‘Do better’: Newsom pauses $1B in homelessness spending
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s plans to reduce the nation’s largest homeless population aren’t good enough, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, prompting him to halt $1 billion in state spending for local governments as he seeks to reset the state’s strategy ahead of his expected second term in office.
North Dakota: What to expect on election night
North Dakota’s ballot on Tuesday offers some intrigue in the reliably red state — from late congressional entries by independent candidates to term limits and marijuana legalization. Voters will decide whether to endorse changing the state constitution to limit the terms of the governor and state legislators. The...
Nevada judge mulls Vegas-area vote handler partisanship case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge said Wednesday he’ll decide whether to order Las Vegas-area election officials to hire more Republican poll workers after the GOP national committee argued that the partisan makeup of a 64-member ballot signature verification board was unfair. Clark County District Court Judge...
Wolf signs law to yank toll scofflaws’ vehicle registrations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of...
Mills, LePage debate for a final time in race for governor
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage made reference to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ comment about inflation being “a distraction” in their final debate Thursday evening, attempting to show she was out of touch at a time of high energy, gasoline and food costs.
Most families allowed back home after derailment, acid spill
PAULINA, La. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Louisiana’s St. James Parish allowed all but two families to return to their homes Thursday, a day after a train car derailment and hydrochloric acid leak forced the evacuation of 200 residences. Parish President Pete Dufresne said cleanup — including excavation...
Wisconsin governor’s race shatters spending record
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s hotly contested race for governor is the most expensive in state history. Spending as of last week by Gov. Tony Evers, Republican challenger Tim Michels and special interest groups on both sides neared $115 million, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said Thursday. The group tracks campaign spending.
Shot fired at family home of N. Carolina US House candidate
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan,...
Oklahoma inmate gets temporary reprieve from execution
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to death row inmate Richard Glossip, pushing his scheduled execution back until February 2023 so that an appeals court has more time to consider his claim of innocence. Stitt, who is locked in a tough reelection contest,...
Indiana GOP elections chief candidate faces fraud questions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Indiana secretary of state candidate Diego Morales faced sharp criticism Thursday as records show he voted in one county while claiming a property tax credit for living in another as he unsuccessfully ran for Congress four years ago. Democrats alleged Morales might have committed voter...
Governor: Kentucky on course for record budget surplus again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is on course to achieve another record budget surplus in 2023, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, calling it a sign of economic strength as the country struggles with inflation. The state’s General Fund is projected to receive more than $15 billion in revenue during...
Couple gets life in prison; wanted in 5 killings in 3 states
CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A man and his girlfriend suspected of killing five people in three states last year have pleaded guilty to two of the killings in South Carolina and been sentenced to life in prison without parole, authorities said. Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson each pleaded guilty...
Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said.
