Jim Brickman 12/1 @ Newmark Theatre

Volunteers are busy preparing around 30,000 pounds of handmade sausage for 8,000 dinners.The 88th annual Verboort Sausage & Kraut Festival is back on the first Saturday of November. The festival, also called the Verboort Sausage Dinner, is held at Visitation Catholic Church, 4317 N.W. Visitation Road in Verboort. Volunteers are busy preparing around 30,000 pounds of handmade sausage as well as buckets of sauerkraut and applesauce for 8,000 dinners. The church grounds, which are home to giant sequoia redwood trees planted in 1888, will also host a beer garden. Sausage and sauerkraut sales start at 9 a.m. Saturday, and a drive-thru option is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit verboort.org/dinner. {loadposition sub-article-01}
