wypr.org
Maryland's early voting turnout was lower than last midterm election but mail-in more popular
Update: More than 381,900 voters cast ballots during early voting in Maryland, according to the unofficial turnout data from the Maryland State Board of Elections. After eight days of early voting across Maryland, state officials estimated more than 350,000 voters cast ballots by the time the dozens of early voting centers closed at 8 p.m. on Thursday. There are 4.1 million eligible voters statewide. Roughly 293,000 voters cast ballots at the centers during the first seven days which began on Oct. 27 and Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of state State Board of Elections, said she expected another 60,000 statewide on the last day,
'Folks want change': Early voting wraps up ahead of historic election Tuesday
Some key races we’ll be watching in just a few days are the race for governor between Democratic candidate Wes Moore and Republican candidate Dan Cox.
WBOC
Maryland's First District Race Proves to Be Contentious Battle
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland's First District congressional race has seen its fair share of attacks. A campaign ad for Democrat Heather Mizeur recently tied Republican incumbent Congressman Andy Harris to white supremacists. Later in the ad, the narrator said "Harris opposed healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and...
Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card?
Who will take responsibility and ultimate accountability for improving outcomes in Maryland schools over the next decade? The post Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Moore vs. Cox: Maryland governor candidates on economy, education, transportation
With the closely watched campaign to become Maryland’s next governor nearing its end, WTOP sat down with the Republican and Democratic candidates to discuss their plans for boosting the economy, transportation and other issues in the state. The race has pitted Democrat Wes Moore, a combat veteran, author and...
Wbaltv.com
Moore casts early ballot, Cox to vote on Election Day in Maryland governor's race
COLUMBIA, Md. -- Maryland's nominees for governor continued to stump for votes Monday, closing in on a week until Election Day. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Democratic nominee Wes Moore cast his ballot Monday in early voting. Republican nominee Dan Cox told 11...
wypr.org
What you need to know about mail-in ballots in Maryland
Here are answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in Maryland. What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots?. It’s the same thing. Historically absentee ballots have been used by members of the U.S. armed services serving overseas or people who expect to be out of town or otherwise unable to vote in-person on Election Day. However, mail-in ballots have been more widely adopted among the general public in recent years, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
thecentersquare.com
Maryland board approves $2.57M payout from court settlements
(The Center Square) – The three-person Board of Public Works has approved payouts of more than $2.57 million to two Maryland residents cleared of wrongdoing in a pair of disparate cases in court settlements. At its most recent meeting Oct. 26, the board – which includes a trio of...
mocoshow.com
Marijuana Legalization Will Be Voted on in Maryland This November; WaPo/UMD Poll Shows Support From Voters
Marijuana legalization is up for a vote on Tuesday, November 8. Residents will have the option to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Question 4 to legalize cannabis use for adults 21+ starting July 2023. The question will be “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21.
Gov. Hogan announces new initiative to provide resources to Maryland veterans
Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday a new initiative to support military veterans and raise awareness about the resources available to them and their families, called Operation Green Light.
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
baltimorebeat.com
The Wild Card: What Wes Moore could mean to state politics.
In early October, Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore appeared at a panel discussion at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. In a crisp blue suit, Moore directly addressed the problems Baltimore faced. “What we’re seeing in the city of Baltimore, what we are watching is an intentional neglect that...
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland 529 calculation error 'update' provides no new information to frustrated families
Maryland (WBFF) — There are more questions than answers for Maryland families whose college funds remain frozen Tuesday. As FOX 45 has been reporting for months now, Maryland 529 continues to work through what they say is an ‘interest calculation error’ impacting thousands of account holders. The...
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends October 30 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 30, 2022. Bright MLS currently covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
Wbaltv.com
Health officials urge Marylanders to get 'flooster' shots to battle COVID-19, flu, RSV
COLUMBIA, Md. — Health officials in Maryland are monitoring a surge in early flu and respiratory illnesses. Flu usually hits Maryland around December, health experts said, but this year, it hit before Halloween — and at the same time as COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus infection. | MORE...
WBOC
Houses of Worship Across Maryland to Receive $10M for Enhanced Security Measures
WASHINGTON – Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Monday announced $10,691,398 to enhance security measures at local religious and nonprofit community organizations across the state. This federal funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which the lawmakers said they fought to deliver...
weaa.org
16 Historic Maryland Buildings To Be Revitalized
(Baltimore, MD) -- Over a dozen historic buildings in Maryland will be revitalized. Governor Larry Hogan says $19 million in tax credits will go toward 16 projects. “The Historic Revitalization Tax Credit awards will breathe new life into our communities and towns,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “These awards will allow for refurbishments to revitalize sites in local communities across the state and serve as an effective investment tool for strengthening Maryland’s local economies and redevelopment across Maryland.”
Wbaltv.com
Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state
Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
WTOP
Md. governor tests positive for COVID-19
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Monday. “Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home,” Hogan said. “Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.”
