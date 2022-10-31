Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Evening” game were:
8-7-1-1-4, Wild:
(eight, seven, one, one, four; Wild: zero)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Evening” game were:
8-7-1-1-4, Wild:
(eight, seven, one, one, four; Wild: zero)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0