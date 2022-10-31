Read full article on original website
kirklandreporter.com
Two arrested after robbery and assault of woman in her own home
Two suspects have been arrested and charged after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s home while one of the men sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. SeaTac man Bubacarr Touray was charged with Rape in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree in relation to an incident that occured in Kirkland on Oct. 28. Seattle man Muhammad Sesay is suspected of being Touray’s accomlice as he is being charged with Robbery in the First Degree.
20-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend to death turns self in
KENT, Wash. — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend to death turned himself into the Kent Police Department, according to authorities. The Kent Police Department said Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He was booked into the King County Jail for a murder on Saturday night, police said.
Tacoma police looking for answers in double homicide that occurred nearly 20 years ago
TACOMA, Wash. — In a new push to bring to light cases that have turned cold the Tacoma Police Department is hopeful someone knows something about a double murder that happened on Thanksgiving in 2002. Time has yet to heal the wounds for the family of five-year-old Jeremy Britt-Bayinthavong...
KEPR
Suspect in Kent homicide turns himself into police
KENT, Wash. — The suspect of a homicide in Kent over the weekend turned himself into police on Wednesday. The Kent Police Department said the 20-year-old — whose name will not be revealed until he's charged — was accompanied by his attorney when he was arrested and then booked into King County Jail, police said.
Auburn police seek vandalism suspect
Auburn detectives are looking for more information about a suspect in a vandalism case, posting to social media several photos for reference. Detectives say a driver and a car are involved in the case. If you recognize the car or the driver, contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403. ©2022...
Bellevue police arrest 3 on 20 charges involving theft ring
Three people have been arrested by Bellevue detectives after an investigation into 20 charges that include burglary, car theft and identity theft. Detectives investigated a burglary on Sept. 15, where suspects stole $5,000 from a business in the 100 block of Bellevue Way. Once detectives had used surveillance video to...
westsideseattle.com
Shoplifter in Admiral District punches employee, runs, pulls a knife and escapes
At 7:30pm Nov. 1, a suspect entered a grocery store in the Admiral neighborhood where he shoplifted $20.00 worth of merchandise. Suspect exited the store and was confronted by loss prevention at which time the suspect punched him in the face and took off running. Loss prevention chased the suspect...
Detectives Investigate Death of Man Allegedly Shot by Girlfriend’s Adult Son
Kent, WA: Major Crime detectives are actively investigating the death of a man allegedly shot by his girlfriend’s adult son in the city of Kent. Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, Kent Police officers were dispatched to a residence on the East Hill, located near the 14300 block of SE 282nd Street.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett
EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
KOMO News
Husband describes chaotic scene after wife wounded in drive-by at Alki Beach
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two people wounded in a drive-by shooting along Seattle's Alki Beach on Halloween night never saw the attack coming, according to the husband of one of the victims. Jeremiah Olson said his wife, Ayla Mathews, went out with a friend to walk her dog and greet...
Suspect Was Released From Jail Days Before Seattle Double Murder
John Marcel Williams is accused of stabbing two people to death in a Georgetown apartment.
KOMO News
Driver likely under influence in head-on car crash in Auburn, police say
AUBURN, Wash. — A head-on car crash in Auburn on Wednesday night sent two people to the hospital. Auburn police said the crash, which happened along 132nd Avenue Southeast, was likely the result of a man driving under the influence. That driver, who is now in custody, was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Bellevue Police bust suspects in burglary, car and identity theft cases
Bellevue Police detectives said they’ve arrested three suspects in an investigation of a combined 20 charges for burglary, car theft, and identity theft. According to BPD investigators, in September, the suspects stole $5,000 from a business in the 100 block of Bellevue Way. A few days later, Bellevue Police...
KING-5
Police search for drive-by shooting suspects
Two 37-year-old victims were taken to the hospital after being shot near Alki Beach Monday night. Police collected more than two dozen shell casings from the scene.
Victim of Alki Beach drive-by shooting still recovering after undergoing 2 surgeries
SEATTLE — Ayla Mathews is recovering after she was shot near Alki Beach in Seattle on Halloween night. Mathews and a friend were dressed up and walking her dog while playing Pokemon Go when police said the two were injured in a drive-by shooting. Seattle police said the shooting...
q13fox.com
Police search for suspect in overnight shooting in Auburn
Auburn Police are searching for a shooting suspect. Investigators say a man was shot in the Lowe's parking lot just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
MyNorthwest.com
One dead in West Seattle shooting, on track to exceed highest homicide rate
Seattle Police are investigating another shooting in West Seattle this week — this time leaving one man dead in a home. The shooting happened in a very residential part of town at the 5200 block of 17th Avenue Southwest in the Riverview neighborhood of West Seattle just after midnight.
Suspect was arrested 4 times this year before Georgetown double homicide
SEATTLE — The 42-year-old man arrested for a double homicide in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood was previously booked into jail four times this year. Most recently, John Williams was released from King County Jail Oct. 28, two days before a man and woman were found dead. Williams, who has not...
KOMO News
Man accused in stabbing deaths of 2 people in Georgetown released from jail days earlier
SEATTLE — Prosecutors said two murder victims killed in an apartment in Georgetown were stabbed around 160 times in total. Seattle Police arrested John Marcel Williams for killing a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman inside an apartment on the 6100 block of 4th Ave S. The murders happened Sunday afternoon around 4:15 pm when a witness discovered the two victims.
q13fox.com
Docs: Suspect in brutal Georgetown double homicide was released from jail 2 days prior
SEATTLE - Investigators in Seattle are linking 42-year-old John Marcel Williams to a double homicide inside an apartment complex in the Georgetown neighborhood. On Tuesday a judge found probable cause to hold Williams for two counts of first-degree murder. An attorney told the judge that the victims, a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were found with over 60 stab wounds and over 100 stab wounds, respectively.
