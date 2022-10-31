ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Jim Brickman 12/1 @ Newmark Theatre

KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 3 days ago

Get into the holiday spirit with Jim Brickman's A Very Merry Christmas with Mat & Savannah Shaw December 1st at the Newmark Theatre. Don't miss this magical evening celebrating music, love, and family. Click here to get your tickets!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQaBx_0itgkbSF00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Live Music: Portland concert schedule, November 2022

It's a daily look at who to go watch, hear and enjoy, and with links for more details.Portland venues are back to rockin' and rollin' — and filled with music of all genres, actually — and we'll have some suggestions each month on who to go watch and hear and enjoy. Here's a day-to-day list of Portland concerts (check websites for details, links below): TUESDAY, NOV. 1 • Marc Broussard, Revolution Hall WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 • Charlie Parr, Polaris Hall • Whiskey Myers, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall • Pump Pump benefit (1990s Northwest jam bands), Alberta Rose Theatre THURSDAY, NOV....
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Annual 82nd Ave Dining Event

Last week, the seventh annual Around the World in 82 Dishes began along the entire length of 82nd Avenue in Portland. The business district’s promotion runs for two weeks, concluding on November 6th. The event highlights a wide selection of dining destinations on 82nd Avenue with a focus on multicultural flavors found along the busy roadway. As an incentive, the event organizers created a contest that enters participants into a drawing for multiple $50 gift cards.
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Verboort Sausage Dinner back for first Saturday in November

Volunteers are busy preparing around 30,000 pounds of handmade sausage for 8,000 dinners.The 88th annual Verboort Sausage & Kraut Festival is back on the first Saturday of November. The festival, also called the Verboort Sausage Dinner, is held at Visitation Catholic Church, 4317 N.W. Visitation Road in Verboort. Volunteers are busy preparing around 30,000 pounds of handmade sausage as well as buckets of sauerkraut and applesauce for 8,000 dinners. The church grounds, which are home to giant sequoia redwood trees planted in 1888, will also host a beer garden. Sausage and sauerkraut sales start at 9 a.m. Saturday, and a drive-thru option is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit verboort.org/dinner. {loadposition sub-article-01}
FOREST GROVE, OR
WWEEK

Portland’s Dying Mall Was Haunted by Ghouls

If you thought the scariest place in Portland on Halloween night was a dying mall, well, you might have been right. Many of Lloyd Center’s storefronts are empty, but on Oct. 31 the shopping plaza was packed with all sorts of monsters, witches and ghouls. Some were there for...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Downtown Gresham hosts spooky, safe trick-or-treat

Hundreds of costumed kids braved the gloomy rain in search of sugary treats Monday, Oct. 31.Children across East Multnomah County donned their costumes and ventured out on the spookiest night of the year in search of sugary treats. Downtown Gresham held its annual Safe Trick-or-Treat Monday, Oct. 31, hosted by the Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association, along Main Avenue. Despite driving rain and gloomy skies, hundreds of kids walked the street followed by brave parents holding up umbrellas against the elements. There were goblins and ghouls; superheroes and princesses; video game heroes and villains; horror icons like Michael Meyers and Ghostface; animals and aliens; firefighters, police officers and astronauts; and more as Gresham residents showed off their creative side. The local businesses set up awnings and employees passed out candy and toys. Many were dressed in spectacular outfits of their own. There was Halloween music playing; festive decorations from a downtown business contest; and community-carved jack-o-lanterns at the Gresham History Museum. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Eater

Go Here Now: Southeast Portland’s New Pop-Up-Turned-Restaurant, Street Disco

Back in 2019, chef Kyle Christy, formerly of Northeast Killingsworth neighborhood restaurant Dame, started a pop-up called Gusto, specializing in seafood. Christy and fellow Dame alum Jessie Manning hopped from wine bar to wine bar serving dishes like salt cod fritters or fish sandwiches, as well as more dry-land dishes like lamb meatballs with labneh and strawberries. The two began looking for a restaurant space, and — you know where this is going — the pandemic hit.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland

Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: The Homeless School Wheeler & Ryan on Homelessness, Atmospheric River Comin' Your Way, and Clarence Thomas Was Key to Overthrowing Election

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Oh, hello, did...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

North Gresham Neighborhood Association goes inactive

After apathetic attendance, participation, long-standing group shuttered with projects in limbo.After years of failing to drum up neighborly interest in having a voice within city hall, the North Gresham Neighborhood Association has been disbanded. The now "inactive" group was one of the oldest neighborhood associations in the city, but its members — residents of the north Gresham area — have grown apathetic toward participating. During the final meeting only two community members attended, so a directionless board, many of whom have served far longer than ever intended, decided to scuttle the group. North Gresham now joins Central City,...
GRESHAM, OR
KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
715
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy