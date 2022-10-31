ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

U.S. policies led to record migrants deaths, activists say

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Immigration advocates used the Day of the Dead celebration to call for an end to U.S. policies they say have led to a record 856 migrant deaths along the Southwest border. “Too many people have died while crossing the border looking for a...
EL PASO, TX
KSN.com

Venezuelan migrants chastise peers, activist for ‘invading’ U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Venezuelan migrants camping along the Rio Grande are trying to distance themselves from a Monday incursion into the United States repelled by border agents in El Paso firing pepper balls. The U.S. Border Patrol on Monday said a group of Venezuelan nationals attempted...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

South Korea detects huge sortie of 180 North Korean warplanes near border, scrambles fighter jets

South Korea says it has scrambled fighter jets after detecting around 180 North Korean warplanes moving near the border between the two countries.South Korea’s airforce scrambled around 80 jets, including F-35A stealth fighters, in response to the North Korean sortie.The North Korean aircraft remained north of the so-called tactical measure line, 20km (12 miles) north of the official Military Demarcation Line (MDL) between the two countries, according to South Korea.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the North Korean fighter jets were detected in a number of areas inland as well as on the western...
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Supreme Court more diverse than lawyers who argue before it

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court looks more like America than it ever has. The lawyers who argue at the nation's highest court? Not so much. The current two-week session of arguments features 25 men and just two women, an imbalance so stark that the Biden administration's top Supreme Court lawyer made a point of it in her defense of race-conscious college admissions Monday.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy