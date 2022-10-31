ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike
3d ago

It's sad that people that's been living here for decades can't afford to live in the city limits anymore

WAFF

Huntsville non-profit accepting cryptocurrency donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Children’s Advocacy Center is partnering with “Giving-Blocks” to become the first Huntsville non-profit to accept cryptocurrency donations. Crypto-project coordinator, Hannah Alderson, said accepting cryptocurrency in Huntsville will have a beneficial impact. “For us, it equates to a cash donation which turns...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 324-Unit FarmHaus Apartment Community Located in Huntsville Suburb of Madison, Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of FarmHaus Apartments, a 324-unit Class A multifamily community located in the Huntsville suburb of Madison, Alabama. "Huntsville is the epicenter of the military...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama Amendment 6 allows cities to spend existing tax on pay-as-you-go projects

The sponsor of the bill that became Statewide Amendment 6 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday said the legislation came at the request of the city of Huntsville. Amendment 6 would allow cities that already collect a special ad valorem tax to use that money for pay-as-you-go public projects. It would repeal a restriction in the state Constitution that says cities can spend money from the tax only to pay bonds or other debt service on projects.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year

A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RocketCityMom

Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs in Huntsville and North AL

There are two kinds of people in the world, the people who spend the days leading up to Christmas standing in line at the store and the people who shop in November and early December and spend their holidays enjoying their family. We all aspire to be that second type of person, right? Well, RCM is making it easier with this list of great Huntsville holiday markets and craft fairs. The perfect place to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Help bring a Sensory Inclusive Santa to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s November 1, which means many people are tossing fall out the door and getting ready for the holidays. Part of that getting ready is figuring out what places are hosting events, where families can take their kids to meet Santa and more. This year, Madison Behavior Therapy is once again fundraising to bring a sensory-friendly Santa to town!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lexington residents oppose proposed annexation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An intense town hall meeting in Lexington had residents shouting at each other and at town leaders. On Tuesday, the town held a public meeting to discuss the proposal to annex 122 homes into the town’s boundaries from Lauderdale County. The proposed benefits would include...
LEXINGTON, AL
WAFF

TN Comptroller releases findings of misconduct investigation against Ardmore Mayor

ARDMORE, Tenn. (WAFF) - On Thursday, the comptroller for the State of Tennessee released findings of a recent malfeasance investigation against the mayor of Ardmore. According to the Nov. 3 report, the Comptroller’s office received reports that Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson used city equipment and employees on private property. The investigation includes evidence pertaining to an almost four-year span beginning in 2019.
ARDMORE, AL
WAFF

Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood

Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE Bill Byrd. Candidate Bill Byrd talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that it will be opening a freestanding emergency department in Hartselle. According to a press release from Cullman Regional, it will be the first freestanding emergency department in North Alabama. The new emergency department will be at Hartselle Health Park which was opened in 2021.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Residency questions surround House District 10 candidate

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Voters are heading to the polls soon to make their voices heard and there are a few questions about the residency of House District 10 candidate Dr. David Cole. One of the main questions is does Dr. Cole live outside of District 10 in Madison County?
MADISON COUNTY, AL

