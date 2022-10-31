ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Gina Horton
3d ago

A class action lawsuit by residents will get the health inspectors and property owners jumping through hoops. Total irresponsibility and dangerous for one's health.

Paula Hicks-Hudson Ohio Born, Family Oriented

When asked for her fondest childhood memory, Paula Hicks-Hudson says, “My best memory of growing up in Hamilton was the sense of community. It seems as if all the adults I encountered there encouraged, expected and provided opportunities for young people.” State Representative Paula Hick-Hudson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio.
1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday. Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old. Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center...
Cherry Street Mission in need of turkeys, Thanksgiving help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission Ministries is in need of turkeys and Thanksgiving help. Cherry Street Mission says they use approximately 1,000 turkeys a year to produce warm meals for guests. With the impact of higher food and supply costs, they are in need of more turkeys. Donations...
Dine in the 419: Charlie’s

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
Man indicted in previously unsolved 2021 double homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with a firearm Thursday for the July 2021 shooting deaths of 27-year-old Willie Walker and 23-year-old Elisa Molina. Walker and Molina were killed in a double homicide on July 24, 2021 at the...
Ohio AG sues Dollar General over alleged deceptive pricing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dollar General is in hot water as the Attorney General’s office sues it over alleged deceptive pricing. The Attorney General’s office received numerous complaints from Dollar General customers spanning several counties, including Lucas County. The various complaints were that customers were charged different prices at checkout than the ones on the shelves.
Toledo residents react after weekend violence kills 3 in the city

TOLEDO, Ohio — The double homicide of 67-year-old Gino Highsmith and 50-year-old Dennis Washington in Toledo's Junction neighborhood over the weekend happened as the city still works to revitalize the area. Members of the Junction community said they still want more community involvement. Junction Coalition Director Alicia Smith said...
18-year-old shot in north Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo on Saturday. Toledo Police claim around 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, they were dispatched for a walk-in gunshot victim at St. Vincent Medical Center. The victim told officers he was in the area of Tom's Market...
13abc Big Story: Getting a Job

Police and Federal agents use exclusive footage to arrest Sandusky man for alleged death threats tow. Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home. Democrat Erika White looks to unseat Republican Rep. Derek Merrin in the race for Ohio's 42nd House District. Area Office on...
Warrants issued for county residents

Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
Wood County Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
