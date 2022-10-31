ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

wypr.org

Maryland's early voting turnout was lower than last midterm election but mail-in more popular

Update: More than 381,900 voters cast ballots during early voting in Maryland, according to the unofficial turnout data from the Maryland State Board of Elections. After eight days of early voting across Maryland, state officials estimated more than 350,000 voters cast ballots by the time the dozens of early voting centers closed at 8 p.m. on Thursday. There are 4.1 million eligible voters statewide. Roughly 293,000 voters cast ballots at the centers during the first seven days which began on Oct. 27 and Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of state State Board of Elections, said she expected another 60,000 statewide on the last day,
WBOC

Maryland's First District Race Proves to Be Contentious Battle

SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland's First District congressional race has seen its fair share of attacks. A campaign ad for Democrat Heather Mizeur recently tied Republican incumbent Congressman Andy Harris to white supremacists. Later in the ad, the narrator said "Harris opposed healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and...
wypr.org

What you need to know about mail-in ballots in Maryland

Here are answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in Maryland. What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots?. It’s the same thing. Historically absentee ballots have been used by members of the U.S. armed services serving overseas or people who expect to be out of town or otherwise unable to vote in-person on Election Day. However, mail-in ballots have been more widely adopted among the general public in recent years, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
thecentersquare.com

Maryland board approves $2.57M payout from court settlements

(The Center Square) – The three-person Board of Public Works has approved payouts of more than $2.57 million to two Maryland residents cleared of wrongdoing in a pair of disparate cases in court settlements. At its most recent meeting Oct. 26, the board – which includes a trio of...
baltimorebeat.com

The Wild Card: What Wes Moore could mean to state politics.

In early October, Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore appeared at a panel discussion at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. In a crisp blue suit, Moore directly addressed the problems Baltimore faced. “What we’re seeing in the city of Baltimore, what we are watching is an intentional neglect that...
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends October 30 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 30, 2022. Bright MLS currently covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
WBOC

Houses of Worship Across Maryland to Receive $10M for Enhanced Security Measures

WASHINGTON – Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Monday announced $10,691,398 to enhance security measures at local religious and nonprofit community organizations across the state. This federal funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which the lawmakers said they fought to deliver...
weaa.org

16 Historic Maryland Buildings To Be Revitalized

(Baltimore, MD) -- Over a dozen historic buildings in Maryland will be revitalized. Governor Larry Hogan says $19 million in tax credits will go toward 16 projects. “The Historic Revitalization Tax Credit awards will breathe new life into our communities and towns,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “These awards will allow for refurbishments to revitalize sites in local communities across the state and serve as an effective investment tool for strengthening Maryland’s local economies and redevelopment across Maryland.”
Wbaltv.com

Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state

Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
WTOP

Md. governor tests positive for COVID-19

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Monday. “Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home,” Hogan said. “Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.”
