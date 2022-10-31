Read full article on original website
Related
If your COVID vaccine left you feeling terrible, it probably offered you better protection, new study suggests
Scientists have found a link between COVID vaccine side effects and a higher immune response to the immunization. Feeling unwell after getting your COVID booster shot could actually be a good sign, according to a new scientific study, which found a link between post-vaccine side effects and a higher immune response.
News-Medical.net
Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus
Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
scitechdaily.com
New Compound Discovered That Destroys the MRSA Superbug
A compound that both inhibits the MRSA superbug and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics in lab experiments has been discovered by researchers at the University of Bath in the UK. Antibiotic resistance poses a major threat to human health around the world, and Staphylococcus aureus has become one of...
studyfinds.org
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
MedicalXpress
Pressure chamber therapy is effective in the functional improvement of autism, study finds
A new Tel Aviv University study succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The study was conducted on animal models of autism. In it, the researchers identified changes in the brain, including a reduction in neuroinflammation, which is known to be associated with autism.
Phys.org
Study reveals how naturally-occurring compound kills major drug-resistant bacteria
Scientists analyzing the effects of an organic compound on drug resistance bacteria have discovered how it can inhibit and kill a germ that causes serious illness or in some cases death. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a type of bacteria, often found in hospital patients, which can lead to infections in the...
Medical association banned Oz for two years over “shoddy study he was forced to withdraw": report
Pennsylvania Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz was banned for two years from presenting research at the American Association for Thoracic Surgery conference after submitting a shoddy study that he ultimately was forced to withdraw. The Washington Post reports that experts at the AATS raised "questions about the strength of the data...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Scientists Make Breakthrough in Autism Treatment
Israeli scientists say that they can treat Autism with the use of pressure chamber therapy. A new breakthrough study conducted using animal models, conducted by researchers from Tel Aviv University succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The researchers identified...
CNBC
New Covid boosters aren’t better than old shots at neutralizing omicron BA.5, early studies find
Scientists at Columbia and Harvard, in two independent studies, found that the new Covid boosters don't trigger a better response against omicron BA.5 than the old shots. The studies are small and preliminary, but they suggest boosters might not be much better at preventing infection and mild illness. But the...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Identify a Unique Set of Proteins That Restore Hearing
A study demonstrates how transcription factors support cell regeneration. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have identified a particular protein network that is necessary for cell regeneration to restore hearing in zebrafish. Researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) led the research, which may help in the creation of human hearing loss treatments. The findings were recently published in the journal Cell Genomics.
MedicalXpress
Neuroimaging study reveals functional and structural brain abnormalities in people with post-treatment Lyme disease
In a study using specialized imaging techniques, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report distinctive changes in the "white matter" and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually. The study's findings,...
Medical News Today
Almonds can help support the gut microbiome, study claims
A new study finds that eating 56 grams of almonds daily — the equivalent of approximately 46 almonds — can improve gut health by promoting levels of butyrate. The research involved three groups replacing their regular snacks with whole almonds, ground almonds, or an energy-equivalent control muffin. The...
News-Medical.net
Researchers study the unique adaptability of small intestinal bacteria for the first time
Bacteria in the small intestine adapt dynamically to our nutritional state, with individual species disappearing and reappearing. Researchers at the University of Bern and University Hospital Bern have now been able to comprehensively study the bacteria of the small intestine and their unique adaptability for the first time. The findings contribute to a better understanding of intestinal diseases such as Crohn's disease or celiac disease and to the development of new therapeutic approaches.
outbreaknewstoday.com
MRSA: University of Bath’s novel compound that both inhibits the superbug in lab experiments and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics
A compound that both inhibits the MRSA superbug and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics has been discovered by scientists at the University of Bath led by Dr Maisem Laabei and Dr Ian Blagbrough. The novel compound – a polyamine – seems to destroy Staphylococcus aureus, the bacterium that causes...
myscience.org
Recognising dedication to teaching and learning for life
The University of Queensland is celebrating innovation and creativity with the 2022 Awards for Excellence in Teaching and Learning. Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Doune Macdonald said the awards recognise the significant contributions of dedicated and talented individuals and teams delivering quality programs to set students on a lifelong journey.
scitechdaily.com
Solving the Dopamine Riddle: Scientists Pinpoint Genetic Mechanism Linking Brain Chemical to Schizophrenia
Researchers examining post-mortem brains confirm a long-held hypothesis explaining neurotransmitter’s connection to a debilitating disorder. How does the brain chemical dopamine relate to schizophrenia? It is a question that vexed scientists for more than 70 years, and now researchers at the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) believe they have solved the challenging riddle. This new understanding may lead to better treatment of schizophrenia, an often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis.
myscience.org
University of Toronto collaborates with Naver, Wattpad on AI research
The University of Toronto will work with South Korean technology company Naver Corp. - and its Toronto-based subsidiary Wattpad - on artificial intelligence research aimed at harnessing technology to empower human creativity. Guided by a partnership framework agreement, Naver will collaborate with University of Toronto on four research projects spanning...
A Novel Immunotherapy That Could Bring Hope To Millions Of Sepsis Patients Received MultiCountry Clearance For Expanded Clinical Trial
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. ENLV announced that Israel, Spain and Greece have cleared amendments to the company’s Phase II trial protocol that will allow the study to enroll more patients. The cleared amendments also allow Enlivex to use a newly developed frozen formulation of AllocetraTM — the macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy...
myscience.org
Publication of Draft Strategic Plan
A message from the Provost to all staff. After a year of really insightful community-wide conversations about our ambitions for UCL and the route to achieving them, our Draft Strategic Plan 2022-27 is now published. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has fed in their ideas and views and has helped us to reach this stage in our thinking. I hope you will again share your feedback and help to shape the plan in this final part of the consultation and, if you can, join our Town Hall on Thursday 10 November to hear more and to give your comments.
myscience.org
Kumar Garg on the Future of Learning Engineering
Kumar Garg, vice president of partnerships at Schmidt Futures , a philanthropic initiative founded by Eric and Wendy Schmidt, will present his 2022 Simon Initiative Distinguished Lecture , "Shaping the Field of Learning Engineering," at an in-person-only event at 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2022 in Carnegie Mellon University’s Rangos Ballroom.
Comments / 0