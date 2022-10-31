Funds Available for Deconstruction!

SPU is launching a pilot program to provide financial incentive up to $4,000 per deconstruction project. Deconstruction, the systematic disassembly of buildings to maximize reuse, is gaining momentum as an alternative to demolition. Deconstruction has multiple benefits, such as capturing useful wood for incorporation into new buildings, avoiding stormwater and dust impacts from demolition, and sending less material to landfill. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU), along with Seattle Department of Construction and Inspection (SDCI), are implementing a pilot deconstruction incentive program to increase deconstruction projects and build familiarity with the process, gather data, and identify innovations.

The pilot program has just launched and will offer up to $4,000 per deconstruction project. Eligible projects:

Are residential, wood-framed buildings.

Must use an SPU-approved deconstruction contractor.

Must completely remove a building.

Require a demolition permit before work begins. Projects classified as alterations are not eligible.

Historic landmarks are eligible, however, additional criteria will apply.

Funds are available through June 2023. Eligible projects meet the site development requirements that are meant to reduce lead dust under SDCI’s green building permitting incentives, Priority Green Expedited and the Green Building Standard.

For more information and to apply for the deconstruction incentive, please visit www.seattle.gov/utilities/deconstruction.