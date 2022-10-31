Read full article on original website
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Tis the Season: Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights return
The opening of Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo marks the unofficial start to the New York City holiday season. The family-favorite tradition opens to the public on Friday, November 18 and will run on select dates through Jan. 8. Holiday Lights is a fully outdoor experience. The six lantern...
Kids with diabetes get their own special Halloween event in the Bronx
A children's hospital in the Bronx is helping kids with diabetes enjoy a fun and healthy alternative to a Halloween tradition.
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
Man shot multiple times in Greenwich Village as Halloween parade wrapped up
The 21-year-old victim was struck on his back and buttocks and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.
News 12
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in the Bronx
Multiple third-prize Powerball tickets from last night's drawing were sold in New York, including one in the Bronx. A third-prize ticket was sold at the Check Cashing Place on Claremont Parkway in the Bronx. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Nov. 2 were 2-11-22-35-60...
New York YIMBY
Developers, City Officials Celebrate Grand Opening of 425 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven, The Bronx
Developers, New York City officials, and community leaders recently joined to celebrate the grand opening of 425 Grand Concourse, a 26-story affordable housing property in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Trinity Financial and local non-profit group MBD Community Housing Corporation, the 300,000-square-foot structure will yield 277 affordable apartments, an educational facility, a health clinic, a supermarket, and a community cultural space.
fox5ny.com
Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area
NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
NBC New York
Knife-Wielding Stranger Terrorizes NYC Girl, 11, in Mid-Afternoon Subway Attack
Police are looking for a man who sexually abused an 11-year-old girl on a New York City subway at knifepoint in the middle of an afternoon last month, authorities say. The girl was on a northbound No. 4 train approaching the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse station in the Bronx around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18, which would have been around the time school let out, when a stranger approached her.
Tributes held at Bronx deli partly run by family decimated by house fire
NEW YORK -- Candles and balloons are now part of a growing memorial outside King Deli in the Bronx, where the community is coming together to remember a family devastated by fire.Patrons say one of the victims in Sunday's house fire helped run the business in the Morrisania neighborhood. CBS2's Tim McNicholas has more on how that community is rallying around the family."I'm devastated. I grew up with them," one person said.It is more than just a deli to the people in the neighborhood. They lit candles, signed messages of love, and even wept. To them, it's an institution."This is...
Facing enrollment drop, one Bronx school tries its hand at marketing
Will Frackelton held a microphone in front of dozens of his seventh and eighth graders, wriggling in their seats in the auditorium that they share with two other Bronx schools. Students and staff from Soundview Academy for Culture and Scholarship, where Frackelton is the principal, had gathered for a town hall last month that covered school safety, high school applications, and other topics. Before dismissing them, Frackelton made an unusual request: Would...
Woman raped near Pier 45 in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park: NYPD
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was raped while jogging near Pier 45 in the West Village’s Hudson River Park early Thursday, according to authorities. A suspect was taken into police custody hours after the attack, police sources told PIX11 News. Investigators are also looking into whether the suspect is connected to at least […]
MTA launches "Subway Bingo" game, but riders say they want safety, not games
NEW YORK - The MTA launched a new "Subway Bingo" game to make riding a fun experience, but some riders say what they want most is a safe, crime-free experience. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to riders of all ages. Holden Max, 6, played the MTA's new Subway Bingo game, where instead of crossing off numbers, you cross off unique subway landmarks and experiences. In includes: Spotting a dog in a carrier, a vintage subway train, or an MTA busker. So, how do you play? Find the bingo board (above), find five items in a row or column and take pictures, post on Instagram and...
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
pix11.com
NYPD officer fatally shoots armed man in the Bronx
Police fatally shot an armed man in the Bronx on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The man had been involved in a fight inside a bodega at East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue before the deadly shooting, officials said. NYPD officer fatally shoots armed man in...
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
Bridgeport homeless encampment under I-95 overpass to be taken down
The state Department of Transportation is shutting down the tent city under I-95 in the East End of Bridgeport, where dozens of homeless people live.
norwoodnews.org
Male Pedestrian Struck by Car Dies in Bronx River Parkway Road Collision
A man has died following a road accident on Bronx River Parkway, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at around 10.24 p.m. when officers from the 52nd precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision. They said a pedestrian was struck on the Bronx River Parkway in the vicinity of Pelham Parkway (Exit 7E).
News 12
Police: Setauket student found blade inside Halloween candy bar
Suffolk police say candy received from trick-or-treating was found with a blade inside of it. A 13-year-old girl was trick-or-treating on Halloween and traded candy with her classmates at P.J. Gelinas Junior High School over the past few days. The girl found a blade in a mini 3 Musketeers bar on Thursday.
Newburgh store sells $1M Powerball second place winning ticket
A second place prize ticket worth $1 million was sold at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh.
