Related
Heating oil companies warn of a long, cold winter
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Area heating fuel companies are warning that it could be a cold winter for more than 1 million Pennsylvanians who depend on them to supply fuel to their homes. Owners of local heating oil companies say the biggest challenge they are facing now is not...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Diesel prices increase as shortage continues nationwide
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Costs are going up as the nationwide shortage of diesel fuel brings economic concern. The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel in America is $5.30. In the last month, the price has gone up 45 cents. The Energy Information Administration also reports diesel supply is at the lowest […]
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania natural gas impact fee collection to hit record-high $275M
HARRISBURG, PA – State revenues from natural gas were high last year and are expected to set a new record this year buoyed by rising prices and more drilling. According to a new estimate from the Independent Fiscal Office, impact fees from natural gas wells will hit $275 million in 2022, $40 million higher than 2021.
America is facing serious and growing water infrastructure challenges. Pennsylvania is no different | Opinion
As president of the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) and the former chair of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, I am invested in the ongoing conversations about how to best address the our aging water infrastructure challenges and needs. Instead of dealing in facts, misinformation campaigns have popped up...
Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved PECO’s $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. PECO is Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, serving nearly 1.7 million electric customers and more than 545,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Its rate increase will be used to offer an additional $500,000 small business […] The post Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania 33rd in business taxes, could struggle if recession hits
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers patted themselves on the back for lowering a corporate income tax, but a recent ranking shows the state’s business taxes are still a burden for businesses. An annual ranking of state business tax climates by the Tax Foundation placed Pennsylvania at 33rd...
abc27.com
These vehicles are the most targeted catalytic converter thefts in Pennsylvania
(KTXL/WHTM) — Authorities say the number of catalytic converter thefts has exploded in recent years, with some vehicle models being targeted relentlessly. The number of reported catalytic converter thefts rose from 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021 — a staggering 1,215% increase, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).
Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the settlement agreement that PECO, which serves the Philadelphia region, filed for a $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. The increase will support infrastructure investments to ... Read More » The post Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
eenews.net
‘All for naught.’ Biden orphan well plan faces trouble in Pa.
Even as Pennsylvania prepares to tap millions in federal money to plug roughly 300 of the state’s many abandoned oil and gas wells, drillers this year have already tried to walk away from another 354. The abandonments are not a fluke of oil prices or market shifts. From 2017...
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices on the Rise in Western Pennsylvania, Warren County
Gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to rise, with AAA reporting that prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania. This week gas prices sit at $3.992 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price of gas in Warren County is $4.020. This week’s average...
Tom Wolf signs law to suspend vehicle registrations over unpaid Pa. Turnpike tolls
A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls will take effect in two months, following the governor's signature. A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year.
Money to dead beneficiary, underpaid pension funds among Pennsylvania audit issues
(The Center Square) – Local municipalities have struggled to accurately estimate required pension payments and payrolls that affect how much state aid they receive, according to recent reports from the auditor general. In Braddock Hills, a borough just outside of Pittsburgh, a survivor is being overpaid and money is...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
975thefanatic.com
One Pennsylvania Town Makes 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. List
Pennsylvania is a great place to live, and now, one town in the Keystone State has been named one of the best in America. Each year, Money.com releases it ranking of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. “We look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie,” they state.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC
Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
abc27.com
Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1
(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order also applies to any canoe, paddleboard, or kayak.
PhillyBite
What is Pennsylvania State Food?
- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
Hit a deer? Now what? PA Game Commission gives advice
Deer are active this time of year, and drivers are likely to encounter them on the road. The Pennsylvania Game Commission give tips to avoid collision and breaks down your options if you hit one. Avoiding Collision Daylight-savings time will soon put more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most, the Game Commission warns. ...
