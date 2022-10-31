Read full article on original website
Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
Texas vote-by-mail: I received a corrected ballot in the mail — what do I do now?
Sometimes, errors can be made on mail-in ballots.
East Texans racing to the polls for early voting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People have been racing to the polls for the 2022 election to make sure their vote gets in early, and with only three days left, counties are hoping to surpass their 2018 numbers. “Please come out and vote, make sure that your voice gets heard,” said Michelle Allcon, Smith County Elections […]
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day
Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
Who are the other candidates running for Texas governor?
The two other candidates on the ballot are Libertarian Mark Tippetts and the Green Party's Delilah Barrios.
Abbott’s Lead Over Beto Increases to 13 points with less Than a Week to Go
Ever since their debates, Abbott has almost doubled his lead over the Democratic challenger as Texas voters make sure their voices are heard. With less than a week remaining before the crucial November 8th Mid-term elections that will determine the political power balance in our country for the next two years, incumbent Governor Greg Abbott has opened up what might seem to be an insurmountable lead over his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke.
How close is the race for Texas governor? According to these experts, closer than the polls suggest
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
Re-Electing Abbott Explodes Winter Storm Uri Accountability
Humans are by nature pattern-seeking animals. If someone does something harmful to the community but is not punished for it, or even profits from it, then it is perfectly reasonable for them to keep doing it until circumstances change. Which is why, if Governor Greg Abbott is re-elected, there is no compelling reason to think another tragedy like Winter Storm Uri in 2021 will not eventually repeat.
Number of mail-in ballots requested by Texas voters down 64% from 2020
The number of mail-in ballots requested by registered voters in Texas for the Nov. 8 midterm election dropped by 64% compared to the 2020 presidential election.
New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About
What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
Update: North Texas Schools Closed On Election Day Amid Safety Concerns
Schools across North Texas being used as polling locations will be closed on Election Day due to safety concerns. This will also allow educators and school staff to vote during the day. According to Axios, the decision to close schools in Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Grand Prairie and several others was...
Texas attorney general race: Underdog Rochelle Garza trying to unseat Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas — As a newcomer in Texas politics, Democratic attorney general candidate Rochelle Garza has faced an uphill battle in her efforts to unseat Republican Ken Paxton. She's an underdog who's underfunded, but recent polls showed Garza is within single digits of Paxton, the Texas Tribune reported. “I...
Gov. Abbott promises largest property tax cut in Texas history
"We have $27 BILLION in budget surplus. That’s YOUR money, & I want to use at least half to return it to YOU, with the largest property tax cut in the HISTORY of the state of Texas." Greg Abbott campaign account.
Election Profile: Beto O'Rourke's chances of unseating Greg Abbott from the Texas governor chair
With less than a week to go before the elections, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Greg Abbott.
In Texas, how you vote on Election Day depends on where you live
Early voting for the midterms is going on right now. During this time period, Texans can cast a ballot at any polling location in their county. But on Election Day, rules might be different depending on where you live. Some counties still use a precinct model requiring you to go...
Athens voters to decide on becoming sanctuary city for the unborn
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Athens could soon be a sanctuary for the unborn, voters will decide next Tuesday whether to approve an ordinance outlawing abortion within city limits. There are more than 50 cities in Texas that are sanctuary cities for the unborn, an east Texas attorney explains the impact since abortion […]
Abbott says, "Beto has based his George Soros-funded campaign on a doctrine that would destroy Texas’ success."
Beto O’Rourke has based his George Soros-funded campaign on a doctrine that would destroy Texas’ success. I won’t let that happen. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. With just a few days until Texans vote in the November midterms, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched perhaps his most scathing attack on his Democrat opponent, Beto O' Rourke.
Beto says, "Abbott couldn't keep the lights on and Cruz was in Cancun"
"When Abbott couldn't keep the lights on and Cruz was in Cancun, the people of Texas brought one another through this deadly crisis. Now we must unite once more, vote for change, and fix the grid so it never fails us again." Beto O'Rourke.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
A GOP Official Is Allegedly Knocking on Doors to Tell People They Can’t Vote
Voters in Texas are facing an onslaught of voter intimidation tactics in the lead-up to the midterm elections next week—and in at least one instance the intimidation is allegedly being carried out by a prominent member of the local Republican Party. Last week, a woman in Austin reported an...
