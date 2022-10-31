ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

WCIA

Blacksmith skills demonstration in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A blacksmith will demonstrate his skills at the Macon County History Museum on Nov. 6. Scott Davidson, of Prickly Thistle Forge, will showcase a variety of skills. His demonstration will focus on traditional hand forged tools along with some decorative winter items. Davidson will be in the museum’s Prairie Village blacksmith […]
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Author, illustrator bring message of wonder to Lincoln students

LINCOLN — What do a sunrise, a Transformer and a dinosaur have in common?. All inspire a "full moon feeling" of wonder in the minds of students at Northwest Elementary in Lincoln, who helped a visiting professional author-illustrator duo create a new story Tuesday. Married author and illustrator Matthew...
LINCOLN, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Mary Kate "Katie" Fraley

Katie Fraley – a dynamic elementary school teacher who influenced countless students over four decades in the classroom, and was an exuberant force in the civic life of the Taylorville community – has died. She was 85. Mary Kate “Katie” Reeder was born on November 2nd, 1936, in...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Christie Clinic require masks at all locations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Tuesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. As stated on their website, Christie Clinic is following the CDC Covid-19 Community Transmission Rates tracker. Their decision to require masks is based on the CDC’s report of an increased county […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Final ride for Hunter Lee Drew draws family, friends and motorcyclists

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday was the celebration of life and final ride for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed last month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged in connection with his death. Family, friends, and motorcyclists gave...
GIRARD, IL
WAND TV

2022 Turkey Tournament will be a slam dunk

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —Returning for its 52nd year, the Decatur Turkey Tournament will take place on November 22, 23, 25, and 26 at Stephen Decatur Middle School. The long-running basketball tournament has a new sponsor, Land of Lincoln Credit Union. As the premier sponsor for the next five years, LLCU will fund two $100 drawings each night for those in attendance. $1,000 will also be donated to the school that wins the tournament.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Non-profits turn attention to Thanksgiving, post-Halloween

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Halloween is over and Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but for two Bloomington-Normal non-profits Thanksgiving is always at the top of mind. Both Home Sweet Home and Midwest Food Bank are in the final stretch of their Big Give campaign; the goal, collecting 2,200...
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Champaign Park District holiday lights prep vandalized

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Light strands being placed at Prairie Farm for the Winter Nights at Prairie Farm event in Champaign have been vandalized. The lights were cut over the course of two days with about $700 in lights being damaged. On-site surveillance footage is being reviewed in search of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wznd.com

Turmoil for LGBTQIA+ Students at Illinois State University

NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State University is built upon seven core values: learning and scholarship, individualized attention, diversity and inclusion, civic engagement, respect, integrity, and collaboration. Multiple of these values have been disregarded within recent memory and ISU is now facing backlash by students in light of events involving homophobia on campus.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Former Decatur coach pleads guilty to obscenity

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Matthew Krause pleaded guilty to Obscenity in court on Thursday. The former Decatur coach was investigated after a student reported that he had sent her nude photos. A Victim Impact Statement was read in open court on Thursday. The Obscenity charge is a Class A...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Home Sweet Home Ministries’ opens community center

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit recently opened a new space for the community to gather. Home sweet home ministries, inviting people into The Junction, its new community center. Home Sweet Home CEO Matt Burgess said it’s open to anyone and gives people a chance to meet someone new.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
arthurgraphic.com

Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area

Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
ARTHUR, IL
WAND TV

Salvation Army offers Christmas assistance in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Salvation Army in Decatur is holding sign ups for people who need Christmas toys or food assistance. Those sign ups are for a very limited time. The Salvation Army is located at 229 W. Main Street in Decatur. For more information go to: SADecatur.org or on Facebook look up TSA Decatur.
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

Eastview Christian Church plans community center at former YMCA

The former Bloomington-Normal YMCA building south of downtown Bloomington will become a community center, according to an agreement with Eastview Christian Church to buy the building. Eastview senior pastor Mike Baker said the church wants to expand its outreach to offer afterschool services, mentoring, sports, job skills, ESL (English as...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

