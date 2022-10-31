Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. Walker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos
Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Sun) Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Felix, Malinovskyi, Mudryk, Rashford, Torres, Tete, Messi
Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 22, who was a summer target for Manchester United. (Cedena SER via Express) Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Atalanta's Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, 29, in January. (Il Giorno via Express) Leicester City have been scouting...
BBC
'It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves
Michail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. It's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
BBC
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic: How do Ange Postecoglou's side bridge Champions League gap?
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said he was "disappointed" but not "disheartened" as his side finished their Champions League campaign with a sobering loss in the Bernabeu. The same themes were evident in the 5-1 loss to Real Madrid that have been there in every one of their six, winless, games in the group stage. Chances created. Chances missed. Chances conceded. Chances scored.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Joao Felix to Manchester United amid Atletico Madrid overhaul?
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Joao Felix to Man...
Soccer-Qatar relying on playmaker Afif to pull the strings
DOHA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Qatar's main playmaker Akram Afif is perhaps the World Cup host country's greatest asset and worry wrapped up in one. The 25-year-old striker, crowned Asia's player of the year in 2019 and more famous for setting up goals than scoring them, has become essential to the Gulf Arab state's soccer success.
NBC Sports
Tottenham comes back to beat Marseille, win Champions League group
Tottenham Hotspur won its UEFA Champions League group, that’s the good news, but it also lost another forward to injury as Heung-min Son left the 2-1 win over Marseille in France on Tuesday. Spurs trailed 1-0 at the break on a Chancel Mbemba goal but got second-half markers from...
SB Nation
Klopp Calls for Liverpool to Be “Incredibly Brave” Against Napoli
With a Champions League fixture against Napoli under the lights at Anfield set for tonight, manager Jürgen Klopp has called for a show of bravery from the players following deflating back-to-back Premier League setbacks against a pair of relegations candidates. Those results, a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham in...
BBC
Manchester City v Sevilla: Youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis could 'potentially' play
Champions League Group G: Manchester City v Sevilla. Venue: Etihad Stadium Date: Wednesday, 2 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Manchester City youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis could "potentially" play in Wednesday's Champions League game against Sevilla. Manager Pep...
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City appoint former player as head coach
Hull City have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player between 2010 and 2015. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby County and replaces Shota Arveladze after the Georgian...
BBC
Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb: Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga out with 'slight' injury
Venue: Stamford Bridge Date: Wednesday, 2 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will miss Chelsea's Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb because of a foot injury. Manager Graham Potter said it is a "slight issue" and should...
BBC
Erling Haaland: Man City striker could return against Fulham, says manager Pep Guardiola
Erling Haaland "feels better" and could be back to face Fulham on Saturday, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Haaland was replaced at half-time in a goalless draw against his former club Borussia Dortmund on 25 October because he had a fever and a knock to his foot. He...
FOX Sports
Guardiola: Walker and Phillips 'likely' ready for World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips should recover from their injuries in time to be available to England for the World Cup, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday. England coach Gareth Southgate will announce his squad next week and is unlikely to see Walker...
NBC Sports
How and when to watch the USMNT
The time has come for Team USA to once again take the stage at the World Cup. For those interested, the matches will be aired and streamed in both English and Spanish, making the camaraderie available to anyone and everyone. It’s an exciting time for the USMNT, considering its Group...
BBC
Papa John's Trophy: Portsmouth through but Leeds United U21s knocked out
Portsmouth reached the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy but Leeds Under-21s went out after a shootout. Pompey needed only a point at home to AFC Wimbledon to progress and Ronan Curtis' goal ensured them a 1-1 draw. Josh Oluwayemi then saved three penalties in the bonus-point shootout, which...
BBC
Jurgen Klopp receives freedom of Liverpool honour
Football manager Jurgen Klopp has vowed to defend Liverpool "forever" as he received the freedom of the city. The Reds boss received the honour in a ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall on Wednesday evening. The 55-year-old German is only the second foreign national - after Nelson Mandela - to be...
SB Nation
Match Preview: Huddersfield Town v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(24th) Huddersfield Town v Sunderland (16th) Tickets: Tickets sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports via the red button and via Sunderland AFC - SAFC. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the...
BBC
No 'seven-year cycle' for Klopp - Honigstein
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. German football journalist Raphael Honigstein rejects suggestions Jurgen Klopp is at the end of a so-called 'seven-year cycle' at Liverpool and backed him to continue to deliver success. At previous clubs Mainz and Dortmund, Klopp has left after...
BBC
Carlisle United close part of ground because of fan behaviour
Carlisle United are closing the area behind the dugouts at Brunton Park because of fan misbehaviour. The club is facing two investigations by the Football Association relating to incidents home and away. At their home match with Leyton Orient last month, visiting manager Richie Wellens said that he had coins...
Comments / 0