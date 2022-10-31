ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

Diesel prices increase as shortage continues nationwide

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Costs are going up as the nationwide shortage of diesel fuel brings economic concern. The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel in America is $5.30. In the last month, the price has gone up 45 cents. The Energy Information Administration also reports diesel supply is at the lowest […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania natural gas impact fee collection to hit record-high $275M

HARRISBURG, PA – State revenues from natural gas were high last year and are expected to set a new record this year buoyed by rising prices and more drilling. According to a new estimate from the Independent Fiscal Office, impact fees from natural gas wells will hit $275 million in 2022, $40 million higher than 2021.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved PECO’s $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. PECO is Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, serving nearly 1.7 million electric customers and more than 545,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Its rate increase will be used to offer an additional $500,000 small business […] The post Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania 33rd in business taxes, could struggle if recession hits

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers patted themselves on the back for lowering a corporate income tax, but a recent ranking shows the state’s business taxes are still a burden for businesses. An annual ranking of state business tax climates by the Tax Foundation placed Pennsylvania at 33rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

These vehicles are the most targeted catalytic converter thefts in Pennsylvania

(KTXL/WHTM) — Authorities say the number of catalytic converter thefts has exploded in recent years, with some vehicle models being targeted relentlessly. The number of reported catalytic converter thefts rose from 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021 — a staggering 1,215% increase, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the settlement agreement that PECO, which serves the Philadelphia region, filed for a $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. The increase will support infrastructure investments to ... Read More » The post Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices on the Rise in Western Pennsylvania, Warren County

Gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to rise, with AAA reporting that prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania. This week gas prices sit at $3.992 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price of gas in Warren County is $4.020. This week’s average...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

One Pennsylvania Town Makes 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. List

Pennsylvania is a great place to live, and now, one town in the Keystone State has been named one of the best in America. Each year, Money.com releases it ranking of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. “We look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie,” they state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC

Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
SCRANTON, PA
abc27.com

Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1

(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order also applies to any canoe, paddleboard, or kayak.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania State Food?

- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Hit a deer? Now what? PA Game Commission gives advice

Deer are active this time of year, and drivers are likely to encounter them on the road. The Pennsylvania Game Commission give tips to avoid collision and breaks down your options if you hit one. Avoiding Collision Daylight-savings time will soon put more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most, the Game Commission warns. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

