DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —Returning for its 52nd year, the Decatur Turkey Tournament will take place on November 22, 23, 25, and 26 at Stephen Decatur Middle School. The long-running basketball tournament has a new sponsor, Land of Lincoln Credit Union. As the premier sponsor for the next five years, LLCU will fund two $100 drawings each night for those in attendance. $1,000 will also be donated to the school that wins the tournament.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO