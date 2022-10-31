Read full article on original website
camaspostrecord.com
New ‘no parking’ signs in Washougal draw ire
Washougal resident Lowell McCuller can still recall how stunned he felt the day he discovered, in early September, that city workers had installed several “no-parking” signs along the northern side of “Z” Street, near McCuller’s home. “I (was feeling) a whole bunch of emotions —...
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
kptv.com
Hardesty amendment to remove camping ban rejected by Portland city council
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With Thursday’s big vote by Portland City Council on the camping ban and designated camping zones, Portlanders on both sides of the issue are reacting. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have preposed a ban on homeless encampments while designating camping areas and bolstering...
800 affordable Portland apartments near expiration dates; city council weighs options
Portland commissioners weighing a strategy to bulk up the city’s affordable housing stock are also wondering how to handle a wave of more than 800 apartments that will soon lose existing affordable housing protections. As commissioners consider an early-stage, and as yet unfunded, plan to build 20,000 new units...
Housed Portlanders support city proposal to ban homeless camping, poll finds; unhoused people, experts oppose it
As the Portland City Council prepared to vote Thursday on a landmark policy that would ban street camping and allow the city to force people experiencing homelessness into city-run campsites, various interest groups scrambled to elevate voices that either support or decry the proposal. In total, 64% of Portland voters...
KGW
City of Portland will go through mediation in response to ADA sidewalk violation lawsuit
A group is suing the city, claiming tents block basic access for people with disabilities. There are a number of settlement meetings scheduled through January.
KXL
City Council Fears Wave Of Evictions, Increased Homelessness
Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Portland, Ore. – An ominous presence loomed over the Portland City Council’s November 1st work session, as the fate of thousands of those that are housing insecure is largely unknown as we enter what Interim Director of the Portland Housing Bureau, Molly Rogers, called a “perfect storm of destabilizing housing conditions.” Commissioner Dan Ryan held the work session to discuss how bad the housing crisis has gotten, as well as rental housing stabilization programs that are currently being used and can be used to help handle the issue. Much of the focus was on the more than 800 Multiple-Unit Limited Tax Exemption (MULTE) units, which is a program to provide affordable housing to those making at least 60% of the region’s median family income (MFI), as the exemption will expire for a number of units. Which could lead to, possibly, more than 1,600 people homeless. But overall, with a deficit of more than 25,000 affordable homes, there’s fear that there could be a mass wave of homelessness under these current economic and housing conditions. As evidence that renters are at risk, there’s been a major spike in eviction court cases as well.
WWEEK
Poll Commissioned by Business Owners Says Portlanders Support Mayor’s Planned Camping Ban
The results of a poll shared with WW on Wednesday afternoon show that 8 in 10 Portlanders support the most contentious parts of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s homelessness plan that he laid out last week: massive sanctioned campsites with capacity for up to 500 people and a phased-in ban on unsanctioned camping across the city.
Portland homeless say their extensive rap sheets keep them on the streets: 'Almost impossible' to find job
Homeless individuals in Portland, Oregon, say finding a job is difficult for them due to their extensive criminal records, which keeps them in a "downward spiral."
A Portland hiker and his puppy were shot dead on a remote Washington trail; the investigation has been as strange as the killings
One week after Aron Christensen was found dead on a remote trail in Washington’s Cascade Mountains – next to his dead 4-month-old puppy – his grieving family said they were told the death was most likely from a heart attack. On one call with the family, a...
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to vote
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County voters receiving postcards urging them to vote.
The Portland Mercury
City Sweeps Laurelhurst Park Homeless Residents to Turn Street Into Pickleball Courts
Trucks and moving vans showed up at Laurelhurst Park early Halloween morning to start breaking down tents and packing up the belongings of those residing on the sidewalk between SE Cesar Chavez Ave. and SE 37th Ave. Residents had been warned about the camp sweep last week, and some had relocated before staff with Rapid Response Bio Clean—the city contractors hired to clear homeless camps—showed up Monday. Others expressed frustration as they hastily took down their tents and loaded their possessions onto carts in the morning drizzle.
KATU.com
Portland is one of few major American cities without police traffic enforcement
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is one of at least four cities - among America’s 50 largest cities - without a team of police officers dedicated to proactive traffic enforcement during the entirety of its shifts, a KATU investigation has found. Our reporting found at least 37 agencies in...
Report: Revitalization coming to downtown Portland
Reviving and recovering Portland's downtown means transforming who spends time in the heart of the Rose City, according to a new report.
kptv.com
Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people broke into Mr. J’s Deli-Mart and Video Lottery in Gresham early on Halloween morning and police are still looking for the suspects. Security video shows one suspect in the driver’s seat of what police say is a small black Chevy SUV while two people attempt to break a door on the corner of Halsey Street and 162 Avenue. A suspect crawls through the broken door and goes straight for the register.
Metro
A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story
Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
FX2-Division Buses Are Not Running Red Lights
TriMet has received complaints that the new FX2-Division buses are running red lights. They're not.
WWEEK
Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade
Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
Fire rips through roof of house in NE Portland; no one injured in blaze: Portland Fire & Rescue
An attic fire burst through the roof of a house in Northeast Portland on Wednesday morning, lighting up the sky on the block. Firefighters arrived at the house, near Northeast 144th Avenue and Fremont Street, shortly after 7 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue reported. With the roof engulfed in flames, the crew attacked the fire from the “main level of the residence,” including running a hose through a “scuttle hole” from the garage to the attic.
WWEEK
Portland Street Response Answered Record Number of 911 Calls in October
Portland Street Response, the program that sends medics and mental health clinicians to emergencies in place of police, said it responded to a record number of 911 calls in October. PSR responded to 824 emergency calls in October, up from just 44 in October 2021. “Portland Street Response is one...
