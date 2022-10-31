A study by Marina Cuquerella and Ana M. García, researchers from the Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health of the University of Valencia, investigates the profile of people treated for addiction to Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in the 33 Addictive Behaviour Units (UCA) of the Valencian Community between 2018 and 2020. They conclude that people with this type of addiction are mostly men, under 30 years of age, with primary education or less, and who live with their parents. However, in the period studied there is a trend towards an increase in age and in the proportion of men and active workers affected by this pathology.

