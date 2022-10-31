CHP: Woman killed in SUV crash on Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A woman was killed after she overturned her SUV on a highway in Fresno on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 12:50 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 99 and Jensen Avenue for a report of a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old woman who had suffered critical injuries inside an SUV.

Officials said the woman passed away from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the woman was trying to exit the highway when her vehicle veered onto a dirt shoulder along the off-ramp.

Investigators said the woman wasn’t able to regain control of her SUV and it flipped over on its side.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

