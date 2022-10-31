ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

pdxmonthly.com

Portland Is One of America's Great Moviegoing Towns

A look inside the independent cinemas that make the Rose City such a special place to catch a screening. Portland might lack the cinematic legacy of LA or New York, and while production cred is growing, we’re still no Vancouver, BC in that department. For moviegoers, though, there’s no place like Stumptown. With an embarrassment of indie theaters, and ticket prices that remain low even as inflation soars, you’d be hard-pressed to find more wide-ranging programming presented in more eye-popping settings. Here’s a closer look at some of the glittering jewels in our celluloid crown.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade

Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

At Lollipop Shoppe, Portland Has a Brand-New Spot for Late-Night Southern Food

Those in the know, especially when it comes to cheeseburgers (one of our favorites in the city!) and Wednesday corn dog specials, know that Tulip Shop Tavern is just as much about the food as it is about the bar. So when Tulip Shop co-owners Tyler and Devon Treadwell teamed up with Lose Yr Mind festival cofounders Elizabeth Elder and Bryan Wollen to create Lollipop Shop, the new music venue housed at the former Dig a Pony space (736 SE Grand Ave), they created a food menu that looks just as intriguing as the lineup of shows.
PORTLAND, OR
psuvanguard.com

Jo Ann Hardesty is the only politician in Portland that I trust

I know, I know—we are all getting sick and tired of the election talk. Election season has been in full swing and seems to grow longer each cycle as more money and more vitriol seep into the already toxic process. Here in Portland, the city council race between incumbent...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland’s Dying Mall Was Haunted by Ghouls

If you thought the scariest place in Portland on Halloween night was a dying mall, well, you might have been right. Many of Lloyd Center’s storefronts are empty, but on Oct. 31 the shopping plaza was packed with all sorts of monsters, witches and ghouls. Some were there for...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be the last one for 3 years

Those who are awake in the wee hours of Election Day this year will be treated to a blood red lunar eclipse – if the rain lets up long enough for Oregonians to see it. The total lunar eclipse on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be the last one for nearly three years, according to NASA, as we reach the end of a cycle that saw one to two total lunar eclipses almost every year from 2018 to 2022, most recently in May.
OREGON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
Narcity

The 12 Best Value Vancouver Restaurants, According To The Michelin Guide

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly Michelin Guide restaurant, look no further than these Vancouver restaurants that were placed in the Bib Gourmand category. Vancouver's Michelin Guide was announced on October 27 and 12 local restaurants got recognized for their quality food that has reasonable price tags. "These are...
VANCOUVER, WA
pdxfoodpress.com

Lebanese & Mediterranean Restaurant, Nicholas, Reopens Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (NOV. 1, 2022) – Beloved Portland restaurant, Nicholas, has reopened its newly-remodeled location at 323 N. Main Ave. in Gresham, now open daily for lunch and dinner. The refreshed space now offers a full bar with specialty Lebanese cocktails, an updated interior with added booths to enhance group experiences, as well as new colors, lighting and design accents.
GRESHAM, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
PORTLAND, OR

