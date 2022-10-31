ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

camaspostrecord.com

New ‘no parking’ signs in Washougal draw ire

Washougal resident Lowell McCuller can still recall how stunned he felt the day he discovered, in early September, that city workers had installed several “no-parking” signs along the northern side of “Z” Street, near McCuller’s home. “I (was feeling) a whole bunch of emotions —...
WASHOUGAL, WA
KXL

City Council Fears Wave Of Evictions, Increased Homelessness

Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Portland, Ore. – An ominous presence loomed over the Portland City Council’s November 1st work session, as the fate of thousands of those that are housing insecure is largely unknown as we enter what Interim Director of the Portland Housing Bureau, Molly Rogers, called a “perfect storm of destabilizing housing conditions.” Commissioner Dan Ryan held the work session to discuss how bad the housing crisis has gotten, as well as rental housing stabilization programs that are currently being used and can be used to help handle the issue. Much of the focus was on the more than 800 Multiple-Unit Limited Tax Exemption (MULTE) units, which is a program to provide affordable housing to those making at least 60% of the region’s median family income (MFI), as the exemption will expire for a number of units. Which could lead to, possibly, more than 1,600 people homeless. But overall, with a deficit of more than 25,000 affordable homes, there’s fear that there could be a mass wave of homelessness under these current economic and housing conditions. As evidence that renters are at risk, there’s been a major spike in eviction court cases as well.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

City Sweeps Laurelhurst Park Homeless Residents to Turn Street Into Pickleball Courts

Trucks and moving vans showed up at Laurelhurst Park early Halloween morning to start breaking down tents and packing up the belongings of those residing on the sidewalk between SE Cesar Chavez Ave. and SE 37th Ave. Residents had been warned about the camp sweep last week, and some had relocated before staff with Rapid Response Bio Clean—the city contractors hired to clear homeless camps—showed up Monday. Others expressed frustration as they hastily took down their tents and loaded their possessions onto carts in the morning drizzle.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people broke into Mr. J’s Deli-Mart and Video Lottery in Gresham early on Halloween morning and police are still looking for the suspects. Security video shows one suspect in the driver’s seat of what police say is a small black Chevy SUV while two people attempt to break a door on the corner of Halsey Street and 162 Avenue. A suspect crawls through the broken door and goes straight for the register.
GRESHAM, OR
Metro

A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story

Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
FOREST GROVE, OR
WWEEK

Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade

Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Fire rips through roof of house in NE Portland; no one injured in blaze: Portland Fire & Rescue

An attic fire burst through the roof of a house in Northeast Portland on Wednesday morning, lighting up the sky on the block. Firefighters arrived at the house, near Northeast 144th Avenue and Fremont Street, shortly after 7 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue reported. With the roof engulfed in flames, the crew attacked the fire from the “main level of the residence,” including running a hose through a “scuttle hole” from the garage to the attic.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Street Response Answered Record Number of 911 Calls in October

Portland Street Response, the program that sends medics and mental health clinicians to emergencies in place of police, said it responded to a record number of 911 calls in October. PSR responded to 824 emergency calls in October, up from just 44 in October 2021. “Portland Street Response is one...
PORTLAND, OR

