Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education

wdayradionow.com
Public Service Commission Candidate Trygve Hammer: "I feel like [state lawmakers] serve the privileged" instead of average North Dakota residents
(Bismarck, ND) -- A former U.S Marine is seeking to "serve the people" instead of the priveledged, if elected this November General Election. Trygve Hammer is looking for your vote to become a member of the Public Service Commission. He joined WDAY Midday to share his platform, who he thinks current members have forgotten to represent, and what made him decide to run this election cycle.
kvrr.com
Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night. A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a...
Police association endorsements among most coveted, controversial in Minnesota politics
Just how important is an endorsement from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association this election cycle?. Ask state Rep. Dan Wolgamott, a St. Cloud DFLer in a swing seat whose campaign brochures feature a picture of the organization’s badge — sized as large as his head. “It’s certainly the one (endorsement) that comes up the most,” Wolgamott said.
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota District 27 Candidate Sonja Kaye: "Republican policies aren't even consistent with their own platform"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A retired North Dakota business owner and current community organizer is throwing her hat into the ring to represent District 27 in the upcoming November General Election. Sonja Kaye is a North Dakota District 27 State Senate Candidate. She shared her campaign priorities, what people in the...
GOP candidate for Minnesota governor outlines plan to make abortion ‘less prominent’ in society
(WKBT) — The Republican candidate for Minnesota governor says his plan on abortion can create positive changes in the state. Dr. Scott Jensen is running against DFL incumbent Tim Walz. The Minnesota constitution lists abortion as a legal process. Jensen says he’s not looking to change that. As a pro-life doctor, Jensen said Tuesday he and running mate Matt Birk...
wdayradionow.com
Democratic candidate for Fargo's District 10 prioritizes services for veterans and "livable" wages
(Fargo, ND) -- A democratic candidate for state representative for District 10 in Fargo talks about one of his priority issues. "One of my biggest planks in my platform is actually about disabled veterans. My brother is disabled veteran. He fought in the first Iraq war," said Damian Ridl. Ridl...
wdayradionow.com
Former North Dakota University System Chancellor dies
(Bismarck, ND) -- A former leader of the North Dakota University system has died. Robert Potts died last Friday at his home in Florence, Arkansas after a battle with cancer. Potts served as chancellor from July 2004 to August 2006. "The North Dakota University System and the State Board of...
wdayradionow.com
Trio of public meetings to be held on proposed Moorhead sales tax on ballot
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead residents are getting that chance to find out more about what the proposed half-cent sales tax on the ballot November 8th will go towards. Three public information sessions will be held Thursday at the Moorhead Public Library at Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The goal of the meetings will be to inform residents about the possible amenities and programs that would occur if voters give the thumbs up to the sales tax, essentially funding the new Community Center Library Downtown.
wdayradionow.com
West Acres holding lockdown drill, won't impact early voting election hours
(Fargo, ND) -- West Acres Mall will be holding a monthly lockdown drill Wednesday morning, but it will not affect early voting. The vote center will continue to operate normally, even during the drill that will happen at 10:05 a.m. West Acres will have additional staff at the vote center...
sayanythingblog.com
Plain Talk: Former California cop says North Dakota’s marijuana ballot measure won’t make our state like hers
Minot, N.D. — A national anti-marijuana group that is organizing the opposition to Measure 2, which, if passed by North Dakota voters, would legalize recreational marijuana, has been touting support from several law enforcement groups. These organizations say legalizing marijuana will hurt public safety. There will be more crime....
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak: "I would be honored to serve the citizens of this state for another six years"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A 10-year veteran of a prominent North Dakota commission is running to maintain her role in the upcoming November General Election. Julie Fedorchak is a longtime member of the North Dakota Public Service Commission. She joined WDAY Radio to share her philosophy as a board member, the balance between adding green energy sources and maintaining fossil fuel sources, and keeping both utility providers and consumers happy.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to the last two reports. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data...
wdayradionow.com
Burgum rejects Tribes' request to exclusively host internet gambling rights
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is rejecting a request by North Dakota's Native American tribes to exclusively host sports betting and online gambling in the state. Burgum announced the decision Thursday, saying he doesn't see a "clear legal path" for him to expand the state's gambling laws unilaterally. “These...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota regulators to meet to discuss Greater Electric Transport Fleet
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota regulators are set to meet concerning a greater electric transportation fleet. A public hearing will be held Thursday to gather comments on increasing the number of electric transportation resources available in the state. The Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year requires states to consider...
wdayradionow.com
Cass County Election Administrator on early voting: "We're having a really good turnout"
(Fargo, ND) -- Early voting will soon come to a close in Cass County. "Early voting concludes this Friday at 6:00 p.m. at those five sites and when that's finished we recover some of the election equipment that is exclusively for early voting and we move that back to our election warehouse where it will be secured until the polls close on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.," said Cass County Election Administrator Murray Nash.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead City Leaders make case for half-cent sales tax ballot measure
(Moorhead, MN) -- Multiple Moorhead city leaders are actively voicing their support for an upcoming ballot measure for the November General Election. Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson spoke to a room of city residents about the half cent sales tax, and a Downtown Community Center and Library that would be built from the funds gathered by the tax. Mayor Carlson says the facility would include a walking path, a "makers space" for entrepreneurs that would utilize 3-D printers and a podcast room, a coffee shop, and more.
wdayradionow.com
11-03-22 Weather & Ag In Focus
10:42 - North Dakota Cattle Women President Joy Soreide Kinsey talks with the WAG crew about all things beef and it's importance. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag Director Bridgette Readel, for an in-depth look on weather forecasts and agriculture information. Join the show live with...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota meat processing industry gets Federal boost
(Bismarck, ND) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing nearly ten-point-five million dollars into North Dakota's meat processing industry. The Mandan-based Lewis and Clark Regional Development Council is getting a ten-million dollar grant to create a loan fund to finance the startup and expansion of meat and poultry operations.
wdayradionow.com
11-03-22 Thursdays with Tony
30:39 - Dr. Jake Schmitz from Freedom Wellness Center. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to take on the establishment in Fargo, and while people may not always agree with his viewpoint, he sticks to his guns and is fearless in his pursuit of the truth.
