ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Still need a Halloween costume? ‘The View’ offers up Will Smith’s Oscars slap

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdGuX_0itgkYkw00
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards in March. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)

According to “The View,” all you need to dress up as one of the year’s buzziest headlines is a gold bodysuit and some red face paint.

As part of its “Boo Are You Wearing?” segment Monday, “The View” showcased a lineup of Halloween costumes that co-host Sara Haines said were inspired by the year’s “fair share of horror stories and shocking moments.” With the help of wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer Kaufman, children dressed up as inflation, the discontinued Choco Taco and even Barbie and Ken from Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie.

But one costume stood out among the rest.

A child walked onto “The View” stage wearing a gold unitard, matching face paint and a bright red handprint on their cheek. The costume? “The Oscars slap,” Alderfer Kaufman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2taXnq_0itgkYkw00

“Now, we do not want to endorse violence of any kind, but we couldn’t help but talk about one of the hottest hot topics this year,” she said.

Of course, the golden getup was a reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars in March, after the comedian made a joke about the former’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Despite the backlash the “King Richard” actor has faced for the controversial moment, clearly his Oscars moment still has legs — this time, literally.

“The View” also turned the FBI search at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate into Halloween material, with two children dressed as FBI agents surrounding another kid wearing a hybrid costume of Trump and a toilet flushing confidential documents. Dr. Oz and his crudité fumble were also turned into a costume.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween

The family of four is known for their extravagant group costumes on Halloween Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again! The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots. "Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family." Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next to Burtka, who is...
Footwear News

Angela Bassett Glows In White Gown With Sparkling Sequin & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

Angela Bassett was a vision in white at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The “Black Panther” star received the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work onstage and on the screen. Bassett looked absolutely stunning at the celebration, arriving on the red carpet in a white Pamella Roland gown. The strapless garment had a dramatic, sheer fabric that fanned out towards her neck and was decorated with sparkling silver sequins. The dress also included a fitted bodice and subtle train. To amp up the glam factor, the Emmy Award-winning actress accessorized...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EW.com

The girl can dress: Donald Faison's daughter is Dionne from Clueless for Halloween

Clueless is about as perfect as a movie can be; thus, in every generation, a new fandom is, like, totally born. Donald Faison starred as Murray, Dionne's (Stacey Dash) deceptively astute boyfriend, in that cinematic masterpiece some 27 years ago — two decades before his daughter Wilder was even born. So, naturally, the proud dad looks a bit taken aback to see his 7-year-old as a perfect Dionne doppelgänger for Halloween.
CBS News

Diddy is unrecognizable dressed as The Joker for Halloween

Diddy brought his A-game for Halloween 2022. The music mogul pulled off a perfect version of The Joker from "The Dark Knight," complete with a creepy laugh. "It's not about the money," Diddy captioned photos of himself running around Hollywood. "It's about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!" In video shared...
Us Weekly

Selena Gomez Looks Magnificent in Magenta at the Red Carpet Premiere of Her Documentary ‘My Mind & Me’

Marvelous in magenta! Selena Gomez was a radiant sight at the premiere of her new documentary, My Mind & Me. The hitmaker, 30, stepped onto the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 2, wearing a silk number by Rodarte. The whimsical dress featured a dramatic cascading sleeve at one side and a simple spaghetti strap on the other. The reddish-purple design was finished with a wide skirt that flattered Gomez’s figure. On her feet, the “Calm Down” singer rocked a pair of sparkly mules by Paris Texas, which complemented her crystal-covered clutch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Michelle Williams Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Michelle Williams is now a mother of three! The 42-year-old actress was photographed on Saturday walking with her husband, Tony-winning director Thomas Kail, in New York City, while holding a newborn baby in a carrier on her chest. The couple's 2-year-old son, Hart, was also pictured. The baby news was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
457K+
Followers
73K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy