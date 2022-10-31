ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

News 12

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in the Bronx

Multiple third-prize Powerball tickets from last night's drawing were sold in New York, including one in the Bronx. A third-prize ticket was sold at the Check Cashing Place on Claremont Parkway in the Bronx. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Nov. 2 were 2-11-22-35-60...
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Developers, City Officials Celebrate Grand Opening of 425 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven, The Bronx

Developers, New York City officials, and community leaders recently joined to celebrate the grand opening of 425 Grand Concourse, a 26-story affordable housing property in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Trinity Financial and local non-profit group MBD Community Housing Corporation, the 300,000-square-foot structure will yield 277 affordable apartments, an educational facility, a health clinic, a supermarket, and a community cultural space.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area

NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Knife-Wielding Stranger Terrorizes NYC Girl, 11, in Mid-Afternoon Subway Attack

Police are looking for a man who sexually abused an 11-year-old girl on a New York City subway at knifepoint in the middle of an afternoon last month, authorities say. The girl was on a northbound No. 4 train approaching the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse station in the Bronx around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18, which would have been around the time school let out, when a stranger approached her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tributes held at Bronx deli partly run by family decimated by house fire

NEW YORK -- Candles and balloons are now part of a growing memorial outside King Deli in the Bronx, where the community is coming together to remember a family devastated by fire.Patrons say one of the victims in Sunday's house fire helped run the business in the Morrisania neighborhood. CBS2's Tim McNicholas has more on how that community is rallying around the family."I'm devastated. I grew up with them," one person said.It is more than just a deli to the people in the neighborhood. They lit candles, signed messages of love, and even wept. To them, it's an institution."This is...
BRONX, NY
Chalkbeat

Facing enrollment drop, one Bronx school tries its hand at marketing

Will Frackelton held a microphone in front of dozens of his seventh and eighth graders, wriggling in their seats in the auditorium that they share with two other Bronx schools. Students and staff from Soundview Academy for Culture and Scholarship, where Frackelton is the principal, had gathered for a town hall last month that covered school safety, high school applications, and other topics. Before dismissing them, Frackelton made an unusual request: Would...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman raped near Pier 45 in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park: NYPD

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was raped while jogging near Pier 45 in the West Village’s Hudson River Park early Thursday, according to authorities. A suspect was taken into police custody hours after the attack, police sources told PIX11 News. Investigators are also looking into whether the suspect is connected to at least […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

MTA launches "Subway Bingo" game, but riders say they want safety, not games

NEW YORK - The MTA launched a new "Subway Bingo" game to make riding a fun experience, but some riders say what they want most is a safe, crime-free experience. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to riders of all ages. Holden Max, 6, played the MTA's new Subway Bingo game, where instead of crossing off numbers, you cross off unique subway landmarks and experiences. In includes: Spotting a dog in a carrier, a vintage subway train, or an MTA busker. So, how do you play? Find the bingo board (above), find five items in a row or column and take pictures, post on Instagram and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYPD officer fatally shoots armed man in the Bronx

Police fatally shot an armed man in the Bronx on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The man had been involved in a fight inside a bodega at East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue before the deadly shooting, officials said. NYPD officer fatally shoots armed man in...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Male Pedestrian Struck by Car Dies in Bronx River Parkway Road Collision

A man has died following a road accident on Bronx River Parkway, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at around 10.24 p.m. when officers from the 52nd precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision. They said a pedestrian was struck on the Bronx River Parkway in the vicinity of Pelham Parkway (Exit 7E).
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Setauket student found blade inside Halloween candy bar

Suffolk police say candy received from trick-or-treating was found with a blade inside of it. A 13-year-old girl was trick-or-treating on Halloween and traded candy with her classmates at P.J. Gelinas Junior High School over the past few days. The girl found a blade in a mini 3 Musketeers bar on Thursday.
STONY BROOK, NY

