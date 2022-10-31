Still need a Halloween costume? ‘The View’ offers up Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards in March. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)

According to “The View,” all you need to dress up as one of the year’s buzziest headlines is a gold bodysuit and some red face paint.

As part of its “Boo Are You Wearing?” segment Monday, “The View” showcased a lineup of Halloween costumes that co-host Sara Haines said were inspired by the year’s “fair share of horror stories and shocking moments.” With the help of wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer Kaufman, children dressed up as inflation, the discontinued Choco Taco and even Barbie and Ken from Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie.

But one costume stood out among the rest.

A child walked onto “The View” stage wearing a gold unitard, matching face paint and a bright red handprint on their cheek. The costume? “The Oscars slap,” Alderfer Kaufman said.

“Now, we do not want to endorse violence of any kind, but we couldn’t help but talk about one of the hottest hot topics this year,” she said.

Of course, the golden getup was a reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars in March, after the comedian made a joke about the former’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Despite the backlash the “King Richard” actor has faced for the controversial moment, clearly his Oscars moment still has legs — this time, literally.

“The View” also turned the FBI search at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate into Halloween material, with two children dressed as FBI agents surrounding another kid wearing a hybrid costume of Trump and a toilet flushing confidential documents. Dr. Oz and his crudité fumble were also turned into a costume.