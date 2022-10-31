ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters next week

By Emily Manley
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMA3G_0itghwi300

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One week from Tuesday, Missouri voters will get to decide if marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older.

The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) doesn’t have a stance on whether Amendment 3 on the November ballot passes or fails but would be required to put the program into effect. But if the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?

“We don’t have an opinion on this whole thing,” Missouri’s medical marijuana director Lyndall Fraker said. “All we want to do is administer the law.”

Next Tuesday, Missouri could join 19 other states in legalizing recreational marijuana. It was four years ago that voters approved medical marijuana, sending tax revenue to veterans’ healthcare services.

“We have turned over almost $27 million to the veterans’ commission,” Fraker said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Politics

Overall, the industry has brought in more than $500 million dollars in sales since launching in Oct. 2020. Fraker said there are about 204,000 patients and 3,000 caregivers that have licenses in Missouri.

“The constitution said we should have at least 60 cultivation facilities, 86 manufacturing facilities and 192 dispensaries and at least two testing labs,” Fraker said. “We’re close, we’re in the 90-plus percentile there, but we are above the minimum for dispensaries. We still have about 11 cultivation facilities that still are working to open their doors.”

Amendment 3, which will appear on all statewide ballots , consists of the following language:

“Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

  • remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one;
  • require a registration card for personal cultivation with prescribed limits;
  • allow persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged;
  • establish a lottery selection process to award licenses and certificates;
  • issue equally distributed licenses to each congressional district; and
  • impose a 6% tax on the retail price of marijuana to benefit various programs?

Legal Missouri 22 is behind the initiative petition. Campaign manager John Payne has previously said Legal Missouri 22 collected 400,000 signatures to put the question on the ballot. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office certified 215,000 of the signatures. If approved by voters, it would amend the state’s constitution; similar to medical marijuana and Medicaid expansion.

Top story: Albert Pujols’ 700th home run ball fetching a fortune in auction

“We’re trying to get all of our ducks in a row there,” Fraker said. “There’s a lot of work to do with upgrading the software, the IT systems that have to be in place to accommodate all the different types of licenses. We’re certainly looking at the staffing that we have to administer and inspect and keep compliance up.”

Fraker said the medical marijuana program under DHSS currently has roughly 57 employees. If Amendment 3 passes next week, he expects that number to double.

“We have to anticipate that it will pass. We don’t know, but we want to be ready if it does,” Fraker said.

If passed on Nov. 8, medical marijuana dispensaries, cultivation facilities, and manufacturing licensees would first be given the chance to apply for a comprehensive license to sell both medical and recreational marijuana; after that, a lottery system would be used for an additional 144 micro-licenses.

“That’s six licenses times the eight congressional districts, which will be 48 in three different ways, and within those, there will be four dispensary licenses and two cultivation, manufacturing licenses that will be issued,” Fraker said. “If you’re a micro-cultivator, you won’t be able to sell to one of the existing dispensaries, one of the comprehensive dispensaries, you’ll be able to sell to the dispensary within that micro-license category.”

Under the micro-license, Fraker said cultivation facilities will be able to grow up to 250 plants. He said the window to apply for a micro-license will be coming at a later date if the voters approve Amendment 3.

Trending: Missouri snake show ‘Venom Fest’ shut down after cobra disappears

“Is there a difference between medical product and adult-use product?,” Fraker said. “No, there is no difference, the only difference is at the point of sale.”

That’s because under the medical marijuana program, patients are taxed at 4% while the initiative petition says recreational marijuana products would have a 6% sales tax, estimated to bring in $40 million for the state.

According to the amendment, 2% of the 6% sales tax will be going to the “Veterans, Health and Community Reinvestment Fund,” then one third of the remaining balance will be transferred to the Missouri Veterans Commission, another third then goes to the Missouri State Public Defender program and the remaining portion goes to DHSS to provide grants to increase education and resources for drug addiction treatment and overdose prevention.

Local municipalities are also allowed to tax recreational marijuana up to 3%.

The referendum would allow those 21 and older to possess up to three ounces of marijuana and have up to six flowering plants, six clones, and six seedlings. It also would expunge non-violent offenses.

