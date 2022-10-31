ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Goleta man pleads not guilty to making death threats to Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent in court Monday

By Drew Ascione
 3 days ago
VENTURA, Calif.– Goleta man charged with leaving death threats on the voicemail of the Conejo Valley Unified School District superintendent pleads not guilty in a Ventura County Superior Court Monday.

44-year-old Randall Earl Graham appeared in court charged with two counts of making criminal threats with the threat to cause great bodily harm. Graham pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Graham stands accused of threatening to kill the superintendent and others who worked in the superintendent's office.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's assisted in the Oct. 17 arrest alongside the Thousand Oaks Police Department and Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Prosecutors propose Graham be held without bail for the duration of the trail. Graham posted a $20,000 bail to get out of police custody and is scheduled to appear in court this Wednesday Nov. 2 to determine the prosecutors bail request.

The preliminary hearing is on the calendar for Nov. 14.

