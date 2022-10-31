Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker Couple Named Williams County United Way Campaign Chairs For 2022
On September 20, 2022, the United Way of Williams County held its 2021 Annual Meeting, Awards Banquet & 2022 Campaign Kickoff, where it was announced that Jeff & Bobbie Erb will serve as 2022 Campaign Chairs. Jeff is no stranger to the United Way as he has served on the...
thevillagereporter.com
Richard Johnson (1943-2022)
Richard Walter Johnson, age 79, of Stryker, passed away on November 1, 2022, in his home. Richard was the music director at the Stryker Area Schools for many years. Richard was born on April 11, 1943, in Bryan, Ohio to the late Wilfred Peter “W.P. Jack” and Irene Elizabeth (Rataiczak) Johnson.
thevillagereporter.com
Pioneer Police Officer Randy Mills To Receive K-9 Vader
OFFICER … Pioneer Police Officer, Randy Mills who is experienced in K-9 Unit Programs was assigned future K-9 Unit named Vader. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) As a village that continues to grow each year the need for a strong police presence grows as well. One department that continues...
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Two New Utility Engineering Jobs Created
FIXING A MISTAKE … Electric Supervisor for Bryan Municipal Utilities, Al Sullivan shared about a supply order mistake, with the Board of Public Affairs at the November 1, 2022 meeting. Listening are board members Karen Ford and Tom Sprow, with Operations Manager Derek Schultz in the background. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Budget Hearings Held With JFS & Victim’s Assistance
JFS BUDGET HEARING … Judy Preston filled the Williams County Commissioners in on the state of the 2022 budget for Job and Family Services, at the October 31, 2022 commissioners meeting. She also informed them of some possible shortfalls. Also present for the hearing were incoming Commissioner Bart Westfall, Fiscal Clerk Katie Baltosser and County Auditor Vicki Grimm. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
Lyons Fire Department Hosts Annual Halloween Costume Contest
CONTEST … Some of the costume contest participants stand to take a picture with a tender from the Lyons-Royalton Fire Department. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Lyons-Royalton Fire Department once again held their annual Halloween Costume Contest on Monday, October 31st. At 7:00 p.m. immediately following Trick-or-Treat in...
thevillagereporter.com
Life Changing Church Mission Team Returns To Santo Domingo
OCTOBER 22 TEAM … Sporting their team shirts that say Love Like Jesus, in English and in Spanish, the mission team who went to Santo Domingo from Life Changing Church was made up of (back row) Mitchell Smith, Tanner Wall and Scott Ray; (front row) Aleasha Smith, Aleesha Wall, Amy Ray, Tori flower, Rhonda Walz and Dani Brubaker. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Quarterly Investment Meeting Held With County Treasurer
INVESTMENT UPDATE … Williams County Treasurer Kellie Gray gave her quarterly report to the commissioners during the morning of October 24, 2022. Seated beside her is incoming new commissioner Bart Westfall and across from her are Commissioners Terry Rummel and Lew Hilkert. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County...
thevillagereporter.com
Ribbon Cutting Held For “The Table” In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING… Employees from “The Table”, friends, family, local business owners, city officials and Chamber of Commerce members stand to celebrate the ribbon cutting held at the restaurant. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at “The Table” in Wauseon on Thursday, October...
thevillagereporter.com
Endless Creations On Bryan Square Filled With Great Gifts
ENDLESS CREATIONS OWNER … Mary Lazowski runs the delightful store on the west side of Bryan Courthouse Square, with lots of love and attention. She offers a place where over sixty tri state artisans can know their wares are being sold continually, while they are out selling them at craft fairs and other venues. Mary is standing beside a display of doggy bandanas and bowties by Three Dapper Dogs. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
Richard “Red” Whitney (1934-2022)
Richard L. “Red” Whitney, age 88, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 11:18 A.M. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, where he was a resident. Mr. Whitney was a 1953 graduate of Edgerton High School. Throughout his work career, he worked at Edgerton Local Schools for many years, Day’s Furniture in Edgerton, and Fleetwood in Edgerton and Garrett, Indiana.
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Development Application For Skye Cinema
COMMISSIONERS… Commissioners Jeff Rupp and Joe Short discuss items during the short session held on Thursday, October 27th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, October 25th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: Rupp Provides Grass Roots #1 Construction Project Progress
PROGRESS … Sean Rupp updates Williams County Port Authority on Grass Roots #1 building progress while Dawn Fitzcharles looks on. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) The Williams County Port Authority met on Wednesday, October 26 in the East Annex Conference Room. Board members present included: Dawn Fitzcharles, Sean Rupp, John Drinnon, Richard Reed and Bart Westfall.
thevillagereporter.com
K9 Officer Joins His Handler At Bryan Police Department
NEW K9 TEAM … Patrolman Brian Robinson and his K9 partner, Bane, are very happy to have joined the Bryan, Ohio Police Department. Coming off their third shift schedule just a few minutes before this picture was taken, they both looked ready to go home and get some down time. Actually, Robinson said that Bane is always excited about working and would do it 24/7 if there was the need! (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
Martin “Marty” Lowe (1956-2022)
Martin “Marty” Lowe, age 66, of Wauseon, passed away on October 29, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family. Marty was a pastor and missionary, devoting his life to God. Marty was born on August 23, 1956, in Wauseon, to Vern and Esther (Stites) Lowe. On November...
thevillagereporter.com
Roger Norris (1941-2022)
Roger Marion Norris, age 81, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2022. He was born on September 12th, 1941 in Delta, Ohio to Marion Norris and Evelyn (Ledyard) Dulemba. He worked for Sohio/BP for 42 years. He graduated from Delta High School in 1959, then joined...
thevillagereporter.com
Ruth Blush (1936-2022)
Ruth Ann Blush, age 85 years, of Archbold, passed away early Sunday morning, October 30, 2022 at Promedica Defiance Hospital. She was born December 30, 1936 in Archbold to Charles and Mary (Miller) Terrell. A 1954 graduate of Archbold High School, she then went on to Goshen College then Defiance...
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Health Department Receives $27,500 In Traffic Safety Grants
Montpelier– Peg Buda, Coordinator of Williams County Safe Communities announced the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s (ODPS) Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) awarded $27,500 in federal traffic safety funding to Williams County Health Department for federal fiscal year 2023. Ohio’s Safe Communities network uses local coalitions to deliver...
thevillagereporter.com
Susie Powell (1931-2022)
Susie Jane Powell, 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan. She was born March 20, 1931, in Evansport, Ohio, daughter of the late George N. and Matilda E. (Cox) Koch. Susie was a 1949 graduate of Farmer High School. She married Kenneth...
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Nathan Elston, 38, Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by failing a drug test. Re-sentenced to three years Community Control, two years Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment.
