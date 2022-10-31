ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kirklandreporter.com

Two arrested after robbery and assault of woman in her own home

Two suspects have been arrested and charged after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s home while one of the men sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. SeaTac man Bubacarr Touray was charged with Rape in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree in relation to an incident that occured in Kirkland on Oct. 28. Seattle man Muhammad Sesay is suspected of being Touray’s accomlice as he is being charged with Robbery in the First Degree.
KIRKLAND, WA
KING 5

20-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend to death turns self in

KENT, Wash. — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend to death turned himself into the Kent Police Department, according to authorities. The Kent Police Department said Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He was booked into the King County Jail for a murder on Saturday night, police said.
KENT, WA
KEPR

Suspect in Kent homicide turns himself into police

KENT, Wash. — The suspect of a homicide in Kent over the weekend turned himself into police on Wednesday. The Kent Police Department said the 20-year-old — whose name will not be revealed until he's charged — was accompanied by his attorney when he was arrested and then booked into King County Jail, police said.
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Auburn police seek vandalism suspect

Auburn detectives are looking for more information about a suspect in a vandalism case, posting to social media several photos for reference. Detectives say a driver and a car are involved in the case. If you recognize the car or the driver, contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403. ©2022...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bellevue police arrest 3 on 20 charges involving theft ring

Three people have been arrested by Bellevue detectives after an investigation into 20 charges that include burglary, car theft and identity theft. Detectives investigated a burglary on Sept. 15, where suspects stole $5,000 from a business in the 100 block of Bellevue Way. Once detectives had used surveillance video to...
BELLEVUE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Shoplifter in Admiral District punches employee, runs, pulls a knife and escapes

At 7:30pm Nov. 1, a suspect entered a grocery store in the Admiral neighborhood where he shoplifted $20.00 worth of merchandise. Suspect exited the store and was confronted by loss prevention at which time the suspect punched him in the face and took off running. Loss prevention chased the suspect...
lynnwoodtimes.com

Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett

EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Driver likely under influence in head-on car crash in Auburn, police say

AUBURN, Wash. — A head-on car crash in Auburn on Wednesday night sent two people to the hospital. Auburn police said the crash, which happened along 132nd Avenue Southeast, was likely the result of a man driving under the influence. That driver, who is now in custody, was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
AUBURN, WA
KING-5

Police search for drive-by shooting suspects

Two 37-year-old victims were taken to the hospital after being shot near Alki Beach Monday night. Police collected more than two dozen shell casings from the scene.
KOMO News

Man accused in stabbing deaths of 2 people in Georgetown released from jail days earlier

SEATTLE — Prosecutors said two murder victims killed in an apartment in Georgetown were stabbed around 160 times in total. Seattle Police arrested John Marcel Williams for killing a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman inside an apartment on the 6100 block of 4th Ave S. The murders happened Sunday afternoon around 4:15 pm when a witness discovered the two victims.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Docs: Suspect in brutal Georgetown double homicide was released from jail 2 days prior

SEATTLE - Investigators in Seattle are linking 42-year-old John Marcel Williams to a double homicide inside an apartment complex in the Georgetown neighborhood. On Tuesday a judge found probable cause to hold Williams for two counts of first-degree murder. An attorney told the judge that the victims, a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were found with over 60 stab wounds and over 100 stab wounds, respectively.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy