they rely on bookmarks to navigate the plan sets that we receive from applicants. To help us review plans more quickly, please include a good set of bookmarks in every plan set that you submit. We are seeing more and more applicants follow these standards and we thank you all – doing so helps speed reviews up considerably! Please follow the requirements for submitting PDF documents, outlined in Tip 106, General Standards for Plans and Drawings, to include a good set of bookmarks in every plan set you submit. For information on how to add bookmarks to your PDF documents, please refer to the following links for Bluebeam documents and Adobe documents.

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Redistricting Commission presents amended draft map for public comment

The Seattle Redistricting Commission continues its process of examining how to redraw the boundaries of Seattle’s seven City Council Districts and is inviting community members to offer feedback on the Amended Draft Map before the Commission votes on its adoption at its meeting on November 8, 2022. Members of the public can review and provide input on the map at https://www.seattle.gov/redistricting/how-to-participate.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Office of Labor Standards Announces Suspension of Seattle’s Covid-19 Gig Worker Protections Effective November 1, 2022

For Immediate Release Contact InformationCynthia SantanaPhone: 206-256-5219Email: cynthia.santana@seattle.gov Office of Labor Standards Announces Suspension of Seattle’s Covid-19 Gig Worker Protections Effective November 1, 2022  Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time and Gig Worker Premium Pay Ordinances Provided Temporary Protections Since 2020  Seattle, WA (October 31, 2022) – The Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announces […]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

STRATEGIC TECHNOLOGY PLAN AND ROADMAP; SPU RFP/Contract# 22-113-S

12:00PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The City of Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is requesting proposals from qualified consultants who can partner with SPU executives and managers to develop SPU’s Technology Strategic Plan and Roadmap (SSTP). The SSTP will outline key technology strategies and goals that align with SPU’s 2021-2026 Strategic Business Plan (SBP), line of businesses and branch level plans and operational objectives. This will enable a future-ready utility where technology empowers our employees to fulfill our commitment to people, communities, and the environment.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Gov. Inslee calls for new policies to address homelessness

SEATTLE — Governor Inslee announced that new policies are in the works to address homelessness across the state. He provided a preview of the proposals legislators plan to bring forward in the upcoming legislative session. The most recent numbers from the state put the homeless population at 83,000 people...
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtoday.com

Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Tree Service Providers Must Register and Post Public Notice

The City of Seattle is committed to protecting our urban canopy. Trees add value to your property and the surrounding community. Canopy cover is one important measure of the health of the urban forest. Urban trees provide numerous ecological, economic, and social benefits, including wildlife habitat, neighborhood livability, and improved public health outcomes.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Funds Available for Deconstruction!

SPU is launching a pilot program to provide financial incentive up to $4,000 per deconstruction project. Deconstruction, the systematic disassembly of buildings to maximize reuse, is gaining momentum as an alternative to demolition. Deconstruction has multiple benefits, such as capturing useful wood for incorporation into new buildings, avoiding stormwater and dust impacts from demolition, and sending less material to landfill. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU), along with Seattle Department of Construction and Inspection (SDCI), are implementing a pilot deconstruction incentive program to increase deconstruction projects and build familiarity with the process, gather data, and identify innovations.
lynnwoodtimes.com

Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

New Commissioners Sought to Join the Seattle Design Commission

Mayor Bruce Harrell is recruiting to fill three upcoming vacancies on the Seattle Design Commission – a Licensed Architect, a Landscape Architect, and a Transportation Planner. All positions will start their two-year terms in March 2023. Commissioners are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. Commissioners...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Artists Everywhere is Art Everywhere: Black Lives Matter Mural Restoration

On the road with royal alley-barnes, Acting Director for the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture. Seattle is an incredible City that is home to a diverse and expansive art and cultural sector. Almost every neighborhood is home to art, artists, and the threads that weave our cultural landscape into a rich city that thrives because art is everywhere. From our city’s first people’s to the birth of the state, music, art and culture have defined our region.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Seattle residents aren't prepping for "the big one," poll says

Has Seattle given up on getting ready? Maybe so, a poll on earthquake preparedness in the Pacific Northwest recently found. Driving the news: Residents of the region expect to see a major earthquake in their lifetimes, according to a PEMCO Insurance poll released this fall; but nearly half say they haven't done what they should to prepare.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

October Publication Updates

Tip 135, Parking Utilization Studies, explains how to document the number of available on-street parking spaces within a specific walking distance of a project and how frequently those spaces are used. RESCINDED. Tip 416, Installation Requirements for Wood, Coal and Other Solid Fuel Burning Appliances, was pulled from circulation because...
SEATTLE, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths

Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy