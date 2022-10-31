Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Related
ricethresher.org
Houston rap legend Paul Wall set to compete with Gary Clark Jr. in musical showdown
Though many Rice students might not know the name Paul Wall, their favorite Houston artists certainly do. The self-proclaimed “Peoples Champ,” Wall and his famous grill have been influential in the Houston music community since the late 1990s. Wall, whose love for Houston is renowned, said that being able to represent the Houston music community and help aspiring Houston artists has been a lifelong dream.
365thingsinhouston.com
Don’t stop believin’ at Classic Journey Live: A Tribute Concert at Miller Outdoor Theatre
Catch a free show that traces the history of one of rock’s greatest bands in Classic Journey Live: A Tribute Concert at Miller Outdoor Theatre on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The open-air Hermann Park stage welcomes a unique tribute to one of the best-selling rock bands of all time,...
houstoniamag.com
5 Outdoor Movie Theaters Perfect For a Cozy Night Out
The best outdoor film experiences for your viewing pleasure. It’s fall in Houston, which means days are getting shorter, and the weather is finally starting to cool down. Instead of rushing indoors to cozy up with your softest blanket, only to fall asleep to whatever trending series or film is on Netflix, opt to stay outdoors for a cinematic night under the stars. From nostalgic drive-ins to family-friendly parks, here are five outdoor movie theaters in and around Houston to check out this season.
houstoniamag.com
A Houston-Based Contemporary Artist You Should Know: Ryan Hawk
Artists in the Gulf Coast continue to inspire with their unique and innovative approaches to materials, color, and controversial issues of today. This fall, we asked visual artist Ryan Hawk to share five things that he loves. Through sculpture and video, conceptual artist Ryan Hawk investigates the way we relate...
Houston native and former Cy-Fair student brings Tex-Mex barbeque to Philadelphians
The former Cy-Fair student says he's rooting for the Phillies, but his hometown holds a special place in his heart.
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
cw39.com
Houston eatery recognized for America’s best Banh Mi sandwich: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best international sandwiches, where does your mind go, and do you know have your go-to spot to find them in your city in the U.S.?. We’re curious for a few reasons, one, it’s National Sandwich Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 (woohoo!), and second, a report from Men’s Journal claims that America’s best version of one of the best international sandwiches, Vietnam’s Banh Mi, can be found in a Southeast Texas eatery.
houstoniamag.com
8 Spots for Unique Fitness Classes in Houston
Dance, fly, or fight your way to fit with these unique Houston fitness classes. THE HOLIDAY SEASON IS UPON US, and with it comes lots of great food and leisure time to spend with friends and family. Although spending time relaxing with our favorite people is a great way to de-stress and wind down from our busy lives, ‘tis also the season to stay fit. If Thanksgiving turkey and grandma’s pumpkin pie have you more excited than a stop at the gym or an at-home squats session, perhaps now’s the time to consider a wider range of fitness options from our diverse-as-ever city.
New Houston smashburger joint looks like real-life New York City bodega
Abbas Dhanani's new Burger Bodega restaurant looks like a real-life New York City bodega.
Bowling Alley Where Takeoff Was Killed Not a Dangerous Place, Ex-Manager Says
The bowling alley where rapper Takeoff was shot and killed early Tuesday is a downtown Houston celeb magnet that’s being misrepresented as a “dangerous” place, according to the venue’s ex-manager.Jonathan Rumpf, the former general manager of 810 Billiards & Bowling, tweeted a tribute to the late Migos rapper on Tuesday in which he defended the business. Rumpf is listed as the location’s general manager on LinkedIn, and multiple photos on his Instagram account show him at the franchise’s Myrtle Beach location.“When I opened 810 Billiards and Bowling - Houston as the GM in November 2021 I wanted the venue to...
Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
houstoniamag.com
Reflections on Astroworld, 1 Year After the Catastrophe
"See you on the other side,” read the jumbotron on the stage hours ahead of Travis Scott’s headlining performance at the third annual Astroworld fest in November 2021. What was intended to read as an otherworldly invitation into a new musical era turned into a bad omen. One year later, it’s still too soon to fully grasp the gravity of one of Houston’s most controversial tragedies.
Houston Chronicle
Houston spot out to prove Bayou City has the best Philly cheesesteaks
Houston Astros fans looking to chow down on an iconic Philadelphia food have the chance to do so for free during the World Series, as one local restaurant has a special promotion to pair with the team's Fall Classic showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jeremy Sanders—owner of Texadelphia Memorial, located...
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
Houston Happens – Astros, Dia de los Muertos, Fifth Ward block party, and so much more!
We have a jam packed show today full of guests doing amazing things in our community!
cw39.com
Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
hypebeast.com
From the Birth of Hip-Hop in New York to Houston’s SLAB Movement, Nike Spotlights 40 Years of the Air Force 1
Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of its Air Force 1, Nike debuts its Join Forces Pack, a new collection that combines iconic graphics from four decades of AF1 releases. In honor of the sneaker’s legacy, Nike spotlights cultural meccas that have ushered in unbridled creativity and defined generations of artists and changemakers throughout Memphis, New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago. Referencing 40 years of design, the Join Forces Pack pays homage to each city by remixing the model’s iconic color combinations, layered paneling and ubiquitous Swoosh insignia. From hip-hop’s forefathers to SLAB culture in the Bayou City, the footprint left behind by these communities has cemented radical expression in music, fashion, art and car culture. The Join Forces Campaign shines a light on creatives like Sheopatra, founder of The Council Women, choreographer Storm DeBarge, rapper Lil KeKe, Lex Muro and Nick Flanagan from Mom ’n Dad Vintage and many more. Read more about each creator and city below, and check out the Join Forces Pack on Nike’s website.
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals
Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
Click2Houston.com
Former HPD Commander says Astroworld Festival ended his career
HOUSTON – Lentini’s interview is a part of the KPRC2 Investigates documentary Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy. The show will air on KPRC2+ at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Here’s how you can watch:. Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming...
WATCH: Houston police seek shooters in Migos rapper slaying
HOUSTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people. Watch the police briefing in...
