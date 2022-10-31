Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS 58
Dancing Grannies perform for medical staff that helped one of their own after Waukesha tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday morning, Betty Streng, along with her Dancing Grannies teammates, dedicated a parade to the medical staff at Aurora St. Luke's for helping her recover after suffering a severe brain injury during the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. It took Streng months to get back...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert: Milwaukee man, 61, last seen on N. 55th Street
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 61-year-old Ronald Bruner of Milwaukee. Officials say Bruner was last seen in the area near N. 55th Street between Mill Road and W. Green Tree Road. He should still be walking as officials say he does not have access to a vehicle or bus pass. Bruner also does not have a cellphone.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend's Regner Park becoming enchanted
WEST BEND — Regner Park is being transformed as Enchantment in the Park is once again being built there to create an experience of holiday lights and decorations that will open at the end of this month. Enchantment in the Park is set up in Regner Park in West...
CBS 58
Police ask for assistance finding theft suspect in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly stole nearly-$600 in merchandise from a department store. According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, the unknown suspect is a black female. She allegedly selected $564.99 worth of merchandise at Kohl's on Appleton Ave. and left without making payment.
CBS 58
Humboldt Park neighbors rally for change after reckless driving incidents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A call for help tonight, days after two separate reckless driving incidents injured pedestrians at Humboldt Park in Bay View. Now, neighbors are demanding change. Many attended a Humboldt Park Friends community meeting. One neighbor, who says he has a front-row view of the park, told...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski bonfire victim set to be released from hospital Wednesday
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen badly burned in a Homecoming bonfire explosion is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday. Brandon Brzeczkowski suffered serious burns in the Oct. 14 fire in the Town of Maple Grove. His mother posted on Facebook that the family will be bringing Brandon home Wednesday. He’s been treated for weeks at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield church's 'trunk-or-treat' a Halloween success
A Brookfield church gives its families a Halloween option that brought lots of smiles. Instead of trick-or-treat, they did trunk-or-treat.
CBS 58
'A dog district': Project leaders share plans for Downtown Dog Park, adjacent brewery
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County is down one play spot for pups after the closure of Runway Dog Park earlier this week, but the city could gain a new dog park by next year. A project is planned for the Third Ward, giving downtown dogs a new place to...
Tire Flies Off Of Vehicle In Wisconsin, Hits And Kills Pedestrian
The pedestrian was an 80-year-old West Allis man.
CBS 58
36-year-old Milwaukee man shot near Lloyd and 26th, police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Nov. 4 around 1:06 a.m. near Lloyd and 26th. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown...
WISN
WISN 12 News exclusive: Woman injured in deadly downtown police shooting speaks out
MILWAUKEE — A woman caught in the crossfire of a fatal police shootout in downtown Milwaukee tells WISN 12 News about the night she was shot. "I heard two shots before I felt I had gotten hit in my arm," said the woman from Hudson, who did wish to be identified.
CBS 58
Man left with serious injuries due to bathroom fire in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One man was seriously injured during an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Milwaukee police responded to a fire complaint around W. Hampton and N. 22nd St. on Nov. 3 at around 3:17 a.m. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a 52-year-old man with serious injuries due to...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police investigate armed robbery near North and 56th
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a business that happened on Thursday, Nov. 3 around 5:28 p.m. near North and 56th. Police say a gun and multiple items from the business were recovered during the investigation. Two 17-year-old males were taken into...
CBS 58
Father and son identified as victims of deadly Kenosha apartment fire
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New details about a deadly apartment fire in Kenosha. It happened early Sunday morning near 36th and 48th. Loved ones identified the father and son killed as Antonio and A'mari Davidson, and they're raising money to help with funeral expenses. You can find the Gofundme...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police: ‘Altercation’ Near High School Ends With Arrests
Milwaukee Police say an “altercation” near Vincent High School ended with six teens and an adult in custody. Police say they got a call about the altercation as school was letting out Monday afternoon. The teens range in age from 17 to 14, five of the six teens...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused; hand on neck of 24-year-old with special needs
MILWAUKEE - The man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused 24-year-old Trevon Burks of stealing his neighbor's bike. Burks, who has special needs, denied the theft. In court Wednesday, Walczykowski pleaded not guilty.
CBS 58
Reckless driver strikes woman, squad car while fleeing police through Humboldt Park
BAY VIEW, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A reckless driver doing donuts in Humboldt Park narrowly missed a family of four and others Tuesday evening, just days after a hit-and-run injured a mother and child at the same park. A couple of Milwaukee police squad cars were chasing the driver at...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Little girl takes big step in recovering from parade attack
WAUKESHA — A proud mom is sharing her daughter’s struggle with PTSD following the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack last November. Emily Harris attended the parade with her then-6-year-old daughter River Harris and husband. Her youngest, Amelia, stayed home with her grandmother. They cuddled up near East and Main Street by the bus stop. Their location was right where the parade kicked off.
