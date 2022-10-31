NEW K9 TEAM … Patrolman Brian Robinson and his K9 partner, Bane, are very happy to have joined the Bryan, Ohio Police Department. Coming off their third shift schedule just a few minutes before this picture was taken, they both looked ready to go home and get some down time. Actually, Robinson said that Bane is always excited about working and would do it 24/7 if there was the need! (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

BRYAN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO