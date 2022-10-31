ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert: Milwaukee man, 61, last seen on N. 55th Street

MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 61-year-old Ronald Bruner of Milwaukee. Officials say Bruner was last seen in the area near N. 55th Street between Mill Road and W. Green Tree Road. He should still be walking as officials say he does not have access to a vehicle or bus pass. Bruner also does not have a cellphone.
West Bend's Regner Park becoming enchanted

WEST BEND — Regner Park is being transformed as Enchantment in the Park is once again being built there to create an experience of holiday lights and decorations that will open at the end of this month. Enchantment in the Park is set up in Regner Park in West...
Police ask for assistance finding theft suspect in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly stole nearly-$600 in merchandise from a department store. According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, the unknown suspect is a black female. She allegedly selected $564.99 worth of merchandise at Kohl's on Appleton Ave. and left without making payment.
63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
Pulaski bonfire victim set to be released from hospital Wednesday

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen badly burned in a Homecoming bonfire explosion is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday. Brandon Brzeczkowski suffered serious burns in the Oct. 14 fire in the Town of Maple Grove. His mother posted on Facebook that the family will be bringing Brandon home Wednesday. He’s been treated for weeks at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee.
Man left with serious injuries due to bathroom fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One man was seriously injured during an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Milwaukee police responded to a fire complaint around W. Hampton and N. 22nd St. on Nov. 3 at around 3:17 a.m. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a 52-year-old man with serious injuries due to...
Milwaukee Police investigate armed robbery near North and 56th

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a business that happened on Thursday, Nov. 3 around 5:28 p.m. near North and 56th. Police say a gun and multiple items from the business were recovered during the investigation. Two 17-year-old males were taken into...
Father and son identified as victims of deadly Kenosha apartment fire

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New details about a deadly apartment fire in Kenosha. It happened early Sunday morning near 36th and 48th. Loved ones identified the father and son killed as Antonio and A'mari Davidson, and they're raising money to help with funeral expenses. You can find the Gofundme...
Milwaukee Police: ‘Altercation’ Near High School Ends With Arrests

Milwaukee Police say an “altercation” near Vincent High School ended with six teens and an adult in custody. Police say they got a call about the altercation as school was letting out Monday afternoon. The teens range in age from 17 to 14, five of the six teens...
Milwaukee man accused; hand on neck of 24-year-old with special needs

MILWAUKEE - The man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused 24-year-old Trevon Burks of stealing his neighbor's bike. Burks, who has special needs, denied the theft. In court Wednesday, Walczykowski pleaded not guilty.
Little girl takes big step in recovering from parade attack

WAUKESHA — A proud mom is sharing her daughter’s struggle with PTSD following the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack last November. Emily Harris attended the parade with her then-6-year-old daughter River Harris and husband. Her youngest, Amelia, stayed home with her grandmother. They cuddled up near East and Main Street by the bus stop. Their location was right where the parade kicked off.
