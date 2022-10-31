The Pistons' gauntlet of a week continues with a matchup against the 6-1 Cleveland Cavaliers. This will be a tough matchup on all fronts as Cleveland poses the unique challenge of having two All-star guards in Darius Garland and Donavan Mitchell along with elite-rim protectors in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Pistons are coming off back-to-back losses against Milwaukee and will need to regather themselves for this game. Meanwhile, Cleveland is coming off a 114-113 nail-biter victory against the Boston Celtics as they make their push toward the top of the Eastern Conference.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO