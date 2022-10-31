Update: More than 381,900 voters cast ballots during early voting in Maryland, according to the unofficial turnout data from the Maryland State Board of Elections. After eight days of early voting across Maryland, state officials estimated more than 350,000 voters cast ballots by the time the dozens of early voting centers closed at 8 p.m. on Thursday. There are 4.1 million eligible voters statewide. Roughly 293,000 voters cast ballots at the centers during the first seven days which began on Oct. 27 and Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of state State Board of Elections, said she expected another 60,000 statewide on the last day,

MARYLAND STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO