WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Trachte Music Center, Lycoming College's new music facility, recently opened on East Fourth Street in Williamsport. "This is about a 14,000-square-foot facility, roughly $8.5 million. We were able to do this through the generosity of many of our alumni and trustees, in particular, raising the vast majority of those dollars through philanthropic support," said Chip Edmonds, the vice president of the college.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO