Lions Thursday Injury Report: WR Josh Reynolds Sits Out
The Detroit Lions could be without another key offensive weapon against the Green Bay Packers. Wideout Josh Reynolds, who has battled various injuries this season, did not participate in the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday. Reynolds was a limited participant on Wednesday. The veteran wideout was...
First-round Chiefs draft pick Trent McDuffie officially activated from injured reserve
Kansas City has help on the way at the cornerback position. The Chiefs on Tuesday activated rookie Trent McDuffie from injured reserve. One of two Chiefs first-round picks this spring, McDuffie suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 and went on injured reserve Sept. 13. After spending four weeks on...
Everything Josh Heupel Said on Thursday Ahead of Showdown With No.3 Georgia
No.1 Tennessee is set to travel to No.3 Georgia on Saturday afternoon for a massive SEC East showdown with playoff implications. Ahead of the contest, Josh Heupel met with the media to discuss the matchup. Below is everything he said. On how the team has prepared so far this week...
Chase Claypool Sends Farewell to Steelers Fans
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is now headed to the Chicago Bears. But before packing up for the Midwest, the former second-round pick sent a goodbye to the fans. “I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that...
Bills ‘Interested’ In Trade for Raiders RB Josh Jacobs?
With the NFL trade deadline just hours away, the Buffalo Bills have been rumored to among those looking to add talent to an already loaded roster. Fresh off a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night, the Bills currently hold the top spot in the AFC at 6-1.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Whether Or Not Matt Ryan Buzzer Beater Was Planned
In the least dramatic way possible, reserve Los Angeles Lakers small forward Matt Ryan may have saved the Lakers' 2022-23 season on Wednesday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Okay, maybe not really. But the shot he hit in the corner to force overtime and an eventual...
Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’
The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
Cowboys Watch as Undefeated Eagles Gain NFC East Lead with Win at Texans
In NFC East parlance - and a phrase popularized by legendary coach Bill Parcells - "There are no medals for 'trying.''. And therefore, as a result of the "Thursday Night Football'' matchup that pitted the powerful Philadelphia Eagles against the woeful Houston Texans, the 29-17 final score, which allows Philly to move to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, leaves the Texans with ...
Rams Trade? LA Offers Multiple Draft Picks To Panthers For DE Brian Burns
According to reports, the Los Angeles Rams have offered multiple first-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for pass rusher Brian Burns. The Panthers, who have been in firesale mode, have already traded star running back Christian McCaffrey, and are also said to be listening to offers for multiple other players on the roster, including wideout DJ Moore.
Here’s where Chiefs stand with Skyy Moore as punt returner following early fumbles
The Kansas City Chiefs still believe in Skyy Moore long-term as a punt returner, even following his second muff of the season in Week 7’s victory against San Francisco. Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Thursday that Moore would remain “in the mix” as a punt returner for Sunday night’s home game against Tennessee.
Saints Coach Says Andy Dalton ‘Will Be the Starter Moving Forward’
After Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has started the last five games, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that the team is planning to make him the starter from now on. “Andy’s starting, and if we continue to play like we have on offense, which is what our expectation is ... Andy will be the starter moving forward,” Allen said, via ESPN. “It’s his show to run right now, and we’ll see how that goes.”
Eagles-Texans Stock Market: Talent Wins Out
HOUSTON - It was tougher than expected but the Eagles persevered to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a hard-fought 29-17 win over the upstart Texans. Few gave Houston much of a chance but the 13-point home underdog stayed in the game into the third...
NFC East Notebook: Week 9 Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. Week 8 was another successful week for most of the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders all won their respective games. However, the New York Giants did not, and as a result, they fell to third place, behind the Eagles and Cowboys, despite holding a very impressive 6-2 record.
Trade Impact Negligible on Bears Power Rankings
The trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn failed to impact the ranking of the Bears as much as Justin Fields' play against the Dallas Cowboys. That's the overall take from where the Bears went in power rankings after Week 8. Most of the polls at least had some note of the trades, or at least the first trade, but in most cases the Bears came in close to their previous ranking.
Rams Coordinators Open Up About Cam Akers’s Situation
The NFL trade deadline arrives with a flurry of moves on Tuesday, but one of the most notable players who wasn’t traded was Rams running back Cam Akers. The third-year player returned to practice on Thursday after missing the last couple weeks as he was “working on some things.” He reportedly butted heads with coach Sean McVay over “philosophical and football-related differences.”
Houston Native & Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Gives World Series Pick Before Texans Game
Natives of Houston will need to have priorities in order on Thursday night. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and potential NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is no exception. The Houston Texans are hosting the undefeated Eagles at NRG Stadium, looking for a chance to pull off a monumental upset. But simultaneously, about 1,500 miles away from Citizens Bank Park, the Philadelphia Phillies will be hosting the Houston Astros for an all-important Game 5. The Astros are coming off of a 5-0 win in Game 4 on Wednesday, which saw Houston's bullpen toss the first combined no-hitter in World Series history to the series at 2-2.
With Frank Clark suspended, here’s the Chiefs’ pass-rush plan against Tennessee Titans
The Chiefs have another next-man-up scenario on their hands in the wake of defensive end Frank Clark’s two-game suspension by the NFL. Losing Clark at this stage of the season is a blow to the defense, especially because he is coming a 1.5-sack performance in Week 7’s win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Cowboys Rookies Grades at Midseason: Jalen Tolbert, Tyler Smith & More
Cowboys rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert hasn’t set the world alight in his first NFL season, but he is making decent strides. The upside: On Sunday in the Dallas Cowboys' 49-29 win over Chicago, Tolbert played his highest number of snaps for his career at 25. The downside: While on...
Here’s how Chiefs’ Willie Gay felt in his return game following 4-week NFL suspension
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay had eight tackles and a half-sack in last week’s 44-23 road victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It still didn’t feel perfect, he says — an understandable fact given it was his return from a four-game NFL suspension. “I could feel...
Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Packers’ Quiet Trade Deadline Amid Struggles
Aaron Rodgers was hoping the Packers would make a potential trade for a new piece ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Instead, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remained silent on the trade front, a decision that Rodgers said was “not his area of focus” while putting his trust in Gutekunst to make the right decisions for the franchise.
