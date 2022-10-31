Jim Brickman 12/1 @ Newmark Theatre

Hundreds of costumed kids braved the gloomy rain in search of sugary treats Monday, Oct. 31.Children across East Multnomah County donned their costumes and ventured out on the spookiest night of the year in search of sugary treats. Downtown Gresham held its annual Safe Trick-or-Treat Monday, Oct. 31, hosted by the Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association, along Main Avenue. Despite driving rain and gloomy skies, hundreds of kids walked the street followed by brave parents holding up umbrellas against the elements. There were goblins and ghouls; superheroes and princesses; video game heroes and villains; horror icons like Michael Meyers and Ghostface; animals and aliens; firefighters, police officers and astronauts; and more as Gresham residents showed off their creative side. The local businesses set up awnings and employees passed out candy and toys. Many were dressed in spectacular outfits of their own. There was Halloween music playing; festive decorations from a downtown business contest; and community-carved jack-o-lanterns at the Gresham History Museum. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below {loadposition sub-article-01}

GRESHAM, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO