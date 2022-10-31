Read full article on original website
Related
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
Politics lecturer, 57, who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students and 'completely gibberish' education system wins £22,000 after being forced out of his job
An experienced politics lecturer who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students has won £22,000 after being wrongly forced out of his job. Dr Craig Ross condemned the education system as 'complete gibberish' and described the regurgitating of mark schemes in assessments as 'boneheaded prescriptivism'. The 57-year-old resigned in...
colbyecho.news
Mathematics education is flawed
As a math major who has loved math in all of its elegant beauty for years, there is nothing more depressing and frustrating than this country’s sorry excuse for mathematical education in its public schools. Everyone knows there’s a problem with the way math is taught, but not many people seem to know exactly what that problem is.
Why attending publicly funded schools may help students become more culturally sensitive
Being an intercultural citizen — someone who supports the principle of a multicultural state and also demonstrates positive personal attitudes towards diversity — is considered essential from a human rights perspective. What kind of learning best supports its development? To try to answer this question, I surveyed close to 400 recent Ontario high school graduates who attended regular and specialized programs in public and private schools and interviewed 14 students. My survey questions sought to gauge the extent to which graduates demonstrated openness, interest, positivity and comfort with others. My study defined this as having an open intercultural orientation. I found...
What is 'blended learning' and how can it benefit post-secondary students?
Blended learning combines face-to-face and virtual instruction through the use of online learning technologies. Post-secondary students attend lectures in real-time, either virtually or in person, and this is accompanied by online learning activities completed outside of class time. These blended classrooms can help support the educational needs of university students. When combined with traditional instruction, a judicious use of digital tools can encourage collaboration and personal responsibility for learning while allowing students to work at their own pace and adapt to rapidly changing technologies. Incorporating technology into teaching and learning doesn’t mean throwing out previous approaches. The key is to...
myscience.org
New research project will explore experiences of veterans living with dementia in their own home
A new research project will explore the experiences of veterans diagnosed with dementia who live in their own homes in the community. Forces in Mind Trust has awarded £100,000 to The University of Manchester to fund the research project, which will be led by Manchester’s Dr Lydia Morris, alongside Professor Anthea Innes from McMaster University, Hamilton.
Religious leaders back our campaign to urgently extend free school meals
Religious leaders have backed The Independent‘s call for free school meals to be extended to more children living in poverty and urged the government to make it one of its priorities this winter.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking here Paul Butler, the Bishop of Durham, said: “It is heartbreaking to think of children living in poverty facing this winter without free school meals and the impact this will have on their health, wellbeing and educational outcomes.”Our Feed the Future campaign, in partnership with the Food Foundation and a coalition of charities, calls on the government for...
myscience.org
Pilot project uses VR simulations to help newcomers learn English
Would you be more confident in a job interview if you had a chance to practice first? For newcomers to Canada, the answer is often a resounding "yes." With the help of virtual reality (VR), a pilot project at the University of Toronto is helping those who are new to Canada learn English by giving them a chance to practice their skills in simulated scenarios such as job interviews, shopping or ordering food at a restaurant.
myscience.org
The proportion of active or unemployed working men increases among people with addiction to new technologies in the Valencian Community
A study by Marina Cuquerella and Ana M. García, researchers from the Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health of the University of Valencia, investigates the profile of people treated for addiction to Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in the 33 Addictive Behaviour Units (UCA) of the Valencian Community between 2018 and 2020. They conclude that people with this type of addiction are mostly men, under 30 years of age, with primary education or less, and who live with their parents. However, in the period studied there is a trend towards an increase in age and in the proportion of men and active workers affected by this pathology.
myscience.org
Kumar Garg on the Future of Learning Engineering
Kumar Garg, vice president of partnerships at Schmidt Futures , a philanthropic initiative founded by Eric and Wendy Schmidt, will present his 2022 Simon Initiative Distinguished Lecture , "Shaping the Field of Learning Engineering," at an in-person-only event at 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2022 in Carnegie Mellon University’s Rangos Ballroom.
myscience.org
New £4 million Digital Good Network aims to ensure technologies are beneficial for societies
New £4 million research network to explore how to ensure that digital tech is good for society and the economy. University of Sheffield will host the ESRC Digital Good Network (DGN), which will be led by a consortium of researchers and stakeholders from across the UK. The network will...
Here’s how to help students pick their favorite college
As college application season begins, teacher and columnist Dr. Kem Smith offers advice for teachers helping students navigate this exciting and sometimes emotional time. She’ll return to answering your questions next week. You can submit them here.There are nearly 6,000 colleges and universities in the U.S. Students entering universities have to narrow their choices to one. This major life decision does not have to be overwhelming if students are prepared to select...
myscience.org
UCL academic wins Medical Research Council Science Writing Award
Dr Emily Cornish (UCL EGA Institute for Women’s Health) has been named the winner of the Medical Research Council’s (MRC) Max Perutz Science Writing Award for her article on recurrent pregnancy loss. The annual writing competition aims to encourage and recognise outstanding science communication, with the winning article...
myscience.org
Recognising dedication to teaching and learning for life
The University of Queensland is celebrating innovation and creativity with the 2022 Awards for Excellence in Teaching and Learning. Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Doune Macdonald said the awards recognise the significant contributions of dedicated and talented individuals and teams delivering quality programs to set students on a lifelong journey.
myscience.org
Excellent results for the RVC in second iteration of the Knowledge Exchange Framework
The publication of the second iteration of the Knowledge Exchange Framework (KEF2) reveals strong results for the Royal Veterinary College (RVC), exceeding the peer average. This reflects the institution’s strengths in research partnerships, in projects to enhance local growth and regeneration, and its close ties with businesses, public and third sector organisations.
The Intersection of Religion and Latinx Mental Health
While religion may be of particular significance to Hispanic and/or Latinx communities, the effects of it are varied and multi-faceted, much like the people themselves. The potential positive and negative impacts of religion on one's mental health should always be considered when working towards equitable outcomes for all groups. You...
myscience.org
Multilink Consortium Press Release
HCRI and partner organisations secure funding for new research collaboration to identify multimorbidity in sub-Saharan African hospitals. (Pictured above) Dr Felix Limbani and Dr Stephen Spencer visit to Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre in Tanzania, meeting with Dr Matt Rubach and some of the team working on the NIHR funded Mutlilink Multimorbidity project.
Phys.org
Lack of support to tackle school non-attendance leads parents to lose faith in the education system, study shows
Some parents have "lost all faith" in the education system because of a lack of support to tackle children's non-attendance from teachers and local authorities, a new study warns. Experts have called for policies from councils and government to be reformed to take account of the underlying causes when pupils...
Dual 'inflation' crisis? Professor warns embellished grades failing America and its students
A longtime political science professor warned many of today's secondary and post-secondary students are being failed by the education system in part because their grades are artificially inflated. Professor Nicholas Giordano, of Suffolk County Community College in Selden, N.Y., said he tests each of his new students every semester with...
Comments / 0