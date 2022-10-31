Read full article on original website
Related
WNEP-TV 16
Rooting around Ricketts Glen — On The Pennsylvania Road
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Jon Meyer takes us back to Ricketts Glen State Park. There's a novelty of nature along the trails there that probably gets overlooked. Jon took the Pennsylvania Road back to the park in Luzerne County to explore the roots of this story. Take another trip...
Honoring a hometown hero in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County veteran was honored in a special way Wednesday surrounded by family and friends. The heartwarming celebration marks his first public outing since the beginning of the pandemic. It was all about honoring hometown hero Henry Banaszek, lovingly known as “Hank.” Wilkes-Barre City officials joined in on the […]
Trick-or-treating traditions in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Halloween night saw hundreds of kids walking around Electric Street in Scranton, looking for the next house to fill their candy bags, and it was more than usual, according to Shawn Beistline. "In fact, I think after COVID, it has come back, and it has come...
Mehmet Oz hosts 'Get Out The Vote' rally in Lackawanna County
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — A crowd of more than 500 came to Redline Truck and Trailer to support U.S Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet OZ. Dr. Oz's "Get Out The Vote" rally saw him and Congressional Candidate Jim Bognet call out the current Biden administration and Oz's opponent, Democratic Nominee John Fetterman, saying a vote for the Republicans is a vote for change.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
WNEP-TV 16
Scranton Prep's 'Great Ignatian Challenge' returns
For the second year, Scranton Prep's "Great Ignatian Challenge" is back. It's a month-long food drive that benefits 12 food banks and charities in NEPA.
Berwick girls' volleyball team fuels up before big game
BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick girls' volleyball team is heading toward a fourth straight appearance in the District II Finals. So two local businesses, Patriot Metal Products and the Forge Pub and Eatery, hosted a dinner for the players to get the girls ready for the big game. "Oh...
Lycoming College unveils new music center
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Trachte Music Center, Lycoming College's new music facility, recently opened on East Fourth Street in Williamsport. "This is about a 14,000-square-foot facility, roughly $8.5 million. We were able to do this through the generosity of many of our alumni and trustees, in particular, raising the vast majority of those dollars through philanthropic support," said Chip Edmonds, the vice president of the college.
Turkey trouble: Your bird will cost more this year
REEDERS, Pa. — We are just three weeks from Thanksgiving, and it's already shaping up to be an expensive one. Not only is the main course in short supply, but turkey will also be more costly. At Jackson View Farms near Reeders, the sound of gobbling turkeys comes with...
Toy drives dealing with inflation
HONESDALE, Pa. — It's become a holiday tradition at Wayne County Ford in Honesdale to fill trucks in their showroom with toys. "It's amazing because you know that each one getting dropped off is a smile on some kid's face," said sales manager Roger Kowalski. It's part of the...
Fetterman, Oz to make campaign stops in NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is set to make an appearance in Luzerne County on Thursday. According to a press release, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is coming to Wilkes-Barre on Thursday for a campaign stop with Senator Bob Casey about the economy and jobs for working people. Later Thursday, Fetterman […]
Fishing rules lifted at Belmont Lake before dam work begins
PLEASANT MOUNT, Pa. — On a picture-perfect day at Belmont Lake near Pleasant Mount, Newswatch 16 found several people taking advantage of the day to kayak and fish after hearing about temporary changes coming to the lake. "Wanted to check it out before it gets drained," said Bill Kelly...
Mahanoy City fire alarm boxes now out of service
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — "So all you do is just pull this down," said Mahanoy City Fire Chief Dan Markiewicz, as he shows Newswatch 16 what it was like to call 911 during the World War One era, alerting fire companies with a flick of a switch. "Back in...
The Hand House opens in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne County Children and Youth Services celebrated the opening of The Hand House Monday morning in Honesdale. The Hand House will provide a home-like setting for children and families to receive visitation, parenting, and independent living services. "In the old office, we had very, I...
World Series showcased by adventure company
MUNCY, Pa. — Orlando and Jessica Rodriguez of Muncy enjoy spending time outside with their young children. Their business, Rich Port Adventure Company, promotes outdoor activities for families. "We do kayak rentals, paddleboard rentals, canoe rentals, tube rentals, hiking tours, shuttles," Orlando Rodriguez said. The couple recently expanded their...
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
Plans for community center in Monroe County set back by vandals
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — Broken glass and graffiti are evidence of the damage done by vandals at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. "It's very frustrating because we have plans for the building, and this is just adding additional cost and time to our plan," said Barrett Township Supervisor Pamela Gardsy.
Scranton driver charged with stealing Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A truck driver has been charged after police say he stole a Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts. According to the South Abington Township Police Department, on October 28 around 9:00 a.m. officers were told that a Krispy Kreme truck was stolen. Workers at the Krispy Kreme in […]
Expect to pay more for your Christmas tree this year
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The first Christmas tree at Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Mahoning Township, near Lehighton, has been cut for the season. The 18-footer is getting ready to be shipped to Longwood Gardens in Chester County. Owner Chris Botek says it's the first of hundreds to be cut...
Students observe Day of the Dead
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Wednesday is a day dedicated to remembering friends and family members that have passed on, and Spanish club students in Schuylkill County celebrated the day in a creative way. Students from the Schuylkill Haven Area School District got to visit Brush Strokes to paint skulls...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0