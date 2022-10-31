Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Suspect who barricaded self in James Island home now in custody, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (3:20 p.m.): Police say the barricaded suspect is now in custody, and the situation was resolved peacefully. Charleston police are responding to an incident involving a barricaded subject in the Whitehouse Plantation area of James Island, the department announced on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.
counton2.com
Man arrested for string of Goose Creek burglaries
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Thursday arrested a man believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in the Boulder Bluff area dating back to July of 2022. Trevon Richardson-Flynn (20) was arrested Wednesday on one charge of criminal conspiracy. Richardson-Flynn...
abcnews4.com
Suspect involved in Boulder Bluff home and car theft arrested, GCPD says
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek police arrested one of two suspects involved in a string of Boulder Bluff property and vehicle burglaries. According to police, the burglaries started at the beginning of July. Police reportedly arrested Trevon Richardson-Flynn, 20, after investigators identified Flynn and another suspect on...
1 Injured In Summerville Shooting: Berkeley County Sheriff
The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their injuries don't appear life-threatening, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. The post 1 Injured In Summerville Shooting: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
1 detained after barricade situation on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After responding to a barricade situation, Charleston Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a male has been detained. A “large police presence” responded to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. after someone called about a family member threatening to harm himself. Lieutenant Corey Taylor says they were also reports that the male had a weapon in his hand.
abcnews4.com
Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
live5news.com
Police respond to barricaded subject on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they respond to a barricaded subject. A “large police presence” was called out to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. near Fort Johnson Road. Police first tweeted about the...
Teenager shot in leg near Ladson area, deputies investigating
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Wednesday in the Ladson area. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the shooting that happened in the Woodside Manor community Wednesday evening. “The deputies tended to the victim until […]
live5news.com
Police respond to incident on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they work on an incident. A “large police presence” responded to Oakcrest Drive in the Whitehouse Plantation area. Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m., but they...
BCSO investigating gas station shooting, 1 injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person injured. At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at Parker’s Gas Station located at in the 850 block of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena. Upon arrival, […]
NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
Orangeburg officials ask drivers to avoid intersection near large fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drivers in the City of Orangeburg are being asked to avoid one area of town as crews work to get a fire under control. A city spokesperson said that firefighters are working in the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive where an intense fire is currently burning. Fire officials said the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road is currently closed as a result.
abcnews4.com
Electrical problem caused destructive fire at mobile home on Thursday, investigators say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators say a fire that nearly destroyed a doublewide mobile home in Colleton County on Thursday likely started in an electrical outlet before spreading to the rest of the home, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Tanner Lane...
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting in Berkeley County; No arrests made
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday evening just before 10 p.m. The shooting happened on Musket Lane in the Windgate neighborhood, according to Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with wounds that appeared not to be life threatening.
live5news.com
One person hurt in Summerville shooting, sheriff’s office says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting injured one person Wednesday night. Deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood off Musket Lane for reports of a shooting around 10 p.m., Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Officials say the victim was taken to a...
live5news.com
Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp....
counton2.com
CCSO investigating shooting in Ladson
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Thursday arrested a man believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in the Boulder Bluff area dating back to July of 2022. Trevon Richardson-Flynn (20) was arrested Wednesday on one charge of criminal conspiracy.
counton2.com
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After responding to a barricade situation, Charleston Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a male has been detained. A "large police presence" responded to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. after someone called about a family member threatening to harm himself.
abcnews4.com
Andrews man charged with animal cruelty after cows found dead, starving in pasture
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an Andrews man has been charged with animal cruelty after multiple cows were found dead in an Andrews area pasture. Aljaron Collins, 36, was charged after three counts of animal cruelty. The charges stem come after emaciated...
Lowcountry agencies, SLED taking action against trailer theft through ‘TIP’ event
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with local agencies and the National Insurance Crime Bureau event happening in November to help recover stolen trailers. CCSO, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau will partner to host […]
