South Korea says it has scrambled fighter jets after detecting around 180 North Korean warplanes moving near the border between the two countries.South Korea’s airforce scrambled around 80 jets, including F-35A stealth fighters, in response to the North Korean sortie.The North Korean aircraft remained north of the so-called tactical measure line, 20km (12 miles) north of the official Military Demarcation Line (MDL) between the two countries, according to South Korea.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the North Korean fighter jets were detected in a number of areas inland as well as on the western...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO