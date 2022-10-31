ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Rivers and Mountains' opens at Solana Beach's Oolong Gallery on Nov. 5

Del Mar Times
Solana Beach’s Oolong Gallery will present its latest show “Rivers & Mountains”, opening Saturday, Nov. 5 and running through Dec. 23. The show borrows its theme from the historic 1962 poetry book by John Ashbery, not only for its cover art by Michael Peters but also for the emphasis on poetic boldness, nature and lines running through the works selected for display.

The exhibit will feature a range of art mediums, styles and content.

“‘Rivers and Mountains’ is essentially an earth-inspired photo and sculpture show, with some masterful digressions into relief work, collage and an addendum of smaller paintings from southern Chile near Patagonia,” said Oolong Gallery owner Eric Laine.

The show includes photography by Rancho Santa Fe native Anna Garner, Elisabet Davidsdottir, David Benjamin Sherry, Marc Grubstein and Michael Lundgren; sculpture by Lindsey Nobel, Matthew Taylor Williams and Pat O’Neill; reliefs and collage by Erin Morrison; video, metal prints and projection-mapped sculpture in December by Dev Harlan; and naturalist photo inspired paintings by Brian Kauppi.

Oolong Gallery is located at 349 N. Coast Highway 101.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Del Mar Times

