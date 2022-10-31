Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
Knox County Eagles forfeit district quarterfinal football game
EDINA, Mo. — The Knox County Eagles High School football team has forfeited its district quarterfinal matchup against St. Paul Lutheran on Friday. The school announced on its Twitter page on Wednesday that due to a low number of available players, they would be unable to compete. Knox County...
Joyce Lee Hilderman 76, of Livonia, Mo., Dooley Funeral Home
Joyce Lee Hilderman 76, passed away Sunday (October 30, 2022) at her home in Livonia, Missouri. The first of eight children born to Emmett Ellis and Edith (Dorman) Ray, she was born June 11, 1946 at St, Mary’s Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Joyce was united in marriage to Floyd...
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
Eldon Wayne LaFaver, 65, of Green City, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Eldon Wayne LaFaver, 65 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Kirksville Manor Care Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Eldon was born December 4, 1956 in Kirksville, to Ronald and Edna (Kiger) LaFaver, they survive of the home. He is also survived by: 5 brothers and sisters, Susan Jessen and husband Kirk of Smithville, Missouri, Paul LaFaver and wife Marie of Kirksville, Glenda Shafer and husband Randall of Kirksville, Robert LaFaver and wife Christy of Green City, and Damon LaFaver of Macon; 12 Nieces and Nephews; 15 Great Nieces and Nephews; 2 aunts; 1 Uncle; and many cousins. Eldon was preceded in death by: Grandparents, Vollie and Grace LaFaver and Ben and Nellie Kiger; and nephews, Jason Wayne Shafer and Jeremiah Bush.
$31B railroad merger would increase number of trains coming through Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger would create the first railroad system connecting Canada to Mexico. The $31B merger would combine two of the fastest-growing Class 1 railroads to build a more efficient network. The railroad would run through Ottumwa, Iowa, and this would more than...
Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident
An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
4-year-old found in Iowa pond after ‘extensive search’
After being last seen in their front yard, a 4-year-old was found deceased in a neighboring pond.
Groups shed light on Sunshine Law for dozens of northeast Missouri public board members
EDINA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri newspaper conglomerate is making sure people understand the Missouri Sunshine Law. NEMOnews Media Group hosted a seminar Thursday afternoon in Edina to educate participants about the Show-Me State law that governs open records and public meetings. Organizer Echo Menges, president of the Missouri...
Two injured in Tuesday morning crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri women were injured in a Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash in Kirksville. It happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 63 at the Missouri Highway 6 East intersection. According to the Kirksville Police Department, a car driven by Alyssa Goodwin, 19, of Lewistown, was heading...
This Major Iowa Grocery Store Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year
You better be sure you have your dinner rolls and stuffing before Thanksgiving Day. Because for the first time in its 92-year history, a favorite Quad Cities grocery store won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. More and more stores are closing on Thanksgiving. For a while, it seemed like the...
UPDATE: Name released in officer-involved shooting in Davenport
UPDATE, October 30, 5:10 p.m. The person involved in the October 30 incident in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue has been identified as Kenneth Jamel Carrol, age 24 of Davenport. An autopsy will take place at the office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner. Two Iowa State Troopers, three Davenport Police […]
Obituary & Services: Melissa Anne Anderson
A funeral service for Chillicothe resident Melissa Anne Anderson will be on October 31st at 11 o’clock in the morning at the Lindley Funeral Home of Chillicothe. Burial will be at the Hutchinson Cemetery of Chillicothe. Visitation starts October 31st at 10 o’clock in the morning at the funeral home.
Free resources for mammograms in northeast Missouri
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Although Breast Cancer Awareness month has ended, we still wanted to share information about free resources for mammograms in Kirksville and the surrounding areas. Throughout the month, we spoke with Dr. Katherine Holbrook to learn more about breast cancer. She talked about free screenings that are...
Mt. Pleasant schools dismissing early due to water main break
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — All schools in the Mount Pleasant Community School District will be closing early Tuesday due to a water main beak. The water outage was reported Tuesday morning in the area of East Henry and Lincoln streets, about a block away from Mount Pleasant Middle School.