Legal Missouri 22 said the vast majority of people who have a non-violent offense are getting simple possession citations or arrests for possession of less than 35 grams. Allowing Missourians 21 and older to possess up to three ounces at a time would be the second-highest possession limit in the country.

As for when could Missourians 21 and older purchase recreational marijuana if approved by voters? Fraker believes it will be sometime in February of 2023. He said the state has 30 days after it’s passed to release rules and regulations, then dispensaries, cultivation facilities, and manufacturers have 60 days to apply for their licenses.

“It would be after Feb. 8 for sure,” Fraker said. “It’s certainly going to be faster, and you might say easier, because we already have a program in place, which we had to establish in about five months.”

The referendum also includes revisions to the medical marijuana program.

“The patient renewal period goes from one year to three years,” Fraker said. “Now they are paying $25 for one year, it will be $25 for three years, so they will only have to have their doctor’s certification done every three years.”

The revisions also would allow nurse practitioners to certify a patient’s medical marijuana card instead of just a physician.

Here’s the link to the full version of the constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
MISSOURI STATE
Startland News

Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say

Legalizing recreational marijuana would have potent outcomes across the state if Missouri voters approve a constitutional amendment Nov. 8, but some cannabis advocates and small business owners say not all strains of success will be equal. On one hand, Missouri’s Amendment 3 would expunge the criminal records of people with past non-violent marijuana charges and The post Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say appeared first on Startland News.
MISSOURI STATE
flatlandkc.org

Credit Laws Could Slow Missouri’s Potential Marijuana Industry Boom

Voters will decide next week whether to open the door to recreational marijuana in Missouri. But unless prospective cannabis entrepreneurs have cash in hand, they could struggle to find financing to open new businesses. Cannabis is classified as a Schedule I drug by the federal government, placing it among heroin...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Mayor shows how to vote in Missouri before election day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anyone in Missouri can vote two weeks before election day. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones used her own ballot to demonstrate the state’s new election laws. She cast her vote at the Julia Davis Library today. Missouri has a new “no-excuse” absentee voting provision. It...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kcur.org

How Missouri’s new voting laws could impact your ability to vote in the midterms

Missourians going to the polls for next week’s midterm election are contending with new laws that may affect how — and whether — they can cast their ballots. One of these new laws requires voters to have a valid, government-issued photo ID. That’s a big change for Missouri, as it restricts the kinds of ID accepted by election authorities. The voter ID change was part of a bigger elections law passed by the Missouri legislature this year and then signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Missouri Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching. Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Missouri voters:. Missourians will elect a new U.S. Senator after Senator Roy Blunt retires. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable square off in the race for the open seat.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

How local lawmakers tried to keep clocks from changing

It's almost that time of year again to set the clocks back as Daylight Saving Time nears its end in 2022. Its impact is a hot-button topic every year, so much so that some lawmakers have introduced bills in Missouri and Illinois in an effort for a more uniformed time system
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, November 3rd, 2022

(Statewide) -- The Missouri Blue Scholarship fund has been created to incentivize Missourians to consider enrolling in a law enforcement academy. This scholarship awards $5000 towards academy costs for anyone who has enrolled. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says that public law enforcement is a job that has to become desirable again. Karsten says about 140 people have applied for the scholarship. The scholarships are available to those whose tuition is not being paid by a law enforcement agency. More information is available on the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s website.
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

Missouri Senate race a choice between Republican dominance or a Democratic comeback

From the moment Eric Schmitt stepped onto a stage this summer in a Maryland Heights hotel ballroom, Missouri’s U.S. Senate race fundamentally changed. Schmitt, Missouri’s attorney general, had just vanquished five other major candidates who sought the nomination to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. National Republicans had worried that former Gov. Eric Greitens would prevail and risk squandering the GOP's chances at holding the seat with a scandal-plagued campaign. But an onslaught of third-party advertisements backing Schmitt overwhelmed his opponents, and the attorney general quickly pivoted to a campaign that lambasted the national Democratic Party.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Next week, state voters will have a chance to vote on Amendment 5, which would move Missouri's Department of National Guard from it's current partnership with the Missouri Department of Public Safety. State Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles) introduced the amendment to the Missouri House of Representatives. If passed, the Amendment would The post Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy