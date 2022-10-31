ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans racing to the polls for early voting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People have been racing to the polls for the 2022 election to make sure their vote gets in early, and with only three days left, counties are hoping to surpass their 2018 numbers. “Please come out and vote, make sure that your voice gets heard,” said Michelle Allcon, Smith County Elections […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
hppr.org

Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
The Veracity Report

Abbott’s Lead Over Beto Increases to 13 points with less Than a Week to Go

Ever since their debates, Abbott has almost doubled his lead over the Democratic challenger as Texas voters make sure their voices are heard. With less than a week remaining before the crucial November 8th Mid-term elections that will determine the political power balance in our country for the next two years, incumbent Governor Greg Abbott has opened up what might seem to be an insurmountable lead over his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Re-Electing Abbott Explodes Winter Storm Uri Accountability

Humans are by nature pattern-seeking animals. If someone does something harmful to the community but is not punished for it, or even profits from it, then it is perfectly reasonable for them to keep doing it until circumstances change. Which is why, if Governor Greg Abbott is re-elected, there is no compelling reason to think another tragedy like Winter Storm Uri in 2021 will not eventually repeat.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About

What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

In Texas, how you vote on Election Day depends on where you live

Early voting for the midterms is going on right now. During this time period, Texans can cast a ballot at any polling location in their county. But on Election Day, rules might be different depending on where you live. Some counties still use a precinct model requiring you to go...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy