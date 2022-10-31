Read full article on original website
Blacksmith skills demonstration in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A blacksmith will demonstrate his skills at the Macon County History Museum on Nov. 6. Scott Davidson, of Prickly Thistle Forge, will showcase a variety of skills. His demonstration will focus on traditional hand forged tools along with some decorative winter items. Davidson will be in the museum’s Prairie Village blacksmith […]
Herald & Review
Author, illustrator bring message of wonder to Lincoln students
LINCOLN — What do a sunrise, a Transformer and a dinosaur have in common?. All inspire a "full moon feeling" of wonder in the minds of students at Northwest Elementary in Lincoln, who helped a visiting professional author-illustrator duo create a new story Tuesday. Married author and illustrator Matthew...
wglt.org
Bloomington mother in missing baby case is acquitted based on her mental condition
The whereabouts of the body of an infant who was reported missing in February remained a mystery Thursday after the infant’s mother was acquitted of concealing a death, based on her mental condition at the time the baby died. A stipulated bench trial in McLean County in which the...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Mary Kate "Katie" Fraley
Katie Fraley – a dynamic elementary school teacher who influenced countless students over four decades in the classroom, and was an exuberant force in the civic life of the Taylorville community – has died. She was 85. Mary Kate “Katie” Reeder was born on November 2nd, 1936, in...
Christie Clinic require masks at all locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Tuesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. As stated on their website, Christie Clinic is following the CDC Covid-19 Community Transmission Rates tracker. Their decision to require masks is based on the CDC’s report of an increased county […]
WTHI
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
newschannel20.com
Final ride for Hunter Lee Drew draws family, friends and motorcyclists
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday was the celebration of life and final ride for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed last month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged in connection with his death. Family, friends, and motorcyclists gave...
WAND TV
2022 Turkey Tournament will be a slam dunk
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —Returning for its 52nd year, the Decatur Turkey Tournament will take place on November 22, 23, 25, and 26 at Stephen Decatur Middle School. The long-running basketball tournament has a new sponsor, Land of Lincoln Credit Union. As the premier sponsor for the next five years, LLCU will fund two $100 drawings each night for those in attendance. $1,000 will also be donated to the school that wins the tournament.
Central Illinois Proud
Non-profits turn attention to Thanksgiving, post-Halloween
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Halloween is over and Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but for two Bloomington-Normal non-profits Thanksgiving is always at the top of mind. Both Home Sweet Home and Midwest Food Bank are in the final stretch of their Big Give campaign; the goal, collecting 2,200...
fordcountychronicle.com
Rantoul cop tells Paxton aldermen: License-plate readers can be ‘useful technology’
PAXTON — As deputy chief of the Rantoul Police Department, Justin Bouse knows first-hand the value that automated license-plate-reading cameras can bring to solving crimes. The northern Champaign County village has 25 of them, and they have already helped police there solve a number of serious crimes, including multiple shootings.
WAND TV
Champaign Park District holiday lights prep vandalized
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Light strands being placed at Prairie Farm for the Winter Nights at Prairie Farm event in Champaign have been vandalized. The lights were cut over the course of two days with about $700 in lights being damaged. On-site surveillance footage is being reviewed in search of...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for November 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (4) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
wznd.com
Turmoil for LGBTQIA+ Students at Illinois State University
NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State University is built upon seven core values: learning and scholarship, individualized attention, diversity and inclusion, civic engagement, respect, integrity, and collaboration. Multiple of these values have been disregarded within recent memory and ISU is now facing backlash by students in light of events involving homophobia on campus.
25newsnow.com
Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
WAND TV
Former Decatur coach pleads guilty to obscenity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Matthew Krause pleaded guilty to Obscenity in court on Thursday. The former Decatur coach was investigated after a student reported that he had sent her nude photos. A Victim Impact Statement was read in open court on Thursday. The Obscenity charge is a Class A...
Central Illinois Proud
Home Sweet Home Ministries’ opens community center
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit recently opened a new space for the community to gather. Home sweet home ministries, inviting people into The Junction, its new community center. Home Sweet Home CEO Matt Burgess said it’s open to anyone and gives people a chance to meet someone new.
arthurgraphic.com
Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area
Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
WAND TV
Salvation Army offers Christmas assistance in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Salvation Army in Decatur is holding sign ups for people who need Christmas toys or food assistance. Those sign ups are for a very limited time. The Salvation Army is located at 229 W. Main Street in Decatur. For more information go to: SADecatur.org or on Facebook look up TSA Decatur.
wglt.org
Valuable Lincoln artifacts are taken from a Springfield museum as feuding with a not-for-profit intensifies
A valuable cache of 1,500-plus Lincoln artifacts that were part of a multimillion-dollar acquisition 15 years ago was trucked away this week from the Springfield Lincoln museum that had housed them — with no plans of bringing them back. It’s the latest by-product of an acrimonious relationship between the...
wglt.org
Eastview Christian Church plans community center at former YMCA
The former Bloomington-Normal YMCA building south of downtown Bloomington will become a community center, according to an agreement with Eastview Christian Church to buy the building. Eastview senior pastor Mike Baker said the church wants to expand its outreach to offer afterschool services, mentoring, sports, job skills, ESL (English as...
