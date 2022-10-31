ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Funds Available for Deconstruction!

By SDCI Community Engagement
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZaZtH_0itgnX3G00

SPU is launching a pilot program to provide financial incentive up to $4,000 per deconstruction project. Deconstruction, the systematic disassembly of buildings to maximize reuse, is gaining momentum as an alternative to demolition. Deconstruction has multiple benefits, such as capturing useful wood for incorporation into new buildings, avoiding stormwater and dust impacts from demolition, and sending less material to landfill. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU), along with Seattle Department of Construction and Inspection (SDCI), are implementing a pilot deconstruction incentive program to increase deconstruction projects and build familiarity with the process, gather data, and identify innovations.

The pilot program has just launched and will offer up to $4,000 per deconstruction project. Eligible projects:

  • Are residential, wood-framed buildings.
  • Must use an SPU-approved deconstruction contractor.
  • Must completely remove a building.
  • Require a demolition permit before work begins. Projects classified as alterations are not eligible.
  • Historic landmarks are eligible, however, additional criteria will apply.

Funds are available through June 2023. Eligible projects meet the site development requirements that are meant to reduce lead dust under SDCI’s green building permitting incentives, Priority Green Expedited and the Green Building Standard.

For more information and to apply for the deconstruction incentive, please visit www.seattle.gov/utilities/deconstruction.

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle, Washington

New Commissioners Sought to Join the Seattle Design Commission

Mayor Bruce Harrell is recruiting to fill three upcoming vacancies on the Seattle Design Commission – a Licensed Architect, a Landscape Architect, and a Transportation Planner. All positions will start their two-year terms in March 2023. Commissioners are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. Commissioners...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Tree Service Providers Must Register and Post Public Notice

The City of Seattle is committed to protecting our urban canopy. Trees add value to your property and the surrounding community. Canopy cover is one important measure of the health of the urban forest. Urban trees provide numerous ecological, economic, and social benefits, including wildlife habitat, neighborhood livability, and improved public health outcomes.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

October Publication Updates

Tip 135, Parking Utilization Studies, explains how to document the number of available on-street parking spaces within a specific walking distance of a project and how frequently those spaces are used. RESCINDED. Tip 416, Installation Requirements for Wood, Coal and Other Solid Fuel Burning Appliances, was pulled from circulation because...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Redistricting Commission presents amended draft map for public comment

The Seattle Redistricting Commission continues its process of examining how to redraw the boundaries of Seattle’s seven City Council Districts and is inviting community members to offer feedback on the Amended Draft Map before the Commission votes on its adoption at its meeting on November 8, 2022. Members of the public can review and provide input on the map at https://www.seattle.gov/redistricting/how-to-participate.
SEATTLE, WA
InvestigateWest

Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies

COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Homeless Camp Near I-5, Northgate Cleared

A Seattle homeless encampment that sat near I-5 close to North Northgate Way and Corliss Avenue North was cleared through Gov. Inslee’s initiative. The Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) announced the cleanup of the longtime encampment in the Northgate community. Some nearby residents are happy the problems that were associated with the camp may now be gone as well. Some want more compassion.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Tacoma tries a guaranteed basic income

Basic income programs have been all the rage in policy circle, and Tacoma just tried it out. The city has been running a guaranteed income pilot, called GRIT. The program gave 110 low-income families money each month to help them with expenses they otherwise would not likely be able to afford.
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

It’s Landslide Season! Are You Prepared?

Landslide season is here, so the City of Seattle is urging residents to take preventive measures to protect themselves and their property from possible landslides. Did you know that most landslides occur between the months of November and March? The threat of landslides will continue to rise as rainfall continues to increase and when snow melts during the winter months.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Histories: Flowers Need Sunlight

Historic preservation in Seattle begins with community. The Seattle Histories storytelling project highlights the places, people, and events that have shaped the history of Seattle’s communities. These stories, told by community members, emphasize experiences and narratives that may have been overlooked or misrepresented in our city. Flowers Need Sunlight.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Artists Everywhere is Art Everywhere: Black Lives Matter Mural Restoration

On the road with royal alley-barnes, Acting Director for the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture. Seattle is an incredible City that is home to a diverse and expansive art and cultural sector. Almost every neighborhood is home to art, artists, and the threads that weave our cultural landscape into a rich city that thrives because art is everywhere. From our city’s first people’s to the birth of the state, music, art and culture have defined our region.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Volunteers needed to advise on development plans for Harborview Medical Center, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill, and Swedish First Hill

Volunteers are needed to serve on Standing Advisory Committees (SAC) for Harborview Medical Center, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill, and Swedish First Hill. These committees advise the City of Seattle and the relative institutions on the potential impacts of their campus development on the surrounding neighborhoods. Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is seeking interested neighborhood residents with experience in neighborhood organizations and issues, land use and zoning, architecture, landscaping, economic development, building development, or educational services.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Seeks New Members to Serve on the Community Technology Advisory Board — Apply Now

The City of Seattle is looking for volunteers to join the Community Technology Advisory Board (CTAB). The ten-member board and its committees help guide city strategies and investments in information and communications technology. CTAB members advise Seattle’s Information Technology department, the Mayor, and City Council on a range of issues,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Details Proposed Efforts to Beautify City; Address Surge in Graffiti

Plan would increase graffiti removal, create outlets for murals and artistic expression, support victims, expand volunteer activities, and increase enforcement options. Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell detailed elements of his One Seattle Graffiti Plan to beautify Seattle and address a surge in graffiti through new strategies and proposed budget investments. Since 2019, incidents of graffiti reported by the public have grown over 50%, including nearly 20,000 reports of graffiti and tagging in 2021.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy