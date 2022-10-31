A message from the Provost to all staff. After a year of really insightful community-wide conversations about our ambitions for UCL and the route to achieving them, our Draft Strategic Plan 2022-27 is now published. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has fed in their ideas and views and has helped us to reach this stage in our thinking. I hope you will again share your feedback and help to shape the plan in this final part of the consultation and, if you can, join our Town Hall on Thursday 10 November to hear more and to give your comments.

