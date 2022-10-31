Read full article on original website
Mike
3d ago
It's sad that people that's been living here for decades can't afford to live in the city limits anymore
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
WAFF
Huntsville non-profit accepting cryptocurrency donations
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Children’s Advocacy Center is partnering with “Giving-Blocks” to become the first Huntsville non-profit to accept cryptocurrency donations. Crypto-project coordinator, Hannah Alderson, said accepting cryptocurrency in Huntsville will have a beneficial impact. “For us, it equates to a cash donation which turns...
WAAY-TV
From cotton to concrete: How new developments in Madison County are impacting farmers
All month long, WAAY 31 is taking a look at the explosive growth in Madison County and how it's impacting the area. Farmers in Hazel Green say new developments are changing the landscape — and their business. "I've been here my whole life, and this is — workwise, this...
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 324-Unit FarmHaus Apartment Community Located in Huntsville Suburb of Madison, Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of FarmHaus Apartments, a 324-unit Class A multifamily community located in the Huntsville suburb of Madison, Alabama. "Huntsville is the epicenter of the military...
Alabama Amendment 6 allows cities to spend existing tax on pay-as-you-go projects
The sponsor of the bill that became Statewide Amendment 6 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday said the legislation came at the request of the city of Huntsville. Amendment 6 would allow cities that already collect a special ad valorem tax to use that money for pay-as-you-go public projects. It would repeal a restriction in the state Constitution that says cities can spend money from the tax only to pay bonds or other debt service on projects.
Residents wary of off-campus UAH student apartments’ impact on historic neighborhood
Residents of a historic neighborhood are up in arms about a proposed student apartment complex that would be located just off the University of Alabama-Huntsville campus and near their homes. Residents of McThornmor Acres, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in February, are concerned about the...
WAAY-TV
Employee safety hazards at Town Creek Dollar General lead to major fines for company
One of the nation's largest discount retailers failed another series of inspections, leading to $2.7 million in fines after 31 violations were found at seven Dollar General locations — including in Lawrence County. Town Creek is a small, close-knit community. The Dollar General is one of the few places...
WAFF
‘Catching up with unmet demand’: City Planner responds to concerns of growth in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 5,000 people per year are moving to the city dubbed the best place to live in 2022. Huntsville is experiencing explosive growth with the building projects to match. Some residents are starting to wonder if the city has hit its limit. Dennis Madsen, the manager...
New trail among other improvements at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge
Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge has some new improvements, that park rangers say to attract more visitors year-round.
Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year
A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Huntsville residents concerned proposed Flint River subdivision will add to flooding problems
Will the construction of a 198-home subdivision add to problems in an area in Huntsville known for flooding?. That’s the concern of residents who live near the proposed Nature’s Walk on the Flint East in the southeastern part of the city near the Flint River. Lennar Homes of...
Construction about to begin on the kayak portion of Huntsville’s Apollo Park
No one will confuse MidCity in Huntsville with the Ocoee or the Nantahala rapids, but within a couple of years residents will be kayaking not far from where others will be working on their golf swing or listening to some of the country’s top music acts. That’s because construction...
Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs in Huntsville and North AL
There are two kinds of people in the world, the people who spend the days leading up to Christmas standing in line at the store and the people who shop in November and early December and spend their holidays enjoying their family. We all aspire to be that second type of person, right? Well, RCM is making it easier with this list of great Huntsville holiday markets and craft fairs. The perfect place to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
WAFF
Help bring a Sensory Inclusive Santa to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s November 1, which means many people are tossing fall out the door and getting ready for the holidays. Part of that getting ready is figuring out what places are hosting events, where families can take their kids to meet Santa and more. This year, Madison Behavior Therapy is once again fundraising to bring a sensory-friendly Santa to town!
WAFF
Lexington residents oppose proposed annexation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An intense town hall meeting in Lexington had residents shouting at each other and at town leaders. On Tuesday, the town held a public meeting to discuss the proposal to annex 122 homes into the town’s boundaries from Lauderdale County. The proposed benefits would include...
WAFF
TN Comptroller releases findings of misconduct investigation against Ardmore Mayor
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WAFF) - On Thursday, the comptroller for the State of Tennessee released findings of a recent malfeasance investigation against the mayor of Ardmore. According to the Nov. 3 report, the Comptroller’s office received reports that Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson used city equipment and employees on private property. The investigation includes evidence pertaining to an almost four-year span beginning in 2019.
WAFF
Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood
Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE Bill Byrd. Candidate Bill Byrd talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4...
WAFF
Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that it will be opening a freestanding emergency department in Hartselle. According to a press release from Cullman Regional, it will be the first freestanding emergency department in North Alabama. The new emergency department will be at Hartselle Health Park which was opened in 2021.
WAFF
Residency questions surround House District 10 candidate
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Voters are heading to the polls soon to make their voices heard and there are a few questions about the residency of House District 10 candidate Dr. David Cole. One of the main questions is does Dr. Cole live outside of District 10 in Madison County?
New holiday celebration is coming to Huntsville
Have you ever heard of Christkindlmarket?
Huntsville City Schools continues to work to ensure equity in its school system
Huntsville City Schools says it's continuing to work to ensure the school system provides equal opportunities to all its students.
Comments / 3