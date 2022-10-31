Read full article on original website
Gina Horton
3d ago
A class action lawsuit by residents will get the health inspectors and property owners jumping through hoops. Total irresponsibility and dangerous for one's health.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Glenwood Ave. have complained about home on their beloved street. The home belonging to Maejor Page has been reported as a problem spot long before now. Maejor Page purchased the home with money allegedly taken from his Black Live Matter of Greater Atlanta Charity....
Monroe County Sheriff: Wallaby 'running free' in Bedford Twp. not a threat to public
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — After receiving reports of an exotic wallaby "running free" in Bedford Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a statement regarding the situation. According to a press release, the United States Department of Agriculture is responsible for overseeing and enforcing exotic animal breeders and facilities,...
Missing person found deceased in Swan Creek Thursday morning, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after the body of missing 19-year-old was found in Swan Creek Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, Toledo police reported Adam Harrigan missing Wednesday evening, citing concerns for his safety and believing he was in Maumee or the south Toledo area. On Thursday...
mlivingnews.com
Paula Hicks-Hudson Ohio Born, Family Oriented
When asked for her fondest childhood memory, Paula Hicks-Hudson says, “My best memory of growing up in Hamilton was the sense of community. It seems as if all the adults I encountered there encouraged, expected and provided opportunities for young people.” State Representative Paula Hick-Hudson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio.
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday. Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old. Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center...
13abc.com
Fairfield Elementary placed on temporary lockdown, police determine no threat
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairfield Elementary was placed on temporary lockdown on Tuesday due to a possible threat. Maumee Police say there was a report of a man carrying a rifle in the area of the school but not on school grounds. After searching, police located the victim and said...
Fans wait overnight for Tuesday morning open of Raising Cane's in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fans of Raising Cane's have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Toledo- area location for months and many of the most excited patrons began lining up at the new Perrysburg location as early as 10 p.m. Monday night. When the doors finally opened Tuesday...
13abc.com
Cherry Street Mission in need of turkeys, Thanksgiving help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission Ministries is in need of turkeys and Thanksgiving help. Cherry Street Mission says they use approximately 1,000 turkeys a year to produce warm meals for guests. With the impact of higher food and supply costs, they are in need of more turkeys. Donations...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Charlie’s
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
Man indicted in previously unsolved 2021 double homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with a firearm Thursday for the July 2021 shooting deaths of 27-year-old Willie Walker and 23-year-old Elisa Molina. Walker and Molina were killed in a double homicide on July 24, 2021 at the...
7th Worker In 5 Years Gets Caught In Machine At Ohio Manufacturing Plant
The company is now facing over a million dollars in penalties.
Mother arrested after 4-year-old became sick from THC edibles: Sandusky police
A 24-year-old mother has been arrested on charges of endangering children and corrupting another with drugs after police say her 4-year-old daughter became ill after eating an unknown amount of THC edibles.
13abc.com
Ohio AG sues Dollar General over alleged deceptive pricing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dollar General is in hot water as the Attorney General’s office sues it over alleged deceptive pricing. The Attorney General’s office received numerous complaints from Dollar General customers spanning several counties, including Lucas County. The various complaints were that customers were charged different prices at checkout than the ones on the shelves.
Toledo residents react after weekend violence kills 3 in the city
TOLEDO, Ohio — The double homicide of 67-year-old Gino Highsmith and 50-year-old Dennis Washington in Toledo's Junction neighborhood over the weekend happened as the city still works to revitalize the area. Members of the Junction community said they still want more community involvement. Junction Coalition Director Alicia Smith said...
18-year-old shot in north Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo on Saturday. Toledo Police claim around 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, they were dispatched for a walk-in gunshot victim at St. Vincent Medical Center. The victim told officers he was in the area of Tom's Market...
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: Getting a Job
Police and Federal agents use exclusive footage to arrest Sandusky man for alleged death threats tow. Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home. Democrat Erika White looks to unseat Republican Rep. Derek Merrin in the race for Ohio's 42nd House District. Area Office on...
sent-trib.com
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
wlen.com
Adrian Public Schools Superintendent: Morning Threat Received at Bus Garage; School Closed Today
Adrian, MI – Adrian Public Schools are closed today due to a threat this morning. APS Superintendent Nate Parker issued the following update for parents, guardians and students:. The threat referenced in my earlier alert was received at the Bus Garage. Working with the Michigan State Police, Adrian Police...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
