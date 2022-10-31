ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

N.H. State Archives Celebrates American Archives Month with Nod to Long-term Volunteers

CONCORD – The New Hampshire Secretary of State, Archives Division, is rounding off American Archives Month by recognizing its most dedicated volunteers. For over 15 years, Susan Bryant-Kimball of Sandwich, Diane Fiske of Dover, Barry Dame of Gilford and Lillian Wise of Concord have spent almost every Tuesday morning organizing, cataloging and loading historical records on the State Archives database.
NFIB Endorses Gov. Chris Sununu for Re-election

(CONCORD, NH) October 31, 2022 – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), New Hampshire and the nation’s leading small business advocacy association, today announced that its NFIB NH PAC has endorsed Gov. Chris Sununu for re-election. The announcement took place this afternoon with the governor at NFIB member business MegaPrint in Holderness.
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
Mass. to Pay N.H. $3.5M For Property Tax Losses Related to Flood Control

Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for the vital services that...
AG Joins Enforcement Actions Against Two Alleged Illegal Robocallers

Attorney General John M. Formella today announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is moving to enforce compliance with Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) issued to two voice service providers over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. “Robocalls are unlawful and abusive. Granite Staters and all Americans should be protected from harassing,...
Roger Wood Sings the ‘Wall Wart’ Blues

Roger Wood has the wall wart blues. And it really has him wired. He explains in this podcast. Roger Wood is an award winning radio, podcast, newspaper and television journalist, with over 40 years of experience in the media. Roger has spent his entire professional career in New Hampshire. Roger currently serves as associate publisher and podcast producer at InDepthNH.org. In 2021 and 2022, he was recognized by the New Hampshire Press Association for his work in news podcasts. Prior to that he was honored for his work in broadcast radio news and public affairs. He has produced news and special feature reports for InDepthNH,
