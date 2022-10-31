Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Whether Or Not Matt Ryan Buzzer Beater Was Planned
In the least dramatic way possible, reserve Los Angeles Lakers small forward Matt Ryan may have saved the Lakers' 2022-23 season on Wednesday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Okay, maybe not really. But the shot he hit in the corner to force overtime and an eventual...
Wichita Eagle
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Indiana Pacers Friday, Betting Odds, Etc
VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series 2-1. The Heat are 53-70 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 13-48 in road games.. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.
Wichita Eagle
Chase Claypool Sends Farewell to Steelers Fans
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is now headed to the Chicago Bears. But before packing up for the Midwest, the former second-round pick sent a goodbye to the fans. “I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that...
Wichita Eagle
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, TV Channel, Injury Report
The Pistons' gauntlet of a week continues with a matchup against the 6-1 Cleveland Cavaliers. This will be a tough matchup on all fronts as Cleveland poses the unique challenge of having two All-star guards in Darius Garland and Donavan Mitchell along with elite-rim protectors in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Pistons are coming off back-to-back losses against Milwaukee and will need to regather themselves for this game. Meanwhile, Cleveland is coming off a 114-113 nail-biter victory against the Boston Celtics as they make their push toward the top of the Eastern Conference.
Wichita Eagle
Everything Josh Heupel Said on Thursday Ahead of Showdown With No.3 Georgia
No.1 Tennessee is set to travel to No.3 Georgia on Saturday afternoon for a massive SEC East showdown with playoff implications. Ahead of the contest, Josh Heupel met with the media to discuss the matchup. Below is everything he said. On how the team has prepared so far this week...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Rookie Storylines: Mid-season Quarterback Evaluations
Following the debut of Malik Willis Sunday, four rookie signal callers have garnered starts halfway through the season. While much is to be discerned regarding the future of their careers, it feels at least appropriate to review what we've seen so far and foreshadow the potential of the class. Let's look at what the first-year signal callers have shown us thus far.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s how Chiefs’ Willie Gay felt in his return game following 4-week NFL suspension
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay had eight tackles and a half-sack in last week’s 44-23 road victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It still didn’t feel perfect, he says — an understandable fact given it was his return from a four-game NFL suspension. “I could feel...
Fox Hunts College Football Bargains as Big 12 Buys Time
By now you’ve undoubtedly read the news about how Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark had made good on his promise to deliver a media-rights extension for the conference, locking in another six years of coverage on ESPN and Fox. While there is still a bit of i-dotting and t-crossing to be done before the parties sign off on the $2.28 billion pact, the fundamentals are now locked in, and Yormark can commence with the victory lap whenever he sees fit to lace up his running shoes. Accolades for Yormark’s deal-making have been pouring in from all corners of the Big 12,...
Wichita Eagle
Trade Impact Negligible on Bears Power Rankings
The trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn failed to impact the ranking of the Bears as much as Justin Fields' play against the Dallas Cowboys. That's the overall take from where the Bears went in power rankings after Week 8. Most of the polls at least had some note of the trades, or at least the first trade, but in most cases the Bears came in close to their previous ranking.
Akron, Western Michigan to play in an epic soccer title game with even bigger implications
Jonesing for a big game this weekend with the Browns on a bye? The Zips have got you covered. It happens Sunday at 6 p.m. when the No. 12 University...
Wichita Eagle
James Franklin: The Big Ten Model Is ‘Changing’
Penn State coach James Franklin expects the Big Ten to abandon its divisional format for a one-conference format when USC and UCLA become members on 2024. On Thursday's edition of the Penn State Coaches Show, Franklin addressed how he anticipates the Big Ten will adjust when it becomes a 16-team conference. The Big Ten recently released its 2023 football schedules, which will maintain the East and West formats. However, Franklin said he expects that to change.
Wichita Eagle
Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Game Updates
While this was dubbed a rebuilding year for the Houston Texans, losing is never easy regardless. Now, as they sit at 1-5-1, they enter their Thursday night matchup against the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL's lone undefeated team. They will do so looking to be the first loss of the...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Watch as Undefeated Eagles Gain NFC East Lead with Win at Texans
In NFC East parlance - and a phrase popularized by legendary coach Bill Parcells - "There are no medals for 'trying.''. And therefore, as a result of the "Thursday Night Football'' matchup that pitted the powerful Philadelphia Eagles against the woeful Houston Texans, the 29-17 final score, which allows Philly to move to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, leaves the Texans with ...
Wichita Eagle
O’Donnell Faces More Pressure Than Any Punter
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s a lot of pressure on Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell to help win the field-position battle given the struggles of the offense and defense. Literally and figuratively. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, O’Donnell has been pressured on 23.5 percent...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s where Chiefs stand with Skyy Moore as punt returner following early fumbles
The Kansas City Chiefs still believe in Skyy Moore long-term as a punt returner, even following his second muff of the season in Week 7’s victory against San Francisco. Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Thursday that Moore would remain “in the mix” as a punt returner for Sunday night’s home game against Tennessee.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’
The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
Wichita Eagle
Houston Native & Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Gives World Series Pick Before Texans Game
Natives of Houston will need to have priorities in order on Thursday night. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and potential NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is no exception. The Houston Texans are hosting the undefeated Eagles at NRG Stadium, looking for a chance to pull off a monumental upset. But simultaneously, about 1,500 miles away from Citizens Bank Park, the Philadelphia Phillies will be hosting the Houston Astros for an all-important Game 5. The Astros are coming off of a 5-0 win in Game 4 on Wednesday, which saw Houston's bullpen toss the first combined no-hitter in World Series history to the series at 2-2.
Wichita Eagle
NFC East Notebook: Week 9 Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. Week 8 was another successful week for most of the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders all won their respective games. However, the New York Giants did not, and as a result, they fell to third place, behind the Eagles and Cowboys, despite holding a very impressive 6-2 record.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Rookies Grades at Midseason: Jalen Tolbert, Tyler Smith & More
Cowboys rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert hasn’t set the world alight in his first NFL season, but he is making decent strides. The upside: On Sunday in the Dallas Cowboys' 49-29 win over Chicago, Tolbert played his highest number of snaps for his career at 25. The downside: While on...
Wichita Eagle
Bowen: ‘We Know What’s Coming at Us’
NASHVILLE – Patrick Mahomes’ last encounter with the Tennessee Titans was unlike any other game has played during his NFL career. Even the mastermind of the plan that limited the four-time Pro Bowler to 206 passing yards and a career-low 62.3 passer rating says it is unrealistic to expect his unit can produce another performance like that one when the Titans and Chiefs meet again Sunday in Kansas City.
