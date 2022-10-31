ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WNEP-TV 16

Rooting around Ricketts Glen — On The Pennsylvania Road

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Jon Meyer takes us back to Ricketts Glen State Park. There's a novelty of nature along the trails there that probably gets overlooked. Jon took the Pennsylvania Road back to the park in Luzerne County to explore the roots of this story. Take another trip...
WBRE

Honoring a hometown hero in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County veteran was honored in a special way Wednesday surrounded by family and friends. The heartwarming celebration marks his first public outing since the beginning of the pandemic. It was all about honoring hometown hero Henry Banaszek, lovingly known as “Hank.” Wilkes-Barre City officials joined in on the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Mehmet Oz hosts 'Get Out The Vote' rally in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — A crowd of more than 500 came to Redline Truck and Trailer to support U.S Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet OZ. Dr. Oz's "Get Out The Vote" rally saw him and Congressional Candidate Jim Bognet call out the current Biden administration and Oz's opponent, Democratic Nominee John Fetterman, saying a vote for the Republicans is a vote for change.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Lycoming College unveils new music center

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Trachte Music Center, Lycoming College's new music facility, recently opened on East Fourth Street in Williamsport. "This is about a 14,000-square-foot facility, roughly $8.5 million. We were able to do this through the generosity of many of our alumni and trustees, in particular, raising the vast majority of those dollars through philanthropic support," said Chip Edmonds, the vice president of the college.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Turkey trouble: Your bird will cost more this year

REEDERS, Pa. — We are just three weeks from Thanksgiving, and it's already shaping up to be an expensive one. Not only is the main course in short supply, but turkey will also be more costly. At Jackson View Farms near Reeders, the sound of gobbling turkeys comes with...
REEDERS, PA
Newswatch 16

Toy drives dealing with inflation

HONESDALE, Pa. — It's become a holiday tradition at Wayne County Ford in Honesdale to fill trucks in their showroom with toys. "It's amazing because you know that each one getting dropped off is a smile on some kid's face," said sales manager Roger Kowalski. It's part of the...
HONESDALE, PA
WBRE

Fetterman, Oz to make campaign stops in NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is set to make an appearance in Luzerne County on Thursday. According to a press release, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is coming to Wilkes-Barre on Thursday for a campaign stop with Senator Bob Casey about the economy and jobs for working people. Later Thursday, Fetterman […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

The Hand House opens in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne County Children and Youth Services celebrated the opening of The Hand House Monday morning in Honesdale. The Hand House will provide a home-like setting for children and families to receive visitation, parenting, and independent living services. "In the old office, we had very, I...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

World Series showcased by adventure company

MUNCY, Pa. — Orlando and Jessica Rodriguez of Muncy enjoy spending time outside with their young children. Their business, Rich Port Adventure Company, promotes outdoor activities for families. "We do kayak rentals, paddleboard rentals, canoe rentals, tube rentals, hiking tours, shuttles," Orlando Rodriguez said. The couple recently expanded their...
MUNCY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Students observe Day of the Dead

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Wednesday is a day dedicated to remembering friends and family members that have passed on, and Spanish club students in Schuylkill County celebrated the day in a creative way. Students from the Schuylkill Haven Area School District got to visit Brush Strokes to paint skulls...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy