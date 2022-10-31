ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Record-Herald

Two Sabina residents die in head-on crash

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two Sabina residents died in a head-on crash on US 68 Wednesday afternoon. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on US 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

Bane-Welker accepting Toys for Tots

WILMINGTON — Bane-Welker Equipment is proudly supporting the 2022 Toys for Tots drive and will be collecting toys at all Indiana and Ohio locations from now until December 2. “We are proud to support this effort for a second consecutive year,” stated Jason Bane, president of Bane-Welker Equipment. “Last...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
HAMILTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Two injured in morning crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, Nov. 3, resulted in a pair of victims being transported to area hospitals with a third victim refusing treatment at the scene. Sheriff Dave Duchak said the crash was reported at 6:26 a.m. on state Route 721 at Fenner Road....
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: 2 hospitalized following serious crash in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital following a serious crash in Waynesville on Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from the City of Waynesville responded to U.S. 42...
WAYNESVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township

MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sold ‘fire’ to high school student

An Ohio man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused the near-fatal overdose of a high school student. According to the Department of Justice Marcus Phoenix, 33, of Cincinnati, sold a teenager fentanyl. Court documents detail that the overdose victim had texted Phoenix and requested $20 worth of “fire.” The […]
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

CCSO: Body found in Marion Twp. identified

MARION TWP., Clinton Co. — A body found in a ditch has been identified. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday received a report of what appeared to be a body lying in the ditch line along James Road in Marion Township, according to a news release from Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in October:. • Joseph Paul Sexton, 27, who works in sales, and Megan Linn Jones,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Man From Hit Skip Assaults Deputies in Pickaway County

Ross County – A man was found in Pickaway County after a hit skip accident that occurred in Clarksburg. According to the Ross county Sheriff they released a BOLO (Be on the look out) for a older model green expedition that had hit a vehicle and kept going. They relayed the info to Pickaway County. Shortly after the Bolo a deputy found the vehicle parked on S R 207 just north of Clarksburg Pike in the north bound lane of travel. ​
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates

One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
CLIFTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus Man Sentenced to Prison in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – A Columbus Man has been sentenced to jail after a traffic stop conducted in the morning of December 28, 2021. Sgt Kyle Eveland initiated a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic on State Rte 104 in the area of Florence Chapel Pike. Deputy Seth Thomas assisted Sgt Eveland with the traffic stop.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man arrested for rape in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing charges for the rape of a minor in Scioto County. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Scioto County Children Services contacted deputies Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, after receiving information that a child had been sexually assaulted. During the investigation, detectives learned the victim would have […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Have yourself a western Christmas at this old-timey Ohio village

There’s a Wild West-themed Christmas attraction tucked away in the hills of southern Ohio. East of Cincinnati, Dogwood Pass will shine bright during the Christmas season. The secluded late-1800s Old West Town was designed to be as authentic as possible, a living history town keeping with the spirit of the Old West.
BEAVER, OH

