Cleveland, OH

NBC Miami

Tom Brady Heaps Praise on Bill Belichick as Patriots Coach Makes History

Brady shares kind words for Belichick as Patriots coach makes history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Time heals all wounds, and Tom Brady is in a place where he can sing his former boss' praises. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked Monday on his "Let's Go!" podcast with...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Miami

Robert Quinn Could Be First Player in NFL History to Play 18 Games

Quinn could be first player ever to play 18 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn has the chance to make NFL history this season. Since the Bears haven't had their bye week since Quinn was on the team, and the Eagles already had...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Miami

Why NFL Flexes Games and How Changing the Schedule Works

Why NFL flexes games and how changing the schedule works originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL schedule release is one of the most exciting moments of the offseason. While it’s great to see all 272 games lined up months before anyone takes the field, the initial plan is not likely to become the final product.
NBC Miami

Ray Guy, Legendary Hall of Fame Punter, Dies at 72

Ray Guy, legendary Hall of Fame punter, dies at 72 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Ray Guy, the first ever full-time NFL punter to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday at age 72. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi, said that Guy died of a...
NBC Miami

Dolphins Acquire Pro Bowl LB Bradley Chubb in Deal With Denver

With the National Football League's trade deadline Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins made a move to solidify their defense in a push toward the playoffs. The Dolphins acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in a trade that has Miami sending its first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a fourth round pick in the 2024 draft and running back Chase Edmonds.
DENVER, CO
NBC Miami

Michael Thomas, Rashod Bateman Ruled Out for Season Ahead of MNF Game

Saints’ Thomas, Ravens’ Bateman ruled out for season ahead of MNF game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before their matchup on Monday Night Football, the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens both lost their expected top wide receivers to season-ending surgery. Michael Thomas of the Saints was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Miami

Dolphins Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $110M Extension With LB Bradley Chubb

Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time. Chubb reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.

