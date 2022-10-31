Read full article on original website
Hogs’ Maryam Dauda Finally Gets on Floor, Hits Biggest Shot
Razorbacks finally subdue pesky UAFS in exhibition opener Wednesday night.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, November 4, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Bama Basketball Star, NBA Standout Bringing Cajun Restaurant to Tuscaloosa Strip
One of Alabama Basketball's greatest success stories is bringing the taste of Cajun cooking to the Tuscaloosa Strip, the Thread has learned. JaMychal Green, an Alabama native and graduate of Montgomery's St. Jude Educational Institute, was a star for the Crimson Tide from 2008 until 2012. His professional career took time to develop, but since 2015 he has earned playtime in more than 400 NBA games including stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Denver Nuggets and currently for the Golden State Warriors.
No. 15 Auburn rolls 87-69 in exhibition opener vs UAH
The Tigers overcame a poor outside shooting performance to win big over the Chargers.
Razorbacks’ Drew Sanders Plays Way into National Spotlight
Linebacker leads Hogs in sacks and now semifinalist for two national awards.
Everything Josh Heupel Said on Thursday Ahead of Showdown With No.3 Georgia
No.1 Tennessee is set to travel to No.3 Georgia on Saturday afternoon for a massive SEC East showdown with playoff implications. Ahead of the contest, Josh Heupel met with the media to discuss the matchup. Below is everything he said. On how the team has prepared so far this week...
How To Watch SEC Soccer Tournament Semifinal: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt
Winner advances to play in the championship game in Pensacola, Fla., against either South Carolina or Georgia.
Fox Hunts College Football Bargains as Big 12 Buys Time
By now you’ve undoubtedly read the news about how Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark had made good on his promise to deliver a media-rights extension for the conference, locking in another six years of coverage on ESPN and Fox. While there is still a bit of i-dotting and t-crossing to be done before the parties sign off on the $2.28 billion pact, the fundamentals are now locked in, and Yormark can commence with the victory lap whenever he sees fit to lace up his running shoes. Accolades for Yormark’s deal-making have been pouring in from all corners of the Big 12,...
Chase Claypool Sends Farewell to Steelers Fans
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is now headed to the Chicago Bears. But before packing up for the Midwest, the former second-round pick sent a goodbye to the fans. “I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that...
Razorbacks' Freshman Lands on SEC Coaches’ First Team
Another honor comes Nick Smith's way as Hogs get ready to open season.
James Franklin: The Big Ten Model Is ‘Changing’
Penn State coach James Franklin expects the Big Ten to abandon its divisional format for a one-conference format when USC and UCLA become members on 2024. On Thursday's edition of the Penn State Coaches Show, Franklin addressed how he anticipates the Big Ten will adjust when it becomes a 16-team conference. The Big Ten recently released its 2023 football schedules, which will maintain the East and West formats. However, Franklin said he expects that to change.
Eagles-Texans Stock Market: Talent Wins Out
HOUSTON - It was tougher than expected but the Eagles persevered to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a hard-fought 29-17 win over the upstart Texans. Few gave Houston much of a chance but the 13-point home underdog stayed in the game into the third...
Auburn basketball: Live updates vs UAH
Follow along here to get live updates on Auburn vs Alabama-Huntsville.
Bowen: ‘We Know What’s Coming at Us’
NASHVILLE – Patrick Mahomes’ last encounter with the Tennessee Titans was unlike any other game has played during his NFL career. Even the mastermind of the plan that limited the four-time Pro Bowler to 206 passing yards and a career-low 62.3 passer rating says it is unrealistic to expect his unit can produce another performance like that one when the Titans and Chiefs meet again Sunday in Kansas City.
