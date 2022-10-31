ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Lakers News: Second Straight Lakers Win Has Basketball Twitter Feeling Some Kind Of Way

Your Los Angeles Lakers secured their second straight win of the 2022-23 season against a good New Orleans Pelicans club on Wednesday night. Granted, New Orleans was missing its second-best player in Brandon Ingram, and the team had some insane gaffes in the game's closing minutes. On the flip side of that, the Lakers missed five straight field goal looks in that same window, so maybe karmically things really evened out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, TV Channel, Injury Report

The Pistons' gauntlet of a week continues with a matchup against the 6-1 Cleveland Cavaliers. This will be a tough matchup on all fronts as Cleveland poses the unique challenge of having two All-star guards in Darius Garland and Donavan Mitchell along with elite-rim protectors in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Pistons are coming off back-to-back losses against Milwaukee and will need to regather themselves for this game. Meanwhile, Cleveland is coming off a 114-113 nail-biter victory against the Boston Celtics as they make their push toward the top of the Eastern Conference.
DETROIT, MI
76ers’ James Harden Suffers Foot Injury, Likely to Miss One Month

View the original article to see embedded media. Amid an underwhelming 4-5 start, the 76ers will be without All-Star guard James Harden for the near future. Harden reportedly is expected to miss the next month due to a strained tendon in his right foot, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden played in Wednesday night’s 121-111 loss to the Wizards, scoring 24 points with 10 assists in 35 minutes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Indiana Pacers Friday, Betting Odds, Etc

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series 2-1. The Heat are 53-70 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 13-48 in road games.. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.
MIAMI, FL

