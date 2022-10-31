ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Two K-State players bring home weekly Big 12 awards

By Jared Bush
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State saw two of their players garner weekly Big 12 awards after the team’s impressive showing against Oklahoma State.

Junior QB Will Howard won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after going 21/37 with 296 passing yards and four touchdowns.

K-State bounces back; dominates ninth ranked Oklahoma State

Senior punter and kicker Ty Zetner won Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. He nailed two punts inside of the 20-yard line. He also went 2/2 on field goals and made all six of his extra points.

The Wildcats will now look to continue their success against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at home at 6 p.m.

