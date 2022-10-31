ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

How to prepare for the end of daylight saving time

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time. Like most parents, Jessica Clark does what she can to keep her kids happy and healthy, which includes getting a good night's sleep. "We lay down early," Clark said. "They eat and then we get ready to take...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Cherry Street Mission in need of turkeys, Thanksgiving help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission Ministries is in need of turkeys and Thanksgiving help. Cherry Street Mission says they use approximately 1,000 turkeys a year to produce warm meals for guests. With the impact of higher food and supply costs, they are in need of more turkeys. Donations...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools parents are outraged after their children had a terrifying experience on the bus on Monday. After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour. Parents said the district failed to notify them that the bus would be late. Now the district has launched an investigation.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local organizations to provide free Ride to the Polls

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Jobs with Justice and Interfaith Worker Justice Coalition is partnering with the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center to provide free Rides to the Polls. Organizers say for Ride to the Polls to early vote centers and on Election Day, call 419-VOTE-NOW (419-868-3669) or send...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Exploring Her Options, Freshman Nursing Student Chose Path to UToledo

When Binta Balde discovered the opportunities that awaited her at The University of Toledo, applying and choosing the University was a no-brainer. While exploring her college and career options, Balde was set on working in the medical field but unsure of her perfect path to get there. “At first, I...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc Big Story: Getting a Job

Police and Federal agents use exclusive footage to arrest Sandusky man for alleged death threats tow. Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home. Democrat Erika White looks to unseat Republican Rep. Derek Merrin in the race for Ohio's 42nd House District. Area Office on...
SANDUSKY, OH
mlivingnews.com

Paula Hicks-Hudson Ohio Born, Family Oriented

When asked for her fondest childhood memory, Paula Hicks-Hudson says, “My best memory of growing up in Hamilton was the sense of community. It seems as if all the adults I encountered there encouraged, expected and provided opportunities for young people.” State Representative Paula Hick-Hudson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday. Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him. According to the official, there were no signs...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Local union president challenges incumbent state representative in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rep. Derek Merrin faces a tough reelection challenge from local union president Erika White in a newly-drawn Lucas County House of Representatives district. The new 42nd District features southwest Lucas County and stretches through Maumee to parts of south Toledo. See and read 13abc’s interviews with each candidate below.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Bison Farm Holding Annual Pumpkin Drop-Off Event

Bracy Gold Bison Ranch is holding their fourth annual Great Pumpkin Drop-Off on Saturday, November 5. The ranch is inviting everyone to come out to the ranch and bring old pumpkins to feed the Bison through the cold winter months.
SWANTON, OH

