N.H. State Archives Celebrates American Archives Month with Nod to Long-term Volunteers
CONCORD – The New Hampshire Secretary of State, Archives Division, is rounding off American Archives Month by recognizing its most dedicated volunteers. For over 15 years, Susan Bryant-Kimball of Sandwich, Diane Fiske of Dover, Barry Dame of Gilford and Lillian Wise of Concord have spent almost every Tuesday morning organizing, cataloging and loading historical records on the State Archives database.
Hassan, Bolduc Spar Over Abortion, Inflation, Energy in WMUR Debate
MANCHESTER – The last major debate before the election between U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, and Republican Donald Bolduc was held Wednesday night with the stakes high and the differences many. From support for Ukraine to abortion, to lowering medical costs and energy independence the two sparred with...
Geoffrey E. Clark and Martha Fuller Clark’s $10,000 Donation Launches Local Matches for InDepthNH.org
We are thrilled to announce that the Geoffrey E. Clark and Martha Fuller Clark Fund has given InDepthNH.org $10,000 which will be used as a local match for NewsMatch that begins Nov. 1. That means YOUR donation will be doubled up to $1,000 up to $25,000 – including the $15,000...
State Alerts YDC Abuse Victims About Controversial Settlement Process
Attorney General John Formella has given notice to former residents of the state’s YDC/SYSC and similar facilities that they may be entitled to file a claim with the state’s new $100 million-dollar YDC Settlement Fund, but the attorney representing about 900 victims said the program is destined to fail.
MetLife, Sununu Provide Details On New Paid Family Medical Leave Plan
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu and a representative of MetLife provided an update on New Hampshire’s Paid Family Medical Leave Plan Wednesday at a news conference, including upcoming enrollment information. The plan will allow 60 percent coverage of wages for up to six weeks a year for participating...
Panel Recommends Legislation on Medical Board Reporting, More Input To Come
CONCORD – To protect the health of the public and also weigh the professional reputation of good doctors, a House subcommittee is recommending new legislation next year to create more transparency and public information from the state Board of Medicine. The report, which passed Monday states, “The citizens of...
NFIB Endorses Gov. Chris Sununu for Re-election
(CONCORD, NH) October 31, 2022 – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), New Hampshire and the nation’s leading small business advocacy association, today announced that its NFIB NH PAC has endorsed Gov. Chris Sununu for re-election. The announcement took place this afternoon with the governor at NFIB member business MegaPrint in Holderness.
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
Court Sets Hearing on Education Funding Injunction Request
CONCORD — A hearing is scheduled for the plaintiffs’ motion in the latest lawsuit challenging the state education funding system to block setting the rate of the Statewide Education Property Tax. The hearing on the motion will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 in Grafton County Superior Court...
Mass. to Pay N.H. $3.5M For Property Tax Losses Related to Flood Control
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for the vital services that...
The Coming Election Will Determine the Country’s Direction
The general election is in 10 days and the candidates, parties and special interests are out in force making the final push before voting begins. If you listened to the attack ads running nonstop on social media and other outlets, you would think everyone is an extremist from a party that wants to destroy the nation.
AG Joins Enforcement Actions Against Two Alleged Illegal Robocallers
Attorney General John M. Formella today announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is moving to enforce compliance with Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) issued to two voice service providers over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. “Robocalls are unlawful and abusive. Granite Staters and all Americans should be protected from harassing,...
Salmon Season: The Fish of a Thousand Casts
Fishing season is slowly coming to a close. Except for those few rivers that have special regulations, the season will end at the end of October. It is this time of year that many fly fishers head for the rivers and tributaries that flow into Lake Winnipesaukee hoping to catch a Landlocked Salmon.
NH Student Test Scores Down, But Still Above National Average
CONCORD, NH ) — On Monday, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released The Nation’s Report Card, which provides detailed information about student achievement and learning. In New Hampshire, fourth and eighth-grade students were tested in math and reading. There were 1,800 fourth-grade students tested in math,...
Bolduc Holds Town Halls Across NH
General Don Bolduc will be holding multiple town halls across New Hampshire, speaking with voters and hearing about the issues they are facing. Bedford Town Hall – October 24th at 7:00 PM Murphy’s Tap Room, 393 State Route 101, Bedford NH 03110. Claremont Town Hall – October 25th...
NFIB NH Endorses 15 State Candidates This Week
(CONCORD, NH) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy group, announced today that its NFIB NH PAC has endorsed 15 State Senate candidates in New Hampshire. NFIB NH PAC Board Chair Ray Pinard said, “the endorsements of these 15 State Senate...
Sherman Faults Sununu for Losing $67M Federal Rental Assistance Funds
Gov. Chris Sununu was taken by surprise that New Hampshire wasn’t awarded $67 million more funding to continue the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance beyond Dec. 29, but his challenger Dr. Tom Sherman says Sununu has only himself to blame. Sununu has written the Democratic Congressional delegation seeking...
Roger Wood Sings the ‘Wall Wart’ Blues
Roger Wood has the wall wart blues. And it really has him wired. He explains in this podcast. Roger Wood is an award winning radio, podcast, newspaper and television journalist, with over 40 years of experience in the media. Roger has spent his entire professional career in New Hampshire. Roger currently serves as associate publisher and podcast producer at InDepthNH.org. In 2021 and 2022, he was recognized by the New Hampshire Press Association for his work in news podcasts. Prior to that he was honored for his work in broadcast radio news and public affairs. He has produced news and special feature reports for InDepthNH,
Watch Dr. Tom Sherman and Gov. Chris Sununu’s Third Debate Here
The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce held the third debate between Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Dr. Tom Sherman, his Rye Democratic challenger on Monday at Saint Anselm College. You can watch the full debate here. Sherman sent out a news release saying he made clear that Gov. Chris Sununu’s...
Op-Ed: Who Speaks for Mt. Washington’s Fragile Alpine Tundra?
Citizens of the United States own nearly all of Mount Washington, home to the largest tract of alpine tundra east of the Mississippi River. New Hampshire citizens own the 60-acre state park at its summit. The Cog Railway and the Auto Road own thin strips from the mountain’s base to its summit.
