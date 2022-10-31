Natives of Houston will need to have priorities in order on Thursday night. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and potential NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is no exception. The Houston Texans are hosting the undefeated Eagles at NRG Stadium, looking for a chance to pull off a monumental upset. But simultaneously, about 1,500 miles away from Citizens Bank Park, the Philadelphia Phillies will be hosting the Houston Astros for an all-important Game 5. The Astros are coming off of a 5-0 win in Game 4 on Wednesday, which saw Houston's bullpen toss the first combined no-hitter in World Series history to the series at 2-2.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO