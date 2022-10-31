Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said. “A judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal,” Dolan said in an email to the news media. Diener’s recusal came on the same day he approved a request from Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby to transfer Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 killings, to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons.

DELPHI, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO