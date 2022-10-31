ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Associated Press

Astros' McCormick, Mancini show off glovework, stop Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trey Mancini saved the Houston Astros with the play of the game. Until teammate Chas McCormick topped him with the play of a lifetime. No matter how many potential game-changers the Philadelphia Phillies smashed in the late innings during Game 5 of the World Series, the Astros simply wouldn’t let them catch up. “You have to play defense,” McCormick said Thursday night after a 3-2 win gave Houston a 3-2 edge in the Series. “I’m speechless.”
HOUSTON, TX
97.3 ESPN

NFC race still up for grabs as Eagles enter November

The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-0, good for the top seed in the NFC playoff race. However, even with their perfect record, the month of November could determine their fate this season, starting with Thursday night in Houston. Why?. Teams are keeping the pressure on the Eagles. The Vikings are 6-1,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

